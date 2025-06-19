19/06/2025





Train capacity will be increased to meet the extra demand for Everton’s first match at their new waterfront stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

With the fixture list for the Premier League 2025/26 season released on Wednesday, fans were quick to mark August 23 on their calendars. The Toffees will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the first official fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium following their move from the historic Goodison Park.

To cope with the increased demand for passengers on that route, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram has promised to double some Merseyrail services. Fans faced transportation issues during the test events at the 52,888-seater stadium. Large crowds had also gathered at the relatively smaller Sandhills station, which could create a “dangerous situation.”

"There were problems with people hours before trying to get into town and we only had four carriage trains on," Mr Rotheram said.

"So there will be eight carriages from an earlier start."

Everton’s first match at their new stadium will also coincide with International Beatles Week. Thousands of Beatles fans are expected to pour in from across the world to celebrate the legacy of the iconic group and gigs have also been planned at the historic Cavern Club, the birthplace of the Beatles and at The Pier Head, all just a mile away from the stadium.

The Mayor also urged the fans to walk from the city centre or from other nearby Merseyrail stations in order to abate the situation at Sandhills.

"We need to use Bank Hall more, we need to use James St more and potentially even Moorfields more," he said.

"We are hoping that as people find their own pattern of behaviour, because that's what happens with football fans, that they will perhaps come into town, find a pub that they want, and then people will take their own time and get there in plenty of time for the kick-off."

A fan management zone could also be set up close to the stadium, which will help with the increased footfall and would "help to ensure that people can arrive safely and leave in a safe manner".

