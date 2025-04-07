07/04/2025





Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made his 100th successive Premier League appearance in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday. He has achieved this feat for the second time and is the only player in the history of the club to do so twice reported Everton statistician Gavin Buckland.

The last time he achieved this milestone was when he recorded 120 consecutive league appearances between 2017 and 2020.

England’s number one has been a force at the back for the Blues and also made an incredible save off Leandro Trossard against Arsenal - albeit the move was ruled offside. Despite the club’s struggles at the bottom half of the table in recent seasons, Pickford has been a loyal servant and has produced several decisive performances.

It was under David Moyes at Sunderland that the 31-year-old first found his footing in the top-flight after half a dozen loan spells at various clubs. Although the club was relegated at the end of the 2016/17 season, it was his form that season that saw him move to Goodison Park where he has been a mainstay ever since.

Now reunited with his former manager once again, Everton have moved 15 points clear of the drop zone following the weekend's draw with Arsenal. Pickford will hope to produce the same consistency guarding the goal as the club moves to a brand new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

