Column Premier League clubs considering early closure of the transfer window When they meet on Thursday, Premier League clubs are to discuss closing the summer transfer window early this year — on 14 August — two days before the start of the 2025-26 season. Legal Eagle 26 March 2025 4comments (last) When they meet on Thursday, Premier League clubs are to discuss closing the summer transfer window early this year — on 14 August — two days before the start of the 2025-26 season. It's a measure that was introduced some years ago but then abandoned. In the summer players can arrive and leave after the season has begun and it was the view of the sporting directors that preparation, as well as the integrity of the league, would be better served by stopping all trading before the season starts on Saturday 16 August. The summer window shut early in 2018 and 2019 in time for the start of the season although that was found to be disadvantageous in the market and so the clubs reverted to the old system after the Covid-disrupted season. The idea was formulated in early February at a meeting of sporting directors from the 20 Premier League clubs, who feel that it would be better for managers to have their squad in place before the season begins. The proposal is currently scheduled to go to a vote which would require at least 14 clubs voting in favour for it to pass. However, if the preliminary discussions between owners and chief executives suggest there is little support for the idea, it is unlikely to go to a vote. Reader Comments (4) Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 26/03/2025 at 09:10:03 It says it the article where I think our Legal Eagle got this story that the prime competition for the signature of players of Premier League quality is now the Saudi league. Funny how you don't hear much anymore about the threat to Premier League dominance that of the Chinese league once presented?And now we have Donald and his Hillbillies hellbent on domination of the Western hemisphere, along with another World Cup upcoming in 2026, perhaps the mauch-vaunted MSL will finally reach critical mass? (Mind you, that's exactly what they predicted after the 1994 World Cup was held in the USA.) Kieran Kinsella 2 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:54:35 Michael,Speaking for Kansas City they are really pushing this world cup specifically that KC is hosting it. But there's no detail so a lot of people are under the impression the city is hosting the whole thing. They're expecting to show up and see Brazil v Argentina or some such fare. In truth with the expansion, and how they tend to put "big" teams in "major cities" the locals here might have to make do with Switzerland v Jordan, or New Zealand v Paraguay. Mike Gaynes 3 Posted 26/03/2025 at 20:34:41 Michael #1, the Chinese league faded under an economic recession and a corruption scandal (in which our old friend Li Tie figured prominently), neither of which will happen in Saudi Arabia. MLS didn't exist in 1994. It is now a success, with 30 clubs and increasing profitability year over year, and the standard of play rising rapidly. It is now ranked 9th in the world by Opta (up from 29th a few years ago), ahead of the Championship and the Eredivisie. I've actually seen a couple entertaining MLS games this year, which never happened before. This World Cup has the potential to be a fiasco, with soccer-hating Trump taking Putinesque personal charge while declaring economic and border war on the other two nations hosting it. And of course we get to hear the Mexican fans scream an anti-gay slur on every goal kick, no doubt joined by the giggling Trumpies in attendance. Paul Kernot 4 Posted 26/03/2025 at 20:38:22 What's wrong with watching NZ Michael? They have Forest's lethal front man in their team!