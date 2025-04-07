07/04/2025





Everton have their financial situation in control for the first time in years claims Football Insider expert Stefan Borson. The Blues have faced issues complying with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) over the last two years.

Everton were docked eight points last season after the Premier League charged them with two different spending breaches as top-flight clubs are only permitted a loss limit of £105million over a rolling three-year period.

The second case, however, has been dropped after the independent commission in charge of overseeing the case ruled it was too complex to be heard at the time. Finance expert Stefan Borson believes that the case being dropped will provide a ‘massive’ advantage to the club.

“You can see how they got through 2023-24, so that wasn’t a surprise. We did expect them to do so because the transactions that they carried out before 30 June last year looked very focused on getting through PSR, so I think they were just through,” Borson told Football Insider.

“Sorting out the issue that they had with the interest was key. Basically, everybody agreed to just let it drop, so that meant that you didn’t need to revise the numbers for 2022-23 and 2023-24, which would have had an impact on the current season.

“Because they didn’t have to do that, that’s a massive advantage for them.

“I don’t think they’ve got a huge capacity, but they look like they’ve got it under control for the first time in a number of years, so that’s positive.”

Everton recently published their accounts for the 2023-24 season. The Blues’ revenue increased from £172million in 2022-23 to £187million last season, while their losses fell from £89million to £53million across the same period.

