09/05/2025





Down to the last three games of the season and Everton travel to take on Marco Silva's Fulham side at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Everton can still improve on their current 14th position in the Premier League but that would require a win, which is not what the current run of poor form would predict as The Blues have manaed to securre just one win in the last 10 games – a really attrocious run that is tantamaount to relegation form.

David Moyes hads shown that he can inspire these players, who many agree are simply not good enough for the Premier League, but that almost magical spell has worn off almost completely in terms of vitally importnant goals from his strikers, which seem to have almost completely dried up.

Domic Calvert-Lewin may be fit enough to start this one, while big question marks still hanging over his future at the club, and mixed messages suggesting perhaps he wants to stay, but no signature as yet on a deal that has reportedly been on the table since last year; the enigmatic striker is reported to have changed agents recently.

Uncertainty over the future of many of the squad continues to be a persistent theme, with 12 players out of contract and 4 loan players likely to return to their parent clubs. One exception might be Charly Alaraz, who has shown moments of inspiration, but is it enough for Everton to secure his permananent signature after they asiduously avoided the auntomatic buy-out clause if he started nine games while on loan?

Orel Managala and Jesper Lindstrom appear to have played their last games for Everton and seem certain to to go back, while there seems to have been a lot of talk about the other enigma that is Jack Harrison, who keeps being selected, apparently for his defensive duties: it certainly can't be for his abilities going forward, which are nothing if not highly frustrating.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is another player who engenders mixed feelings, scorer of key gioals, he runs around a lot, and Everton tend to get better results when he plays, but he was missing last time for 'personal reasons', while the rumours mill claims that he won't accpet a neww contract if his wages are reduced.

Dwight McNeil has proved his importance to the side and we have arguably missed his contribution during the many weeks he was out injured. But that grat goal was probably his only meaningful contribution last week: like almost the entoire Everton squad, he needs to do better, be more involved, and drove the team forward more effectively.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb