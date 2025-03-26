When they meet on Thursday, Premier League clubs are to discuss closing the summer transfer window early this year — on 14 August — two days before the start of the 2025-26 season. It's a measure that was introduced some years ago but then abandoned.

In the summer players can arrive and leave after the season has begun and it was the view of the sporting directors that preparation, as well as the integrity of the league, would be better served by stopping all trading before the season starts on Saturday 16 August.

The summer window shut early in 2018 and 2019 in time for the start of the season although that was found to be disadvantageous in the market and so the clubs reverted to the old system after the Covid-disrupted season.

The idea was formulated in early February at a meeting of sporting directors from the 20 Premier League clubs, who feel that it would be better for managers to have their squad in place before the season begins.

The proposal is currently scheduled to go to a vote which would require at least 14 clubs voting in favour for it to pass. However, if the preliminary discussions between owners and chief executives suggest there is little support for the idea, it is unlikely to go to a vote.

