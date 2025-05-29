29/05/2025





Idrissa Gana Gueye is set to sign a new two-year deal with Everton, reports reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The deal is set to be signed next week.

The 35-year-old is a key player for David Moyes and made 37 appearances this season without showing any signs of slowing down. He also has some of the best ball recoveries and interception numbers in Europe.

“Gana Gueye will sign new deal at Everton next week valid for the next two years. Verbal agreement in place until June 2027, waiting to get it sealed,” Fabrizio Romano posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Everton were looking to consolidate the future of Gana Gueye for weeks and despite approaches from elsewhere, the player remained committed to his future at Merseyside. This is his second spell at the club after previously playing for the Toffees between 2016 and 2019. He left for Paris-Saint Germain in France and returned to the club once again in 2022.

Consolidating the future of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Charly Alcaraz in midfield was essential for the club who have already lost as many as eight players, with contracts running out and with loan terms coming to an end.

