Season › 2024-25 › News Match Preview: Fulham vs Everton Michael Kenrick 09/05/2025 5comments | Jump to last Down to the last three games of the season and Everton travel to take on Marco Silva's Fulham side at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Everton can still improve on their current 14th position in the Premier League but that would require a win, which is not what the current run of poor form would predict as The Blues have manaed to securre just one win in the last 10 games – a really attrocious run that is tantamaount to relegation form. David Moyes hads shown that he can inspire these players, who many agree are simply not good enough for the Premier League, but that almost magical spell has worn off almost completely in terms of vitally importnant goals from his strikers, which seem to have almost completely dried up. Domic Calvert-Lewin may be fit enough to start this one, while big question marks still hanging over his future at the club, and mixed messages suggesting perhaps he wants to stay, but no signature as yet on a deal that has reportedly been on the table since last year; the enigmatic striker is reported to have changed agents recently. Uncertainty over the future of many of the squad continues to be a persistent theme, with 12 players out of contract and 4 loan players likely to return to their parent clubs. One exception might be Charly Alaraz, who has shown moments of inspiration, but is it enough for Everton to secure his permananent signature after they asiduously avoided the auntomatic buy-out clause if he started nine games while on loan? Orel Managala and Jesper Lindstrom appear to have played their last games for Everton and seem certain to to go back, while there seems to have been a lot of talk about the other enigma that is Jack Harrison, who keeps being selected, apparently for his defensive duties: it certainly can't be for his abilities going forward, which are nothing if not highly frustrating. Abdoulaye Doucoure is another player who engenders mixed feelings, scorer of key gioals, he runs around a lot, and Everton tend to get better results when he plays, but he was missing last time for 'personal reasons', while the rumours mill claims that he won't accpet a neww contract if his wages are reduced. Dwight McNeil has proved his importance to the side and we have arguably missed his contribution during the many weeks he was out injured. But that grat goal was probably his only meaningful contribution last week: like almost the entoire Everton squad, he needs to do better, be more involved, and drove the team forward more effectively. Kunal Desai 1 Posted 09/05/2025 at 13:10:14 Doucoure seeking a deal better than his current one.Sadly, we've been a soft touch under the Moshiri era, some players drawing a huge wedge for very little return.New ownership and structure now, the likes of Doucoure and DCL can seek to get those lucrative contracts elsewhere. Terry Davies 2 Posted 09/05/2025 at 13:35:42 Can't disagree with that Kunil. As much as I like Doucoure, when you're at the end of your thirties as well as your contract I don't see how he can expect his already substantial salary to be increased.Regarding Calvert Lewin, he's in no position to justify another hefty contract - the Club has to look at the return they've had over the last 3 years or so. Mike Hayes 3 Posted 09/05/2025 at 13:47:52 Fingers crossed for the three points. We need to get well away from the bottom - love to finish above Utd and Spurs 🤔These players need to understand that the fans (home and away) will get behind them 200% but equally they need to do the same. 💙 Mike Hayes 4 Posted 09/05/2025 at 13:51:18 Doucoure and DCL need to move on - more so DCL given he’s had a contract offer on the table for 12 months or so. Doucoure like Harrison run around not offering much. I trust Moyes to find the right players to fit his way of playing - he’s done it in the past it’s just a case of who’s available who’ll come and what we have finally to improve the squad. Eric Myles 5 Posted 09/05/2025 at 13:52:22 Terry, we supported DCL through some tough times when his problems were supposedly psychological rather than physical. I think the least he could do to acknowledge that is sign the deal the Club offered him, if they still want him to. If not, we'll good luck getting the same support elsewhere.As for Doucoure, if his contract is up then he either already has a better deal on the table and if not is in no position to make demands.Hopefully the new regime has gotten harder nosed in its dealings. 