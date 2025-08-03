Season › 2024-25 › News A better Blues performance sees Everton get a draw Michael Kenrick 03/08/2025 40comments | Jump to last Manchester Utd 2 - 2 Everton Everton approach the final game of the Premier League Summer Series in Atlanta on Sunday night, hoping to prevent Manchester Utd winning the trophy. No surprises in the Everton line-up as David Moyes sticks with his tried if not so trusted group of senior players, spurning any new signings and young pretenders, while a couple of high-profile and very expensive new stars feature for Man Utd. Everton played all in Blue and kicked things off but the game quickly descended into walking football. Alcaraz was called for tackling Shaw around the neck and the Mancs built their first attack, Cunha shooting across goal. Ndiaye was fouled high up and Garner tried one from 35 yards that was going inside the post, parried out to O'Brien who hit the other post when it looked easier to score. Iroegbunam got past his man and crossed but straight to Bayindir with Beto loitering without intent. Iroegbunam had a great run at Yorro and stole the ball off him but then lost it. Everton had had the better start but without taking full advantage. Beto broke a year early to take a good forward ball from O'Brien and round the keeper to finish but he was flagged offside. At the other end, Cunha's shot was blocked away. Amad fell to ground as soon as Trakowski handed him off and Man Utd were gifted a soft penalty and Fernandes sent Pickford the wrong way. Everton worked the ball up nicely, Ndiaye's deflected shot winning a corner, punched out. Alcaraz then tried a shot that was wild and wooly. Alcarz then fouled Fernandes but Mbeurmo hit the one-man wall. Amad fell over again when touched and another free kick this time reached Pickford. Fernandes was allowed to waltz through but fired at Pickford, the rebound falling ti Mbuemo, his shot blocked as the Red Devils were now finding it a lot easier to get up the field and into the Everton area. Everton did mount an attack of sorts through Beto then Ndiaye but the cross evaded Ireogbunam. An Everton corner was lofted high to the back post by Garner, where it was easily headed away. Garner put in a decent cross from the right which found Beto but Dalot was there to block his shot. Everton tried to build again, the ball coming out for Gueye who completely missed the ball with his attempted strike. Good work by Mykolenko to recover a clearance saw Gana swing over a great cross to Iliman Ndiaye who finished very neatly first time at the back post for a nice equalizing goal. O'Brien almost scored again, reacting to a defender's glancing header but could only put it over the angle. Ugarte had a good chance to shoot but Pickford saved it confidently. And that was the end of the half in which Everton had actually played quite well and deserved more than one goal. No changes for the Blues. Beto almost got in with a chance but Yorro's tackle stopped him at the expense of an early corner, but Keane or Beto were offside when Garner headed the ball back over the Man Utd defence. Garner stopped a ball with his arm as he went down, the ball going out for a corner, no penalty. Alcarz drove through but the one-two with Beto went sadly wrong and a clear goal chance was spurned. Moyes then made four subs after Amorin had made three and the game became very disjointed. Beto caught Heaven across the face as he turned, largely accidental. Iroegnbunam and Onyango got bypassed as Mount came inside, spun round, and curled an excellent strike beyond Pickford to restore Man Utd's lead, Great work by Ndiaye saw the ball break for Onyango as Ferrnades kicked out at Ndiaye from behind, those two fighting while Amad boots the ball into his own goal as Barry was about to shot! Another Everton equalizer and 2 yellow cards. Barry tangled with Heaven off the ball and then rolled around in agony for a good few minutes, until the referee stopped the game. Then O'Brien and Onyango tried to head the same ball. A great ball forward to Barry was poorly controlled, a gift for Maguire to clear. But Armstrong came on and won a corner that almost saw Bayindir struggle to save. At the other end, Mount played in Dorgu who forced a great save from Pickford. Good work from Chermiti won a late corner for Garner to balloon across to Onyango. Everton tried to go for a late goal to win it but the play was scrappy, and the game played out to a draw, with honours not exactly even, Man Utd having won the series while Everton finished ignominiously with the wooden spoon. Man Utd: Bayindir, Shaw (57' Mount), De Ligt (88' Fredricson), Yoro (57' Heaven), Dalot, Mainoo (57' Maguire), Ugarte (72' Hojlund), Amad, Cunha (72' Casemiro), Fernandes [Y:74'], Mbeumo (46' Dorgu). Subs: Heaton, Mee, Leon, Collyer, Kone, Mantato, Williams, Obi. Everton: Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski (61' Aznou), Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam (84' Armstrong), Garner (61 Onyango), Alcaraz (61' McNeil), Ndiaye [Y:74'] (84' Chermiti), Beto (61' Barry). Subs: Travers, Tyrer, Thomas, Heath, Clarke. Live Forum Reader Comments (40) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ian Bennett 1 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:16:21 Moyes out. I've gone early, but one day i'll be right. Jim Bennings 2 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:29:41 Who in Ian? Colin Metcalfe 3 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:30:38 No Patterson ? Picked up an injury ? Jim Bennings 4 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:33:27 Colin,Patterson picks up injuries like no-marks pick up used cigarette butts lol Liam Mogan 5 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:34:25 Patterson is awful, unfortunately. Colin Metcalfe 6 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:37:38 Big shame for £15M I had high hopes for this kid, so we definitely need to sign a right full back Tom Bowers 7 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:39:54 Back four top heavy. Midfield too weak and offense impotent. Result, we all know will not be good. Jim Bennings 8 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:40:01 Patterson is one of those players where the idea of him being a good player is very different from the actual reality.There have been many like that over the years, because they hardly feature we build up this imaginary phenomena in our minds but it never comes to fruit.He'll probably have the same season as he did last season and the season before that, smattering of games and then 20 games not seen nor heard. Ian Bennett 9 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:41:25 Thewell for me Jim. The guys a genius, each passing day he gets better and better. Colin Malone 10 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:43:15 I would have liked to see Armstrong starting, instead of Tim or Jimmy. Ndiaye and Charley need forward balls to run on to.UTFT. Dale Self 11 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:44:43 Supposedly Juanlu of Sevilla, who played well at Wolves RB, is being approached. And Pereira is pissed off about it. Liam Mogan 12 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:45:34 Not a good look to have the manager calling out players on the pitch minutes before the game.Moyes is defo feeling the pressure. Kevin Molloy 13 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:49:52 not a bad side, it all looks better with Tarkowski back. suddenly I think the defence will be ok. would be nice to see Tim and Alcaraz have a good game. I see nothing to fear from Man U. Neil Copeland 14 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:51:17 What a fantastic stadium although higher up than Newcastle even! Outnumbered by manure glory hunters but still well represented and quite a few from home.There was a tailgate meet of toffees outside the stadium and quite a few blue flares (security not impressed ha!).Anyway, COYB! Brendan McLaughlin 15 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:55:44 Enjoy Neil #14 Kieran Kinsella 16 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:56:08 LiamWhat are you referring to? Peter Moore 17 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:57:12 Cracking update Neil.Wishing you and all blues a performance from the lads befitting of your support. UTFT Mike Gaynes 18 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:59:00 Enjoy, Neil! Michael Kenrick 19 Posted 03/08/2025 at 21:59:22 Why does that look more like Travers in green?Or is it Pickford with a scraggly beard? Liam Mogan 20 Posted 03/08/2025 at 22:01:32 Moyes was interviewed by Tim Howard, etc, on pitch and said he wasn't happy with Beto. Neil Copeland 21 Posted 03/08/2025 at 22:17:03 Thanks all, decent so far Neil Copeland 22 Posted 03/08/2025 at 22:42:28 Goalll! Andrew Merrick 23 Posted 03/08/2025 at 22:43:04 Great goal Neil Copeland 24 Posted 03/08/2025 at 22:48:38 The better team so far, a little unlucky with the pen. Overall much improved. Danny O'Neill 25 Posted 03/08/2025 at 22:59:18 Decent half. United look a bit sharper and quicker on the break, but we've worked hard and mostlylook comfortable. Looked marginal for Beto's offside, but VAR would have given it by a shoulder blade.No complaints about the penalty. Tarkowski got caught playing catch up.Is that now a goal and assist by Gana in 2 games?!!I was thinking, maybe cynicism, but I wonder how long before Ndiaye gets labelled by so called big club managers for going down easy and refs start being influenced? No, its just his pace and box of tricks catching defenders out. Neil Copeland 26 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:06:59 I thought the penalty was very soft, unlikely that is given in the PremJust been refused alcohol because I have no ID. Should be flattered really but ridiculous and very annoying. Ryan Holroyd 27 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:20:01 Beto is so bad it’s criminal he’s an Everton number 9 Danny O'Neill 28 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:29:33 Neil, I remember in Vegas a decade ago, meeting up with a cousin and her husband in one of the hotels. Not only did we have to show ID, we had to show all four and be present each time we went to the bar. Ben King 29 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:33:43 Never was a pen. Beto is poor. Tim poor too in the Doucs role. Garner been good. O’Brien distribution really poorWe desperately need some quality to help Ndiaye Ian Bennett 30 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:47:11 Onyango and Iroegbunam are miles away from the level needed. Paul Kossoff 31 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:50:45 To the person who stole my anti-depressants, I hope your fucking happy.😕 Ian Bennett 32 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:55:13 Need more talent in midfield and up top. Solid enough at the back, but keeping possession & creating chances looks a difficult task. Nothing we didnt already know. Kevin Molloy 33 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:58:01 slowly getting better. Playing teams like Port Vale and United whilst you can't take anything from giving them the run around, it's good for fitness and takes us up a notch. Ernie Baywood 34 Posted 03/08/2025 at 23:58:20 Interesting enough run out. Probably full strength for what we have available. Obvious limitations. Tim Iro is an odd one - looks like he should be able to have an impact but fails on the most basic stuff. Too early to judge Barry but he hasn't really got involved yet.Oh well. Last test event and then we do it for real. Neil Copeland 35 Posted 03/08/2025 at 00:01:36 Much better overall. Never a pen and Beto onside prevented us from winning. Still plenty to do and we need to bulk out the squad but much more encouraging.Off for a drink 🤣 Danny O'Neill 36 Posted 04/08/2025 at 00:03:04 Result didn't matter, but a much improved performance. Even though an own goal, a very well worked move for the second equaliser. David West 37 Posted 03/08/2025 at 00:04:40 Better all round. Need RW player, nothing comes down our right. Shows that Barry will need time to settle I think. I'd love Mason mount from utd. Highly unlikely I know, but exactly the type we need. Just playing 4 at the back makes us look solid, and we will be again this year, add some creativity and goals and it's easy to see us pushing up the league. 4 players in pls before Leeds. Rw, RB, 2 x Midfielders. Gavin Johnson 38 Posted 04/08/2025 at 00:08:47 A much better performance tonight. The players looked more up for it and lost some more of the ring rust. Hopefully we bring in Dibling this week, as we desperately need to bring one in if we are bring in 4 or 5 players before the start of September.Tonight will be Onyango's last appearance tonight, so good luck to the lad at his next club. If we bring in Luiz or Dewsbury Hall, I'd probably keep Armstrong in and around the team and sell Iroegbunam. Mark Fitzgerald 39 Posted 03/08/2025 at 00:13:02 Game shows exactly where we are; a solid group of players who performed well to end last season. But we are crying our for some reinforcements and ones of quality at that. At this stage I'd be happy to settle for 2 or 3 proper players signed in the next couple of weeks; a Right Back, a Right Winger and Central Midfielder at a minumum. If they could manage to recruit the likes of Juanlu, Dibling & Grealish, then I'd look at the upcoming season with genuine expectation. Peter Moore 40 Posted 04/08/2025 at 00:13:43 Neil (26), refused a drink as you have no ID.m?? You must have been using Oil of Ulay since we last met. Meant in jest of course mate!UTFT though! Considering that should not have been a pen for them, the lads put in a good shift against a bigger much more expensive squad.