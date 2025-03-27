27/03/2025





Tim Howard, the former Everton goalkeeper, was invited to the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on Thursday. The visit made a memorable impression on the US national who was left “overwhelmed” by the “majestic” nature of the stadium.

"Wow, look at this place. Stunning. This is incredible,” he said from pitchside.

"I'm overwhelmed by the enormity of the sheer size of the stadium. It's so big. It almost just stands on top of you, which is incredible. The more blue the better as well. It just looks really, really majestic.

Howard, who was with the Toffees for nearly a decade, has never shied away from expressing his love for Goodison Park. While he is sad about leaving the historic ground, the US men’s national team legend is also optimistic about the move and added that the new stadium resembles the “tight and intimate” ambience that Goodison possessed.

“What Goodison Park has always done for opponents is giving them the fear because it's been so close, it's been so tight and intimate, which is what football grounds used to be. And you know we were fortunate at Everton to have Goodison for so long. This gives that sort of feel as well.

"You know I think it's sad leaving Goodison, I don't think anybody would deny that, but when you realise what you're going to come into and what your new home is going to be it's incredible – and Goodison will live forever, it really will."

The 46-year-old is currently an analyst for NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage in the United States. He will also be responsible for covering the Premier League Summer Series this summer. It’s a pre-season tournament consisting of Everton, Manchester United, Bournemouth, and West Ham in the US.

The Toffees will face Bournemouth, West Ham, and Man United in New Jersey, Chicago, and Atlanta respectively with the matches taking place between July 26 and August 3. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.

US Pre-Season Match Schedule

Saturday, 26 July

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Match 1: Everton v AFC Bournemouth (KO 4:00 PM ET/9:00 PM BST)

Match 2: Manchester United v West Ham United (KO 7:00 PM ET/12:00 AM BST Sunday, 27 July)

Wednesday, 30 July

Soldier Field, Chicago

Match 1: West Ham United v Everton (KO 5:30 PM CT/11:30 PM BST)

Match 2: Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (8:30 PM CT/2:30 AM BST Thursday, 31 July)

Sunday, 3 August

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 1: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United (KO 2:00 PM ET/7:00 PM BST)

Match 2: Manchester United v Everton (KO 5:00 PM ET/10:00 PM BST)

