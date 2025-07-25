Season › 2024-25 › News Everton Women’s 2025/26 season begins with Merseyside Derby on opening day Anjishnu Roy 25/07/2025 4comments | Jump to last Everton will begin the Women’s Super League 2025/26 season with a bang - a Merseyside Derby with rivals Liverpool at Anfield on opening day. The hugely anticipated game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Tottenham Hotspur will be the first to visit the iconic Goodison Park following the women’s team’s move to the historic venue. They will also host Manchester United at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 12. Everton will host Liverpool on 29 March in Goodison’s inaugural derby as the Blues’ permanent home. Brian Sorensen’s side will end their league campaign with a home game against Leicester City in the third week of May. The exact date and time of that fixture are yet to be confirmed. Everton Women’s 2025/26 League Fixtures: Sunday, 7 September - Liverpool (A) Sunday, 14 September - Tottenham Hotspur (H) Sunday, 21 September - London City Lionesses (H) Sunday, 28 September - Brighton & Hove Albion (A) Sunday, 5 October - Leicester City (A) Sunday, 12 October - Manchester United (Hill Dickinson Stadium) Sunday, 2 November - Aston Villa (A) Sunday, 9 November - Manchester City (H) Sunday, 16 November - West Ham United (A) Saturday, 6 December - Chelsea (A) Sunday, 14 December - Arsenal (H) Sunday, 11 January - Manchester City (A) Sunday, 25 January - Brighton & Hove Albion (H) Sunday, 1 February - Aston Villa (H) Sunday, 8 February - London City Lionesses (A) Sunday, 15 February - West Ham United (H) Sunday, 15 March - Tottenham Hotspur (A) Saturday, 21 March - Manchester United (A) Sunday, 29 March - Liverpool (H) Sunday, 26 April - Chelsea (H) Sunday, 3 May - Arsenal (A) TBC - Leicester City (H) Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ian Jones 1 Posted 25/07/2025 at 12:38:35 Interesting to see how the women's team will get on this coming season. Been a few outgoings and incomings. Starting with Liverpool at Anfield will hopefully produce the usual win there. Anjishnu Roy 2 Posted 25/07/2025 at 12:39:20 I think they've added a lot of quality with the new signings, should be an interesting team to follow this season. Derek Knox 3 Posted 25/07/2025 at 12:55:33 Totally off topic, but does anyone know if our games in the US will be televised at all ?Anjishnu, it's all well and good bringing many new players in, but they have to assimilate to the system, their new team mates etc. Not a quick process, as history has proved many a time !Equally so, buying and/or playing 11 superstars rarely works, as there is an absence of workhorses ! Matt Traynor 4 Posted 25/07/2025 at 13:00:46 The game versus Man Utd on 12 October will be at the Hill Dickinson Bramley Moore Everton Stadium as well. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb