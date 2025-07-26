26/07/2025





Evertonians in New York were left in no doubt about David Moyes’s ambitions when speaking at the end of just his second full day of the US tour, the Blues boss told a packed audience at Racket that the team need to sign “9 or 10 players before the start of the season.”

The comment came when he was speaking to Men in Blazers host Roger Bennett at an event called A Night Live on Stage with David Moyes and Everton Football Club , held at the West 16th Street venue in Manhattan on Friday night. Moyes’s remarks sparked a roar of approval from many onlookers as the Everton manager conceded that the team need to improve on what they’ve got.

The Blues boss also remarked that while he hates to make promises, he promised he and his recruitment team “will be driving to get really good players over the next few weeks and thanked owners The Friedkin Group for their “really good support.”

