24/07/2025





The first Merseyside derby of the season - a short trip to Anfield - has been rescheduled.

The match, originally set to be played on September 20, has been moved from a 3:00 pm (BST) kick-off to a 12:30 pm (BST) start. It will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

This match will switch to Sunday 21 September, 12:00 pm (BST) live on TNT Sports, should Liverpool be required to play away in the Champions League the preceding Wednesday.

It’s the first of two matches in September that have been rescheduled for the Blues.

A home game against West Ham United, originally scheduled for September 27, will be played on September 29. Kick-off is expected at 8:00 pm (BST) and the match will be telecast live on Sky Sports.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb