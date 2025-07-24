Season › 2024-25 › News First Merseyside derby of the season gets rescheduled Anjishnu Roy 24/07/2025 2comments | Jump to last The first Merseyside derby of the season - a short trip to Anfield - has been rescheduled. The match, originally set to be played on September 20, has been moved from a 3:00 pm (BST) kick-off to a 12:30 pm (BST) start. It will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. This match will switch to Sunday 21 September, 12:00 pm (BST) live on TNT Sports, should Liverpool be required to play away in the Champions League the preceding Wednesday. It’s the first of two matches in September that have been rescheduled for the Blues. A home game against West Ham United, originally scheduled for September 27, will be played on September 29. Kick-off is expected at 8:00 pm (BST) and the match will be telecast live on Sky Sports. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Derek Taylor 1 Posted 24/07/2025 at 10:17:22 On another topic but re. changes, I hear Graham Gouldman (10cc), the writer of 'Forever Everton', is to rephrase our song in view of the stadium move.In the meantime, do we sing 'We are the kings of Bridley Moor' or, perhaps, 'We are the kings of Merseyside'.I favour the latter ! Danny O'Neill 2 Posted 24/07/2025 at 11:00:44 Derek, I'd just rather keep the original. It's the I remember from the 1970s and grew up with. It belongs to Goodison. BMD can, in time, have it's own.Just like we won't change Marching Down the Goodison Road.No surprises with the change for the Derby. It's been quite common in recent years. Partly Police and partly TV scheduling.The West Ham one is a bit annoying for people like me, but ultimately, like all clubs, we take the money, so are at the mercy of the TV masters. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb