23/03/2025





Everton tested the evacuation procedure as 25,000 fans were asked to leave 65 minutes into the second test event for the Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on Sunday.

The test events are necessary for the club to obtain the necessary licences and safety certifications to operate at its full capacity of 52,888 from next season.

"The Operation Everton Stadium controlled evacuation has commenced. Please leave the stadium via your nearest exit and follow any instructions from stewards," the club posted on X.

"Being able to demonstrate the evacuation routes and processes that have been put in place for Everton Stadium is an important part of us obtaining the required safety certificate and licence,” said Alix Waldron, the director of New Stadium Development at Everton.

"It will allow us to demonstrate as well as understand how supporters exit the stadium and we are asking fans to play an important role in supporting us by taking it as seriously as if it were a real emergency.”

Everton fans in attendance were witness to Kingsford Boakye becoming the first Blues player to score from open play at the new stadium as Everton U21s beat Bolton Wanderers B 1-0.

The Everton Stadium opened its doors last month when 10,000 lucky fans were allowed to attend the first test event.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb