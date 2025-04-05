Report A soft penalty gives Everton another point After giving up a pretty soft goal in the first half, Everton were gifted an even softer penalty that Ndiaye converted just after the break to earn another point in Moyes's perennial battle to avoid relegation. Michael Kenrick 05/04/2025 70comments (last) Everton 1 - 1 Arsenal After giving up a pretty soft goal in the first half, Everton were gifted an even softer penalty that Ndiaye converted just after the break to earn another point in Moyes's perennial battle to avoid relegation. Moyes has made some changes as expected, but they might not be what is really required, with Doucoure and Harrison both still in the starting line-up. But they are joined by Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam, with Alcaraz and Garner the ones who are stepping down to the subs bench. Vitalii Mykolenko is injured again so Nathan Patterson gets to start at left-back. Arsenal make five changes, with Martin Odegaard on the bench alongside Bukayo Saka. The Blues kicked off in the sunshine, straight back to Pickford for the pointless punt up field. But this time it won a free-kick that was easily headed clear. That led to Arsenal's first attack which looked dangerous but Sterling's goalbound shot hit Iroegbunam in the stomach. Harrison led an Everton attack down the right but his cross was as poor as any in his unimpressive repertoire. Patterson took out Nwaneri, leading to a lecture from and Arsenal moved up to win the first corner, headed behind by Beto, Rice's second corner punched out by Pickford, Branthwaite needing to clear the follow-up. Everton attacked and Ndiaye found Beto who almost got free, a nice backheel to Doucpoure almost put him through. But Arsenal's defence was not yielding that easily. Branthwaite had to head behind for another Rice corner and it was a fantastic delivery, going straight in at the far post until it was headed behind again, brilliantly by Jarrad Branthwaite. Harrison did well to stop Sterling on the next Arsenal attack. Everton won another free-kick wide right that went right through to O'Brien but he didn't expect it to bounce up and hit his chest, just a yard from the goalline. O'Brien was then booked for something before he took a long throw, but it led only to another Arsenal attack. Sterling went down too easily under pressure from Harrison and the referee wasn't interested. But Gueye was then called for his interaction with Trossard . Nwaneri's free-kick went over everyone and they couldn't do anything in Phase 2. A hospital ball from Tarkowskit to Gueye saw Trossard break at speed but Branthwaite tracked him to the inch and slid in with an absolute brilliant interception in the Everton penalty, with Trossard about to pull the trigger. Astounding skill. Everton came forward with a better cross to the far post by Harrison that saw Gueye bundled over, but no call. Then good work by Ndiaye eventually saw him with a chance to shoot but it was blocked at source. Everton had some possession and worked themselves forward but the cross from Iroegbunam was hopelessly overhit on the half-hour. A silly and unnecessary foul by Gana on Lewis-Skelley let Nwaneri battle with Patterson. Everton had kept the Gunners out of their penalty area until a Gueye header in midfield (perhaps he should have left it for Branthwaite?) fell nicely for Sterling and he galloped forward to feed Trossard who slotted it wide of Pickford for a rather soft first goal. Not one you'll want to watch back. Beto seemed particularly exercised by the reverse, twice getting close to the Arsenal goal but unable to convert, Everton then wasting the corner. A great cross in form Harrison (now on the left) saw O'Brien clash heads with Merino, a long break in play required before the game resumed. Everton's low block seemed to become deflated as they allowed Arsenal to run forward, and when Docuocure did force the turnover, the Blues failed to play it forward, to the displeasure of many Blues fans who had to watch Arsenal playing keep-ball until Trossard got forward. This time, it was Trakovski who did enough to interfere without getting the ball, and then blocking Rice's follow-up shot. After what seemed like an age, Everotn pushed forward with more intent, Ndiaye shooting fairly well, the ball high curving over the far post. And that was it for the first half. Not much to write home about. And Mikel Arteta upped the ante after the break, bringing on Saka and Martinelli to terrorize the Everton backline. The response from Moyes? Nothing apparent. Beto and Saliba clashed in front of Raya. Then Lewis-Skelly couldn't handle Harroison's advance and fouled him, a clear penalty said Darren England but Stuart Attwell wanted to find anything else he could to deny the penalty before Ndiaye could compose himself and slot it in calmly with Raya going the wrong way. [Whtaever the foul was that Lewis-Skelly committed, it must have started well outside the penalty box, so Everton rather lucky there that VAR didn't interfere.] A good counter saw Docucoure surging forward but he choose to shoot at Raya rather than cross for a much more likely second goal. Arsenal then counteredm winning a corner off O'Brien that was defended away eventually. But Arsenal were not having this Blue resurgence and pressed again, winning another corner off Tarkowski, delivered deep to Trossard all by himself but he made a terrible mess of the return ball. Another Arsenal attack saw Ndiaye foul Jorginho in striking distance, but Saka drove it low into the base of the wall. Everton pushed out, Ndiaye got a nice akle tap from Ben White — no card shown. The free-kick almost caused some panic but was clear by Arsenal until Lewis-Skeely got an opportunity to run at or through the Everton defence, Tarkowski upending him just before he got into the 18-yard box, at the expense of a yellow card. From the edge of the Dee, Rice powered a curly that was fortunately right in line with Jordan Pickford, who punched it clear. On came Garner and Broja Ndiaye was fouled again but Harrsion's free-kick managed to hit the first defender, albeit winning a corner. Lots of grappling in the area — why not another penalty? Garner's decent corner was fielded well by Raya, who had to barge his way past the attentions of O'Brien. Gana did a great job dispossessing Martinelli, Harrison then putting Lewis-Skelly off the execution of hos cross. On the other side, Patterson was late coming on Saka, and another set-piece opportunity for Arsenal but Rice delivered it too deep. Ndiaye went down with cramp and was replaced by Alcaraz, with Young on for Patterson. A long ball up to Trossard produced a fantastic plamed save from Pickford but the whistle had gone for a foul on Branthwaite. The pace of the game seemed to have been disrupted by all the second-half stoppages, with 10 minutes left for Everton to hold on to another precious point. Arsenal tried to find their way through, Odegaard firing wide. Martinelli drove in past O'Brien like he wasn't there, forcing another superb save from Pickford. The resulting corner produced only a goal-kick for the home side. McNeil then made his long-awaited return, in place of Harrison. Alcaraz got a stupid yellow card for not retreating after committing a foul. Arsenal worked it around well and a pinpoint cross to Tierney looked like a certain goal but Branthwaite was marking him and probably put his aim off. Kiwior had to clear under pressure, Everton with a long throw, but somebody fouled an Arsenal player and the last chance faded for Everton to produce an unlikely win. Lots more pressure from Arsenal forced a late corner off Young in added time but he was the first defender who belted it clear. A bizarre non-contact free-kick call caused confusion before the final whistle went, with another point for the Blues. Are we safe yet, David Moyes? Everton: Pickford, Patterson (75' Young), Branthwaite, Tarkowski [Y:63'], O'Brien [Y:18'], Ndiaye (75' Alcaraz [Y:87']), Gueye, Doucoure, Iroegbunam (65' Garner), Harrison (87' McNeil), Beto (65'Broja). Subs not Used: Virginia, Keane, Chermiti, Coleman. Arsenal: Raya, Kiwior, Saliba, White (62' Timber), Lewis-Skelly (75' Tierney), Nwaneri (46' Saka), Jorginho [Y:48'] (71' Odegaard), Rice, Sterling (46' Martinelli), Merino, Trossard. Subs not Used: Neto, Partey, Zinchenko, Gower. Kick-Off: 12:30 pm BST, Saturday April 5 2025, live on TNT Sports 1Referee: Darren England. Assistants: Scott Ledger, Akil Howson. Fourth official: Bobby Madley. Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Wade Smith. Attendance: 39,316 Reader Comments (70) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:24:25 I think we might get into the game when the subs come on …Especially Charly — that's if it's not too late! Derek Knox 2 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:31:13 Why, why, why (not Delilah) but Doucoure? About as much use as an ashtray on a Harley-Davidson! Jarmo Rahnasto 3 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:51:25 I cannot understand this persistance on Doucoure either but we have to stick with Harrison because the only other option on right flank is Ashley Young. Tony Heron 4 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:54:59 Harrison and Doucoure? Flabbergasted!! George Cumiskey 5 Posted 05/04/2025 at 11:58:46 A shocking team selection in my opinion, Harrison and Doucouré again. Unbelievable. Alex Whitehead 6 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:09:12 All singing off the same sheet!!!Harrison & DoucoureShocking selection. Michael Kenrick 7 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:09:25 Uh Oh... West Ham 0 - 6 Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.Moyes has previous! Si Cooper 8 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:14:45 It's probably the most ‘physical' side we have put out this season, so maybe that's key to the game plan?Doucoure's energy seems to satisfy the manager. I'd have started Alcaraz but perhaps he's been a bit under the weather or the manager thinks he can cement a win in the second half with some impact from the subs' bench? Tom Bowers 9 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:17:55 Every game is a tough one for Everton with the lack of offense they have but Arsenal can play you off the park if you don't match them in midfield.Yes, I agree Doucoure starting again is weird… but hopefully he will be gone in the Summer.Arsenal have rested some key players which is odd but can Everton step up and use that to their advantage.? Having said that, Arsenal have squad players who are among the best.My question is why did Arsenal have an extra day's rest and also Liverpool? Alan J Thompson 10 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:27:25 Patterson is definitely left back and not O'Brien switching flanks? Mind you, team selection seems to have little to do with performance while we must be trying to stave off having to pay Alcaraz transfer fee while Garner who has right back experience is benched. Still, we all know that we can't rest Doucoure on the bench as he runs around too much.How's that saying go, "I could do dat, giz a job, lah". Shaun Parker 11 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:31:21 Harrison and Doucouré again🙈🙈🙈🙈 Robert Tressell 12 Posted 05/04/2025 at 12:31:44 Doucoure and Harrison are in because of workrate and defensive discipline as everyone knows - which we will probably require today. It's not like the "footballing alternatives" are going to play Arsenal off the park. Get stick in Everton and get a result 👏 Si Cooper 13 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:28:21 Frustrating but we are not out of it yet. A really big second half required. Will the sun still be a problem at the Gwladys Street end second half? Alan J Thompson 14 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:32:19 Missed the first 20 minutes so I assume the clocks changed in UK last weekend.We were doing OK until Gana's ridiculous header put them away, did he need to head it? Then as has been obvious for a while the defence continue to back off when the last man could have stepped up and put the scorer offside or at least delayed his run. Tarkowski had words with Gana after.And the bias continues with the RS commentator saying that O'Brien followed through causing the clash of heads when it was obviously the Arsenal man arriving late, the ball had gone.Somehow we need to understand where are players might be when we put in crosses as it just seems hit and hope and it looks like we have finally given up on the corner that looks for Tarkowski beyond the back post. Arsenal look a lot more confident on the ball despite what looks like our higher press. Bill Gall 15 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:38:48 Didn't we hire a coach to improve our corner kicks. Si Cooper 16 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:43:32 “And the bias continues with the RS commentator saying that O'Brien followed through causing the clash of heads when it was obviously the Arsenal man arriving late, the ball had gone.”Which broadcaster was that? They both competed for same ball at the same time. Si Cooper 17 Posted 05/04/2025 at 13:47:53 Tim's shown a little naivety at times, a few poor choices. We need to be able to keep possession for a while. Ernie Baywood 18 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:34:34 Some weird refereeing at the end. Also a very odd one where Trossard fouled Branthwaite, the referee thought Trossard fouled Branthwaite, but he allowed play to go on until Pickford made the save. (And what a save it was!)What would have happened if Trossard scored? Presumably VAR would check it but would be deciding whether it was a clear an obvious error to allow play to continue, despite the referee obviously believing that it was a foul. He should never have let play go on – Pickford bailed him out of a very tough situation. John Pickles 19 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:35:16 Not a bad point. I wonder how many Rednoses would have been happier if a weakened Everton, without Tarkowski, would have lost today? James Hughes 20 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:40:04 First game for me in a few years… Whilst I am loath to slag off our players but Doucoure is even worse in the flesh.Good point though. Alan J Thompson 21 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:40:27 I was surprised that we got that penalty – not because it wasn't but I thought VAR would pull this back saying that, while the fall was in the box, the foul started outside of it. But was that the only time we troubled their keeper, crosses excepted, in the second half?Again, lots of effort but not much in the way of scoring chances and we'll all be glorying in a home draw against a top-placed side.Which commentator, Beglin. Steve Brown 22 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:43:51 Skelly caught Harrison’s left leg in the box as he fell.It was a penalty. Alan, I also thought they would find a reason to disallow it. Steve Brown 23 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:46:48 Broja had little influence on the game when he came on. Bob Parrington 24 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:49:29 Bollocks, Michael, it was a friekin penalty. So don't put the team down! Michael Kenrick 25 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:51:30 No, they're showing the penalty call again… and again… 15 times.Harrison clearly dives after there was insufficient contact to bring him down. Very lucky for the Blues. Or we'd be looking at another miserable defeat.I can only assume the instruction to VAR was, "We've taken a few off them Blue fuckers, so be lenient this time when you have to make a call!" Thanks, Mr PGMOL! Michael Kenrick 26 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:55:34 Fucking Mooyes: "Until it's mathematically impossible..."But at least he's going to go and visit the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock this week!ps: It was never really a penalty. It was a gift from PGMOL. Tom Bowers 27 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:55:40 You take what you can get in this game and this was a well-earned point. Davey shuffling the pack as he sees what he has for next season and I think it is getting clearer for him.The Gunners did capitalize on an error but good defending kept us in the game and the penalty was reward for the endeavor.You knew Arsenal would try to use the bench to good effect but Everton's bench did well. Good moves by Davey.This point basically secures Everton's position but may have scuppered Arsenal's faint hope of catching Liverpool. Ernie Baywood 28 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:56:52 It's definitely a foul outside the box. That much is clear. The rule is that if it continues inside the box then it's a penalty. I'm not convinced that it did. Mind you, I don't understand half the decisions they make nowadays. And we've had a couple chalked off that defied every bit of footballing common sense. The chant of "you don't know what you're doing" has never been so apt. They've really fucked up a pretty simple game. Josh Horne 29 Posted 05/04/2025 at 14:56:53 Great result. I thought it was a clear penalty in real time, less sure now but no obvious error for VAR to overrule so right call. 14th place was unthinkable when Moyes took over, full credit to him for that. Lots of changes to come, exciting. Michael Kenrick 30 Posted 05/04/2025 at 15:01:36 Pretty good comments and discussion from Martin Keown. Not one of my favourite ex-Everton players but he knows his stuff about the club, recent and current situation, and talked well, I thought. Christy Ring 31 Posted 05/04/2025 at 15:02:40 Delighted to get a point, and definitely due a bit of luck with the penalty. I still cannot understand how Doucoure and Harrison started. Delighted to see McNeil back, but the last time Chermiti came on, he made a huge difference, and I'm surprised he hasn't got a game time since? Danny O'Neill 32 Posted 05/04/2025 at 15:03:54 I'm not blaming Gana Gueye for the fuck-up. In that situation, the centre-back has to take control. Branthwaite should have given the shout and, if necessary, gone through Idrissa. John Raftery 33 Posted 05/04/2025 at 15:09:32 A great point in a contest between two weakened teams. Their weakened team was of course a lot stronger than ours.Ndiaye was excellent for the 70 minutes he was on the pitch. Our midfield looked more effective after Garner came on for Iroegbunam, who is still learning how to play at this level. Jim Bennings 34 Posted 05/04/2025 at 16:34:52 A good point but it looks like we are dropping a place as it currently stands with West Ham winning.We can't just allow the season to peter out in these last remaining games because there is money to be had from league placings not to mention self respect.We are at least harder to beat at Goodison Park now which was always important going into the last days at the Old Lady.Midfield that started today was crap let's have it right, Doucoure is now a player that is in his dying embers at this level while Iroegbunam is nowhere near ready for this level consistently.Harrison will go back having offered very very little end product in two seasons.A good point, we move on but we need to be better next week, much much better. Jerome Shields 35 Posted 05/04/2025 at 16:40:07 I thought when Moyes got level early in the second half, it was set up for a setback for Arsenal. Where I was, the Arsenal supporters were nervous enough and glad to see the ball cleared up field. But Moyes did not try to get more control of the midfield and there didn't seem to be any plan for a forward attack. Garner did help, but keeping Doucoure on and winging Charly I thought was weak. The final ball in was poor. He then brought Williams on to ensure the point and needed an outstanding save from Pickford. Brian Wilkinson 36 Posted 05/04/2025 at 16:40:46 Just got back from the game, a penalty helps our neighbours across the park out so no suprise we got a very soft penalty given to us. The save of Pickford was one of the best I've seen, pity ref then blew for the foul or whatever it was.On a different note, I bumped into John McFarlene Snr, he asked if I would put something on ToffeeWeb for him. He went to the doctor's a couple of weeks ago and was informed he has cancer and to just enjoy the time he has left.He has asked me to let those who know him know and also asked if any of the lads can pop into the Harlech Castle pub before the Man City game so that he can see as many as possible.Sorry for the bad news but I was asked by John to let you all know. George Cumiskey 37 Posted 05/04/2025 at 16:42:30 Put your money on Harrison and Doucouré starting again next week. There's no chance of Moyes playing Ndiaye and Alcaraz in the same team; it's not in his DNA. Pragmatic, pragmatic, pragmatic… He's done great to keep us up but I don't think he's brave enough to take us to the next level. Colin Malone 38 Posted 05/04/2025 at 16:43:20 When will we see a proper Number 10 instead of the useless Doucoure? A number 10 who keeps his position with the front man. Doucoure's work off the ball is like a kid in a school yard who just keeps following the ball, he's crap.Fuck off, Moyes. Jerome Shields 39 Posted 05/04/2025 at 16:49:14 Sorry to hear about John Senior. Miss his posts. A Gentleman. Bill Griffiths 40 Posted 05/04/2025 at 17:06:00 Thanks, Brian, for letting us all know about John Mc.And I'll certainly see him at the Harlech before the City Game. Rob Dolby 41 Posted 05/04/2025 at 17:10:27 Good point against a good Arsenal team.Being stubborn is a trait of modern managers. It's so obvious Arsenal need a striker. With Isak, Kane or maybe a Delap they will challenge. As it stands, they are all very good footballers who knock it around very well and are well-versed in the dark arts.Like it or not, Doucoure is our only midfielder who can run for 90 minutes. The work he does off the ball is why he gets picked every week. Alcaraz is by far the better footballer but needs to know what to do when not on the ball.Harrison should be phased out of the team now that McNeil and Ndiaye are fit.As expected, the ref didn't give us much after the tackle of the century was missed on Wednesday. I was amazed he gave us a penalty.Moyesy again telling the press how shite we are and how great everyone else is, when will he learn? Mick O'Malley 42 Posted 05/04/2025 at 17:12:12 Best wishes to John McFarlane Snr, I always enjoyed reading his posts over the years. Hope he enjoys every second. Today's game was a hard watch, we're hard to beat but we struggle to create much; we never really have sustained periods of pressure – just spasmodic moments. Good to see Ndaiye back, he tucked his penalty away brilliantly. Harrison put a few dangerous crosses in and did well defensively but Doucoure was awful, he's a non-stop runner but very clumsy on the ball at times; we need better. Tim Iroegbunam didn't look fit, second to the ball, sloppily giving it away numerous times. Alcaraz is wasted on the left. The squad needs a big uplift in quality for next season; whether we can is another matter… and our set pieces were shocking again today. Martin Berry 43 Posted 05/04/2025 at 17:14:45 A great result. Only beaten by one goal against the Champions elect and an honorable draw with the likely Runners-Up.I thought the manager tried to give every player available a spin and I thought his substitutions were spot on.I really despair at the grousers who are still moaning about the manager's selections each week. They seem to be shallow-minded in not "getting" the fact that this is not the manager's team! It's one that he has inherited, he hasn't yet even seen all of them play together until today… yet people still aren't happy.Next season, when the team has been reshaped, then we can see what the manager does, but try and show some gratitude for our league position now compared with what it was when he arrived!! Si Cooper 44 Posted 05/04/2025 at 17:33:07 The terrible news from John McFarlane Senior is a real ‘downer'. Hope he gets plenty of moments he can enjoy for a good while yet and the very best of care.It was a penalty (doesn't matter where it starts as long as it continues into the box) but definitely on the soft side because it was more about balance being disrupted than an obvious trip. Bit of a flat, patchy performance but the early start and quick turnaround between games was probably a significant factor.I'm also wondering how ‘disruptive' the glut of key players returning from injury might be. A lot of integration or re-integration having to occur over a short period of time… Danny Baily 45 Posted 05/04/2025 at 17:34:03 That result for Ipswich all but ends any lingering risk of relegation. Dave Abrahams 46 Posted 05/04/2025 at 17:44:07 Brian (36),Thanks for letting us know the sad news about John Mac, I'll do my best to get to the City game and have a drink with John.Getting that information from the doctor but still carrying on doing what he has done most of his life —supporting the Blues, and in the company of his grandson and best mate, Josh. Prayers and best wishes, John. Christy Ring 47 Posted 05/04/2025 at 17:45:22 Sad to hear the devastating news.I wish John all the best, a true gentleman. Annika Herbert 48 Posted 05/04/2025 at 18:14:35 Martin @ 43, even after he has respected team, Moyes will still continue to tell everyone how far we are behind the big boys, rather than planning on beating them. Gratitude for his efforts so far of course. But let’s not forget it’s now 6 without a win. He isn’t our long term future and what we are seeing now is exactly what we will be getting next season I doubt we will ever see Ndiaye and Alcaraz on the pitch together in the remaining fixtures. Our manager isn’t known as Dour Davie without good reason Peter Mills 49 Posted 05/04/2025 at 18:16:32 Not much to say about the game, I thought Arsenal did us a favour with their antics and time-wasting. I suspect they would have beaten us if they had just tried to out-football us. But I'm content with the point.Very sad news about John Mc Snr, who is a fine gentleman. I can't make the City game, so I would be very grateful if someone would pass on my good wishes to him. Craig Walker 50 Posted 05/04/2025 at 18:17:08 Is it just me or have our set pieces gone to pot since we recruited Charlie Adam? It seemed very flat today and I thought Arsenal were there for the beating. Too many aimless punts up field and not enough width. Harrison was awful again, I thought. I thought Arsenal would convert one of those free kicks on the edge of our box. Not too unhappy with a point but it felt lethargic and laboured today.Really sorry to hear about John. Always loved reading his contributions and views. Thoughts are with him and I hope he gets to see some good performances from his beloved Blues. George Cumiskey 51 Posted 05/04/2025 at 18:17:28 Spot on, Annika, especially about Ndiaye and Alcaraz. Ian Bennett 52 Posted 05/04/2025 at 18:33:20 Totally disagree. We are a limited team, and the surgery needed on this team is vast.To keep Arsenal and Liverpool to a goal is progress. That might be hard to accept for some, but we just don't have the technicians to get a bigger share of possession. They don't give it up on purpose, they do as they lack quality.Harrison was poor on the right again. Patterson got through it just on the left but I struggle to see him remaining with us. Iroegbunam is a talent but is going to need to up his stamina to make it and stop losing it in bad areas. O'Brien is playing well as a makeshift right-back, and Doucoure and Beto are limited other than workrate. That's half the team with a day less rest.I'd like to see Alcaraz and Ndiaye in the same team, but getting the balance right elsewhere is still a stretch the way the midfield and centre forward give up possession. Mike Hayes 53 Posted 05/04/2025 at 18:49:24 Moyes is slowly turning into Dyche 2.0 — picks the same useless players, won't make changes when needed. May as well be ultra defensive and just avoid relegation. Plod on get 1-1 0-0 2-2 bore draws and yawn back to the start of the season. Started off like a breath of fresh air that's turned into a stale fart!!! Christy Ring 54 Posted 05/04/2025 at 19:01:10 Mike #53,Totally disagree. Look where we were when he took over, and we're scoring goals. With Dyche's tactics, we never had a chance. I definitely believe Moyes will bring in quality in the summer! Raymond Fox 55 Posted 05/04/2025 at 19:07:13 It's a penalty all day long, he's shoving Harrison off the ball and onto the ground. Defenders get away with murder nowadays with their grabbing and pushing.Another point against the top 2, Moyes is doing a good job with what he has to pick from. The squad is not Top 8 quality but they have done well, saying we were struggling to keep out of the Bottom 3 not long ago.I doubt we will see many costly players bought next season so I think plenty of the current team will be retained. Danny O'Neill 56 Posted 05/04/2025 at 19:23:29 Sorry to hear the news about John. We had some lively debate and I met him a few times, the first being at the Bramley-Moore Moore Dock. When I was pointed out to him, he told me to “get here”, and proceeded to school me. I’ll try to get up for the City match. Mike Hayes 57 Posted 05/04/2025 at 19:31:17 No, sorry, he's showing the signs probably because we are “safe”. We know there is a massive gulf between us and the rest – don't go out and prove it, show you've got the fight – telling the press that doesn't mean the players don't hear it? He's still got nothing more from Harrison even after asking. Lindstrom's injury puts him out to try and prove a point! Maybe another loan to prove a point maybe needed.Let's see if we can get some more wins instead of draws – other teams can do it! Everton are the only team opposition go against and can be shit and all of a sudden they are Real Madrid. For me, football should be like boxing: no respect until the end. Give the players the mindset that they can beat anyone. False hope is better than no hope. Paul Ferry 58 Posted 05/04/2025 at 19:40:20 John (M-senior), I'm so sorry to hear this. You strike me as a stoic fella but I wish you comfort and strength for the good while of time ahead. Where else would you be today but The Old Lady? Fabulous. Don't be surprised at the number of mates who show up at The Harlech.Bill G (15), I'm not sure that we did hire a set-piece coach, mate. I thought that Moyes gave his old mate a job.Iroegbunam still has a lot to prove to show that he deserves a first-team place at the dock. Derek Taylor 59 Posted 05/04/2025 at 20:10:15 A bit like your ToffeeWeb postings then, Mike Hayes at 53! Colin Glassar 60 Posted 05/04/2025 at 20:29:04 I think we'll reach 40 points this season. That is, or was, the magical number. Paul Ferry 61 Posted 05/04/2025 at 20:33:31 The magical number, Colin, is 26/27 mate. Ian Bennett 62 Posted 05/04/2025 at 20:49:33 Mike, genuine question: What is your starting XI today? Andy Meighan 63 Posted 05/04/2025 at 21:00:13 I think we'd have all have taken a point at half-time with that 1st half showing.Why Moyes persists with Doucoure and Harrison is beyond me, and he even said Doucoure was excellent today… I don't know what he's watching half the timeOn another note, I really hope Mr McFarlane gets to see the Blues at the dock.Sad sad news and I'm sure we will all say a prayer for him tonight. Colin Glassar 64 Posted 05/04/2025 at 21:01:26 Is that the season we win the prem, Paul? Can you imagine it? Mike Hayes 65 Posted 05/04/2025 at 21:01:56 Derek Taylor, if it was shit, you'd be constipated! 💩💩💩 Michael Kenrick 66 Posted 05/04/2025 at 21:19:13 Williams???Who the fuck is Williams?I worry about you, Jerome. Andrew Clare 67 Posted 05/04/2025 at 21:24:17 Things got really bad under Dyche, so bad in fact that it made David Moyes look good.Yes I’m pleased that we are more or less safe but don’t let’s get too carried away with things.We will see how things pan out over the first 3 or 4 months of next season to get the true picture of life under Moyes. Bill Fairfield 68 Posted 05/04/2025 at 21:31:50 Anyone getting carried away with things? We’re safe. Well done David Moyes and the team. Onwards and upwards. Stan Grace 69 Posted 05/04/2025 at 21:40:15 Michael, the key is Ashley. Anyone called Ashley. At least Jerome referred to someone called Ashley who has played for us, rather than just coached. Tony McNulty 70 Posted 05/04/2025 at 21:42:17 Listening to his post match comments, somewhere along the line, Arteta turned into a whingeing, irritating, slightly petulant, unhappy little paranoid man, believing the world is against him. Most of the time, he hides his character behind that smiling face, but his sunny disposition is skin deep. He’s destined always to be the bridesmaid, never the bride. His shrink has a job for life. Reminds me of the old saw: if at first you don’t succeed, bomb disposal is not for you. I don't think football management is a path to contentment for you, Mikel. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb