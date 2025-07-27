27/07/2025





Jordan Pickford has been talking about last night's friendly in New Jersey and the upcoming challenge against West Ham Utd in Chicago on Wednesday.

"I thought in the first half we were really good. We weren't playing in our usual shape, we've got some injuries and our depth of squad is not very deep at the minute, but it's pre-season and in the first half I thought we were good.

"There was some great play, some great patterns [of play] from the lads. It was one of those that when we get in good areas, can we test the keeper more? When we get those chances, make sure we're making the keeper work and hitting the target. When you do that, it brings a feel-good factor and if you get a goal or two, then the game looks very different.

"But, yeah, it was a tale of two halves. In the second half, they make a lot of subs, then we haven't got the depth to make those subs yet, so it's a big difference.

"The plus side of it is, in this heat, a lot of the lads have played 90 minutes, so you've got positives and negatives out of it and keep working.

"It's about getting the fitness, getting ready for the first game [of the Premier League season] against Leeds," continued Pickford. "We'll keep working hard. We want to get minutes in, get that sharpness, get the training in and win these games.

"The games are tough out here and the pitches aren't ideal but it is what it is. We're enjoying being together, working and we'll get ready for the next one against West Ham.

"We know there will be a load more Evertonians in Chicago. The Everton section [in New Jersey] was really good, like they always are. It's a great support we've got as a football club and long may that continue but, you know, ideally we want to be giving them wins, even if it is pre-season."

Quotes sourced from EvertonFC.com

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb