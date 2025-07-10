10/07/2025





It was heavily rumoured that Under-21s Player of the Season Isaac Heath had signed a new 3-year contract with Everton last month but no definitive news was forthcoming.

And finally, the real situation has been confirmed by the club with the announcement today that the lively attacking midfielder has now signed a 2-year contract.

Having joined the Blues' Academy from boyhood club Leeds United at the age of 13, Heath has progressed through the age ranks at Finch Farm and impressed in the Under-18s, making 25 appearances for them during the 2021-22 season.

Since then, Heath has been a mainstay of Paul Tait’s Under-21s for the past few seasons, featuring regularly in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

Six goal contributions in 16 Premier League 2 games saw him named Player of the Season for the Under-21s in 2024-25, while the 20-year-old was named for duty on the substitutes bench four times in David Moyes’s Premier League matchday squads later in the season, as well as training with the first team on several occasions.

Heath also demonstrated his versatility across the campaign, operating in his usual

“I’m delighted to extend my stay at Everton, and hopefully I can push on from here, I feel like last season was really good for the squad, and for myself, as well.

“I got a lot of minutes and I thought as a team we played really well throughout the season. Now we’re just looking to push on again this year and see where things go.

“The aim now is try to impress the first-team staff and hopefully get into that squad, but if not then maybe we’ll look at loan deal elsewhere.”

