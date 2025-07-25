25/07/2025





Everton will begin the Women’s Super League 2025/26 season with a bang - a Merseyside Derby with rivals Liverpool at Anfield on opening day. The hugely anticipated game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur will be the first to visit the iconic Goodison Park following the women’s team’s move to the historic venue.

They will also host Manchester United at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 12.

Everton will host Liverpool on 29 March in Goodison’s inaugural derby as the Blues’ permanent home.

Brian Sorensen’s side will end their league campaign with a home game against Leicester City in the third week of May. The exact date and time of that fixture are yet to be confirmed.

Everton Women’s 2025/26 League Fixtures:

Sunday, 7 September - Liverpool (A)

Sunday, 14 September - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sunday, 21 September - London City Lionesses (H)

Sunday, 28 September - Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Sunday, 5 October - Leicester City (A)

Sunday, 12 October - Manchester United (Hill Dickinson Stadium)

Sunday, 2 November - Aston Villa (A)

Sunday, 9 November - Manchester City (H)

Sunday, 16 November - West Ham United (A)

Saturday, 6 December - Chelsea (A)

Sunday, 14 December - Arsenal (H)

Sunday, 11 January - Manchester City (A)

Sunday, 25 January - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Sunday, 1 February - Aston Villa (H)

Sunday, 8 February - London City Lionesses (A)

Sunday, 15 February - West Ham United (H)

Sunday, 15 March - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday, 21 March - Manchester United (A)

Sunday, 29 March - Liverpool (H)

Sunday, 26 April - Chelsea (H)

Sunday, 3 May - Arsenal (A)

TBC - Leicester City (H)

