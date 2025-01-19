Season › 2024-25 › News Fine goals awaken Old Lady as Blues hang on for precious win Michael Kenrick 19/01/2025 85comments | Jump to last Everton 3 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Everton came out of the traps, with Calvert-Lewin and Ndiaye scoring two excellent goals, to go in 3-0 at the break, but allowed Spurs to come close after Richarlison scored their second in added time. The starting lineup includes Lindstrom with Jake O'Brien finally getting his Premier League debut. Harrison and Young are dropped… but not Doucoure or Calvert-Lewin, while Garner, Coleman, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Broja, and Chermiti are all ruled out through injury or lack of fitness. Mangala got things going and Everton played forward with a bit more intent from the off, but the first attempt to play out from the back saw O'Brien easily dispossessed and Spurs won an early corner, then Ndiaye almost got the Blues into further trouble. Mykolenko drove forward but his cross was easily intercepted. Doucoure stole the ball and Lindstrom tried to score, forcing a diving save from Kinsky, the corner delayed by a problem for the assistant referee. O'Brien tried to be a nuisance and fell heavily on his back, before springing up to take a throw-in! Article continues below video content A better move driven by Lindstrom saw Ndiaye's shot blocked after Calvert-Lewin had lost a ball played in to feet. But Gana Gueye next found Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the Spurs area and this time he pirouetted around three defenders to slot it past Kinsky and finally break his months-long goal drought. Spurs came forward quite strongly in response but Everton defended well and Tarkowski tried to release Calvert-Lewin but he was late getting back onside. Son got past two defenders and bore in on goal, Tarkowski back brilliantly to take the ball off his toe. Everton again tried to play forward and looked to threaten but when Spurs countered, the overlap was always dangerous and they won another corner that Pickford parried away. Spence's shot was blocked before they won another corner, taken short, and defended away. Kulusevski got behind the line far too easily and set up Son but Pickford was down well to cover his shot, when normally the Korean would have buried such an opportunity. Brantwaite sent Calvert-Lewin off on his way again but his touch on the ball proved utterly abysmal as it came off his knee and was easily grasped by Kinsky. But the call came through to Doucore and his shot was parried by Kinsky onto the post, and Calvert-Lewin headed the follow-up tamely into Kinsky's hands. Son got through again but found hos way blocked by Branthwaite who dared to and Son collapsed in a head but the referee was adamant it was not a penalty. Going the other way and a one-two with Gueye on the half-way line saw Iliman Ndiaye scampering forward, dodging brilliantly past Dragusin and then scooping the ball past Kinsky high into the roof of the net in one continuous movement, a brilliant goal! Such excitement at Goodison Park almost unheard of! Bergvall tried a shot that floew over Pickford's goal. Ndiaye almost found Calvert-Lewin with a forward ball but the move was closed down. Gana Gueye had gone over and finally needed treatment. Bergvall protested too much when he sent Calvert-Lewin flying and got himself booked. But Mykolenko's deep free-kick did not beat the first defender. To even things up, Calvert-Lewin was booked for a loose elbow that smacked Dragusin, drawing blood and requiring lengthy treatment for a cut above the eye, leading to at least 7 minutes of added time before the break. Ndiaye picked up a loose pass but turned back this time and the move crumbled. Lindstrøm was clipped by Spence, his free-kick was a beauty, met by a Tarkowski diving header that was straight at Kinsky. Tarkowski went down on the corner, a bit too easily: no penalty. Another corner was worked around to Lindstrøm whose deep cross was headed back from beyond the far post by Tarkowski, glanced on by Calvert-Lewin, and in off Archie Gray, an own-goal to round off a quite splendid half of football for a rejuvenated Everton after 10 added minutes. Richarlison replaced Dragusin as Spurs kicked off the second half and immediately put Everton under pressure. Calvert-Lewin was awarded a free-kick to relieve the early pressure. But Calvert-Lewin was then called when he seemed to win a fair header on a long ball from O'Brien. Maddison wanted to break free in the Everton area but was well-marshalled until he fouled Lindstrom. Then Davies went through the back of Calvert-Lewin. Lindstrom swung the free-kick in, Calvert-Lewin heading well wide. Ndiaye advanced again, to the bye line, but his cross was cleared before it could reach Calvert-Lewin. Geueye should have got a counter going but artlessly dithered then lost the ball. Maddison drove in, winning a corner, headed behind by Branthwaite. On the next corner, Maddison's arm caught Ndiaye as the ball was cleared. Everton got forward but Lindstrom's low cross went straight to a defender. Ndiaye and Calvert-Lewin broke well but the ball back to Mykolenko saw him fire horribly high and wide. Spurs tried to clear but Lindstrom leapt on the ball and fed Calvert-Lewin who spun around but clipped the ball just wide. Ndiaye earned another free-kick off Bergvall. A brilliant ball in from Lindstrom into the danger area was just watched all the way through, nobody attacking it. It got lively when Spurs ran into trouble playing out from the back but Everton failed to capitalize. Everton then had to defend and got away with some questionable challenge. Mangala drove hard into Kulusevski but Doucoure was booked for delaying the free-kick. Young replaced Lindstrom, who had earned his round of applause. A great spell of football followed with Everton harassing Spurs defenders into a series of mistakes but the ball in to Calvert-Lewin was too difficult to convert. Spence did well to get to the bye line and the cutback was deflected to Maddison whose shot curled past the far post. Kulusevski's deep cross then flew inches in front of Richarlison and past the far post. Pickford got himself into trouble trying to stop Maddison and the ball came out to Kulusevski who calmly chipped a perfect ball over four Everton defenders to spoil the scoreline. Patterson replaced Ndiaye as Everton continued to come under pressure. Moore got past O'Brien and fed Richarlsion, his fist attempt blocked, his second gathered by Pickford. At the other end, the ball almost fell nicely for Calvert-Lewin but Kinsky got to it first. Spurs almost got through with Spence but he was stalled. Doucoure was robbed of a corner as the game entered the 90th minute. Moore's cross was deflected behind for a corner and the ball was delivered on a plate for Richarlison to convert at the far post as Keane and Pickford looked at each other. Fortunatley, it had come too late for Spurs to get a third as Everton held on for a very precious win and 3 points in the now perennial battle against relegation. Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, O'Brien (87' Keane), Ndiaye (81' Patterson), Mangala, Doucoure [Y:67'], Gueye, Lindstrom (70' Young), Calvert-Lewin [Y:43']. Subs not Used: Virginia, Begovic, Harrison, Beto, Sherif, Armstrong. Tottenham Hotspur: Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin (46' Richarlison), Gray, Davies, Spence, Bergvall [Y:41'], Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son. Subs not Used: Austin, Regulion Yang, Lankshear, (73' Moore) Ajayi, Olusesi, Hardy. Live Forum Reader Comments (85) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jay Evans 1 Posted 19/01/2025 at 12:44:51 2 changes… O’Brien for Young at right-back, and Lindstrøm for Harrison. Si Pulford 2 Posted 19/01/2025 at 12:50:15 Well that’s a surprise!! Is he playing right back then? Si Pulford 3 Posted 19/01/2025 at 12:50:44 Is Moyes yet another manager who doesn't fancy Patterson? Jarmo Rahnasto 4 Posted 19/01/2025 at 12:55:05 It could also be three at the back with Mykolenko and Lindstrøm as wingbacks. Robert Tressell 5 Posted 19/01/2025 at 12:56:25 4-2-3-1 with O'Brien at right-back? Like the good old days when Lescott was an outsize rampaging left-back. Iain Johnston 6 Posted 19/01/2025 at 12:57:30 Jesus! Doucoure again. What do these managers see that we don't?I think he's gone 3 at the back with Mykolenko & Lindstrom as wingbacks. Sean Kearns 7 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:01:34 Must be a back 3 with Mykoleno as wingback. Derek Knox 8 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:03:06 Iain, totally agree when I see his name. I immediately think, playing with 10 men again from the start! Charles Ward 9 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:05:02 Derek - Doucouré to score! Kevin Molloy 10 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:08:30 Doucoure still has two aspects which make him useful: he can press, and he can finish. Derek Knox 11 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:12:36 Charles, I don't care if he scores (I hope he does for the team) my opinion won't change. He's supposed to be an attacking midfielder, has scored one goal in 20 months and zero assists. Maybe slightly out (not a stato) but a waste of a shirt and good oxygen to boot! Nick Page 12 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:13:12 Imagine being a player and reading some of the criticism. I hope they don't. Criticism should be aimed at the top, the people who make the decisions and implement their philosophy (or lack of, in our case) on the team. Professional footballers need confidence, and it's a very thin line.A couple of seasons ago, we couldn't win a game without Doucoure. Derek Knox 13 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:15:04 Nick, History! Now is the present! Olalekan Taofik 14 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:19:46 Moyes is trying to find a rhythm for the team by rotating the team to the best of his ability.I just wish the team wins this afternoon.i will be watching from my phone here in Lagos, Nigeria.COYB!! Mike Allison 15 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:22:23 Iain, re. Doucoure, they see what he does off the ball. Dyche talked about the no.10 being an important defensive position and that’s why he didn’t think N’Diaye was ready to play there. If we’re winning or happy with a draw, Doucoure is the leader of a highly effective defensive system across the whole pitch. He closes down passing lanes, presses defenders and makes it very difficult for opponents to play out from the back. If we want to have the ball, play football and score goals, then he’s everything you think of him.Lampard froze him out, Dyche and Moyes love him. That tells you the attitude of the respective coaches about how to set up a football team. Alan J Thompson 16 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:30:24 Given Tarkowski's form over the last few games I'd have thought that O'Brien might have been picked in place of him but he will now be what, the fourth or fifth to play right back this season. Still, if it doesn't work this time around we could fall back on Begovic or Virginia. Steve Shave 17 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:33:36 I applaud the decision to switch to 3 at the back as it’s making the best of the crap he has inherited. I also think O’Brien Jarred and Tarks have potential as a 3, not many strikers will fancy playing them. I think DCL should get one more shot under a new manager. Hopefully he is shipped out next week anyway. I would have just played Armstrong instead of Doucs. We HAVE to win this, if we do it could be the end of Ange. Mike Hayes 18 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:38:31 About time we had a change let’s hope Doucoure pulls his finger out and DCL sorts his shooting boots out. BIG clear out with all 12 on last months of contract none deserve to be given an extension Simon Harrison 19 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:41:04 Greetings all,The Beeb have got the line-up down as a 4-2-3-1.So, Young out, and Jake O'B in at RB?Didn't he play there briefly in the LCup vs Soton after Dixon got pulled? He did alright if I recall? A little bit different vs Son or Brennan tho!Let's trust in Moyes for this selection, I feel Doucs is in there more as a spoiling role, whilst hopefully able able to pop-up and support attacks!COYB Simon Harrison 20 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:43:08 Alan J, I'm with you and suggested as such vs Villa. I think Tarks just needs taking out of the firing line and put on the bench. Why not try O'Brien in his favoured position, RCB... Meh, we're only fans I guess.Fingers crossed for points today!COYB! Kevin Molloy 21 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:43:37 I thought it was the end of Ange forty. years ago when Dirty Den served his divorce papers on Christmas Eve, but he's still here. Steven Kendrew 22 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:44:05 Five of our best players all injured. So frustrating! Si Cooper 23 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:46:25 Some tweaking at least. Let’s see how it goes, what “partnerships’ develop. Jay Harris 24 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:50:54 Listening to Moyes interview he said these players will not get us out of this mess. We need new recruits.Not very confidence building. Martin Berry 25 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:51:46 We assume from the line up its three at the back using wing backs ?.It looks like Moyes is good to his word and trying to encourage more attacking play.Today with a weakened Spurs team is the right time to try it. I think we will win this oneCOYB's Colin Glassar 26 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:53:53 Hope Doucoure isn’t the new Phil Neville ie both useless and both undroppable. Andrew Merrick 27 Posted 19/01/2025 at 13:56:47 Back 3, back 4, or even 5!Let's have a plan A with in game management.Still 2 keepers on the bench...Cmon Davey, give young guys a chance please, plan b for shape change or tiring legs, give us a sign we can mix it up a bit, be less predictable... Tony Abrahams 28 Posted 19/01/2025 at 14:10:18 Jay@24, my guess is that Dyche, told TFG, exactly the same thing and this conversation eventually lead to his dismissal.Is there an industry with more waste than professional football, and has there been a more wasteful club, than Everton over the last ten years, even accounting for the last few seasons when we have one of the lowest net spends? Sean O'Hanlon 29 Posted 19/01/2025 at 14:37:31 DCL missed a sitter that was easier to score than his first. But what a goal by Ndiaye!Beware of 2-goal leads!!!!! Ernie Baywood 30 Posted 19/01/2025 at 14:37:57 Two really great goals. Well made and well finished. Michael Kenrick 31 Posted 19/01/2025 at 14:47:23 About bloody time. The number of chances these two have had and not produced. Colin Glassar 32 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:00:08 Not wanting to brag but I did predict a 6-0 win today. Rob Hooton 33 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:00:21 Bloody brilliant first half, didn’t see that coming and if we had scored 5 goals it wouldn’t have flattered us.Spurs are woeful, wonder if Ange will get the sack next week. They are missing loads of players, if they had 6 fewer points than they currently do then they wouldn’t have flattered be talked about as relegation candidates.More of the same second half please Blues!! Alan J Thompson 34 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:03:55 Can't complain about the score but we started messing around at the back and did so a few more times and then to top it off play is stopped because a Linesman has lost contact with VAR! He could have made a name for himself and carried on without it.Then Calvert-Lewin scores a goal that has you taking it all back and then later when put through with only the keeper to beat stuffs it up by using his knee or thigh when he needn't have done.Then Ndiaye does what we all suspect he's capable of which isn't playing on the wing.Spurs then looked to throw more men forward and their highline seems to suit us down to the ground. Moyes the Moyesiah or a new manager bounce.Now, more of this and let's not hang back trying to overly defend it. Colin Glassar 35 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:04:15 According to that gobshite carra, the first goal should’ve been disallowed and they deserved a pen. “How bad do you have to be for Everton to create so many chances?”.Absolute shit eating wanker. Andy Mead 36 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:04:55 We played more football in that second goal build-up then we did in Dyche's entire reign.Got to keep this up! Playing well Nicolas Piñon 37 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:09:07 Was that really Calvert-Lewin's finish? OMG. Beautiful result against these twats.Maybe the O'Brien move is a classical Moyes's move who made the back line a fortress in the old days. Strong back line… I like that. Ernie Baywood 38 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:09:15 Colin, we've got Beglin on commentary - so far he's managed to question whether Calvert-Lewin intentionally elbowed, didn't like the Branthwaite challenge on Son, and didn't offer anything on the clear foul in the box on Tarkowski. I don't know how VAR is ever going to give a push or short pull from a corner now. It's just allowed, isn't it? Jay Harris 39 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:10:33 What a difference an emphasis on attack instead of defence makes.Spurs are very poor today but it's good to see us on the front foot. Gaute Lie 40 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:10:58 Best 1st half for years!! Keep up the good work!! Conor McCourt 41 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:17:00 Some of these posts are embarrassing... What an amazing 1st half. Unreal!! Sean O'Hanlon 42 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:38:54 Oh no! Young is on! No penalties please! Sean O'Hanlon 43 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:46:30 Here we go! 3-1 Ernie Baywood 44 Posted 19/01/2025 at 15:47:14 What are we smelling? Craig Walker 45 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:03:19 Great result and performance for most of it. Doucouré was the one poor player today for me. Young and Keane upset everything. A couple of players in, Garner and McNeil back and we could be okay. Brighton away will be very difficult. Nick Page 46 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:04:17 Get fucking in UTFT Steve Brown 47 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:04:27 Moyes went defensive too early.We were brilliant until Jesper came off. Sean O'Hanlon 48 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:05:14 It took Moyes 1 game to realise Harrison is crap. Now he just has to get rid of Doucoure.Great first half! Kevin Molloy 49 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:06:15 Thank God we won that game. It changes everything. John Pickles 50 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:09:28 5 goals? Did we bring back Moyes or Martinez? Ernie Baywood 51 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:10:22 Jesper was exhausted, Steve. All our midfielders were.I've been wondering whether Patterson has some kind of reputation that goes before him. There's nothing we see that would indicate he couldn't get into this team. Hopefully that cameo has done his chances some good. Steve Brown 52 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:13:13 Patterson was good, Ernie, unlike Young and Keane. Colin Glassar 53 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:13:34 At last. Last 10 mins were too uncomfortable for my liking. Composure will come with winning games and confidence.I didn't want Moyes back but we now seem to be able to pass the ball to each other for at least 60 minutes.Dyche Out!! Ian Edwards 54 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:14:43 Great to get 3 points but Moyes went back to his panicky "throw defenders on" which gave away impetus and we got penned in. Armstrong should have come on and Harrison for Lindstrom. Derek Knox 55 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:15:06 Made up with the win and 3 points but it was looking decidedly shaky after our subs. Doucoure did nothing again – each time he gets the ball (rare), he gives it back, passes back, or gives it away, in case he is expected to do something with it.I thought all apart from him played well!I expected Harrison Armstrong to come on after getting good reviews from Moyes. Andy Crooks 56 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:16:17 If we'd been 3-0 down at half-time, I'd have been on giving out about Moyes. Well, we were brilliant – well done, Moyes!! That was our most important game for a long, long time, and we got such an important win. MotD tonight!! Neil Cremin 57 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:16:30 I know it's not popular to criticise Jordan but for me he was at fault for both of their goals. One of his usual brain farts for the first one coming off his line without purpose and then resorting to tackling with his feet like a full back. Then on the second when he should've come off his line to claim the cross, he allows it to go to the far post for Richarlison to bundle in. On the positive side, for me the stand-out players were Lindstrom, Calvert-Lewin and Ndiaye were very good. O'Brien grew into the game. Christine Foster 58 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:17:32 Brilliant 1st half… nervy second. Pickford at fault for both Spurs goals but give Richarlison his due – he deserved his goal but our game management sucks. Great win, good to see a positive display. George Cumiskey 59 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:19:27 The panic at the end was all down to Moyes's shocking subs. He took our two best players off and kept the abysmal Doucouré on, it could've easily cost us the 3 points. Lee Courtliff 60 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:23:35 Even when we win they still find a way to take the fun out of it!! Obviously delighted that we got the points but the lack of composure is just incredibly frustrating. Anyway, good performance from Lindstrum and hopefully we've seen the last of Young at RB. Onto to Brighton we go. John Charles 61 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:24:21 Both Lindstrom and Ndiaye were dead on their feet and needed to come off. The problem was bringing Young on ( and I think he has probably been our best defender this year) and still playing him high.What a difference in DCL and Lundstrom. Doucoure is woeful. I thought the lady sat next to me was going to have a coronary screaming at him! Neil Cremin 62 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:24:31 Ndiaye had cramp and had to be substituted. Would have kept Lindstrom on as he worked his socks off, only reason for subbing him could have been he was tiring as was evident by a few poor loose passes prior to being taking off. I would have considered Keane for O Brien as this was also his first full game and there was a case for bringing in some experience. Joe McMahon 63 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:25:18 George@59, bang on. It's dissapointing that a very experienced manager like Moyes would even consider those changes, nevermind doing them. Ending a game with 7 subs just invites the team to retreat and then comes the pressure. The first half was so good, but as soon as we fluffed chances in the second half and players were obviously tiring Moyes sticks to type. Tony Heron 64 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:25:30 Midfield disappeared in the second half. Need our injured midfielders back asap. Lindstrom very good. Pickford and Keane leaving the ball for Richie to score. Alan J Thompson 65 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:26:30 Moyes hasn't changed then, 3-0 up and shits himself. What on earth were those substitutions about, taking off 3 players who were having very good games and sends on Young and Keane, and who knows where they were told to play!Owing to Optus usual poor service after 2 excellent weeks and a good 1st half I missed their second goal, their first I put down to a Pickford brainfart. Robert Tressell 66 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:27:25 Well done Everton, well done Moyes. Credit the manager with a few changes, and increasing the tempo of a demoralised squad. 20 points. 4 off Spurs. 6 off Man Utd. If Man City win at Ipswich the table begins to take a better shape. David West 67 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:27:29 Gave them the opportunity to get back into it 2nd half after total domination of the 1st. Why we didn't continue to play the same way is a strange one. Lindstrom who was excellent coming off changed it for me. Dcl excellent today too. O,brien did well also. Seen more football from the blues today than the whole season under dyche, so those who belive it wasn't dyche, its the poor quality players, do they really belive we would have these 3 points today with Dyche? John Pickles 68 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:28:20 4pts behind Spurs, 6pts behind ManUre, with a game in hand on both, and were 16th. Strange times! Neil Cremin 69 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:30:46 Sad to see boring armchair managers on their anti Moyes rant. Our first half performance was outstanding. Even for most of the second half we looked the most likely to score until Jordans brain fart.After 2 games there has been a monumental improvement. Let’s hope we can keep it going. Barry Rathbone 70 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:30:57 Perfect result.A nice 3 Points toward survival amid the usual fuckwittery near the end to ensure we aren’t kidded into a laissez faire attitude to this squad - we still need players.But for today well done, marvelous Colin Crooks 71 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:31:37 We see two wonderful goals - The best individual goal seen at GP for many a year.Played some of the best football we've seen for ages. Beat a very rich club, Entertained the nation and moved away from the relegation zone. There are no "BUTS"..Savour the moment We won FFS John Charles 72 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:33:24 Well done evertonWell done MoyesMake no mistake the score line absolutely flattered spurs.Could so easily have been 6 John Charles 73 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:34:48 Well said Neil Cremin Conor McCourt 74 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:35:42 I think some need to give Moyes a break from that performance. He can only do so much in such a short period of time.We put everything into that 1st half with players closing and harrying better technical footballers and upsetting their rhythm. He also was able to expose their weaknesses due to their injuries and defensive high line.The first players to go were the 2 who rarely played full minutes for Dyche. It wasn't just those who faded but it was the rest of the team to a lesser extent.Harrison has been woeful and as poor as Doucoure was Moyes would have needed him for shape purposes. The manager would have expected better from 2 of the subs who came on.Once Moyes has Tim Jimmy and Dwight back he will have the opportunity to change up the midfield should he wish.Don't forget Spurs are one of the fittest teams in the league and generally come on strong at the end of games and still brought on genuine quality with Richy and Moore.At least it is refreshing to see front foot action and tactical tweaks during the game rather than the formulaic stuff previously. Mal van Schaick 75 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:36:04 Great first half. Well organised, creative and in positions for goal scoring. Second half Pickford unnerved the defence, but we hung on for a much-needed win.Work on an away formation for Brighton next week. Blanket midfield and score on the break for a narrow win will do for us. Christy Ring 76 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:36:08 Massive 3pts, nerve-wracking near the end. Delighted to see Calvert-Lewin getting MotM, it will give him a lot of confidence after today, and hopefully the abusers will lay off him now. If Moyes can bring in a few players this week, it'll definitely freshen things up. I thought Garner would have made the bench. Mick O'Malley 77 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:38:12 Colin @71 spot on but someone will find negatives, we had players attacking the box, bit disappointed with the goals we conceded but plenty of positives today, Neil spot on 👍 Brian Williams 78 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:41:22 Colin#71.Colin you'll always, always get "buts" no matter what.Some just can't help themselves. Grant Rorrison 79 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:41:55 DCL scored. We got 3 points. We can score goals. Lindstrom doesn't look like the complete waste of space he's appeared since he arrived. We were completely comfortable for 75+ minutes. NDiaye scored another cracker. Still some people want to moan, particularly about Moyes. It's a strange obsession. Ed Prytherch 80 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:42:01 Managers don't make a differenceMoyes is no different from Dyche.Our squad is useless.Eat shit! Mike Gaynes 81 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:42:35 Neil #57, agreed Picks blundered on both, but too harsh saying "usual brain farts" -- he hasn't had one of those in a long time. Mike Allison 82 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:45:05 Great to see a huge difference in the attitude and mindset of the team. Does anyone still believe Dyche that he was doing as well as was possible with this squad of players? Full credit to Moyes for getting so much more out of them in such a short space of time.On the other hand, it’s perfectly okay to criticise Moyes for terrible, negative substitutions that made things really jittery. The one thing you never do is mess with a defence that is working. An extra defender doesn’t mean better defending, it means more confusion, less clarity of responsibility and more danger. If you want to make ‘defensive’ subs, do it in midfield. However, if you’ve already started with your most negative midfield, you’ve not really got anywhere to go, other than trying to bring on fresh legs and pace on the counter attack. Kevin Edward 83 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:45:22 Baby steps, but this win is a massive 3 points.I’m prepared to forgive Jordan and co for not keeping it tight to close out.More times than ever this season teams have piled on the pressure late on and won or salvaged a point. But we held on.So enjoy, there is some hope that Moyes can get us moving up the table. He deserves the credit and will get us winning at home again.Now on to Brighton, we have a decent record there so although tricky they do like a draw so let’s get at least a point. UTFT! Jimmy Carr 84 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:45:24 Neil (69) agree, armchair experts, just enjoy the win. The first half we were everything I was hoping for when Moyes came in, pressed further up the pitch, rattled the Spurs backline and scored two great goals amongst the three. The team got Goodison rocking again. Moyes's selection was spot on. Playing O'Brien at right back was shrewd. His substitutes made sense. Lindstrom and Ndaye were knackered. Doucoure will never be everyone's cup of tea but it's clear he's in there for his energy. Yeah, we need to learn how to close games out better, Pickford was not at fault for the second, Keane was ball watching. Mistakes happen but there were far more positives to dwell on. I agree with Ernie (51) about Patterson, how does he not get a start? However O'Brien was impressive, offering extra defensive solidity and another threat at set pieces. I think that works as long as Lindstrom is there to put crosses in. COYB, the sunny uplands of mid-table are in sight. Joe McMahon 85 Posted 19/01/2025 at 16:49:01 Ed,@80,and I thought Iwas negative. 2 changes from Dyche Lindstrøm in a better position and no Dyche. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb