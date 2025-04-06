06/04/2025





David Moyes has made an incredible turnaround to Everton’s season. With the Blues just one point clear of the drop zone when Moyes took over, Everton are now 15 points above the relegation zone following the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

In his second stint at the club, Moyes helped Everton to a nine-game unbeaten run in the league which only recently came to an end in the 1-0 loss to champions-elect Liverpool at Anfield.

Although safety has not been mathematically ensured, it’s practically taken for granted that Everton will stay in the Premier League next season. And they will do so at the new stadium in Bramley-Moore Dock after bidding goodbye to Goodison Park at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Moyes, who up until now had refused to visit the new stadium until he believed his side was safe from relegation, is finally ready to make the trip to the 52,888-seater waterfront stadium. That admission came after holding second-placed Arsenal to a draw.

“It is nearly done. Obviously, mathematically we're not safe yet, but I'm hoping to take a visit to the stadium this week, which would indicate that I think that we’re pretty close, so I want us to keep getting ready now for Premier League football. I know I've got a bit to do and I hope I'm not speaking too soon,” Moyes told the media.

The new Everton stadium has hosted two matches as part of test events so far. 10,000 lucky fans visited the stadium for the first to catch Everton U18s in action against Wigan Athletic U18s in February.

More recently, the club’s U21 side hosted Bolton Wanderers B as 25,000 fans were allowed inside. An evacuation procedure was also tested after half-time during the second test event. A third and fourth test event is also planned following the club’s move this summer, pending licenses and safety approvals.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb