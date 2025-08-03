03/08/2025

Manchester Utd 2 - 2 Everton





Everton approach the final game of the Premier League Summer Series in Atlanta on Sunday night, hoping to prevent Manchester Utd winning the trophy.

No surprises in the Everton line-up as David Moyes sticks with his tried if not so trusted group of senior players, spurning any new signings and young pretenders, while a couple of high-profile and very expensive new stars feature for Man Utd.

Everton played all in Blue and kicked things off but the game quickly descended into walking football. Alcaraz was called for tackling Shaw around the neck and the Mancs built their first attack, Cunha shooting across goal. Ndiaye was fouled high up and Garner tried one from 35 yards that was going inside the post, parried out to O'Brien who hit the other post when it looked easier to score.

Iroegbunam got past his man and crossed but straight to Bayindir with Beto loitering without intent. Iroegbunam had a great run at Yorro and stole the ball off him but then lost it. Everton had had the better start but without taking full advantage.

Beto broke a year early to take a good forward ball from O'Brien and round the keeper to finish but he was flagged offside. At the other end, Cunha's shot was blocked away. Amad fell to ground as soon as Trakowski handed him off and Man Utd were gifted a soft penalty and Fernandes sent Pickford the wrong way.

Everton worked the ball up nicely, Ndiaye's deflected shot winning a corner, punched out. Alcaraz then tried a shot that was wild and wooly. Alcarz then fouled Fernandes but Mbeurmo hit the one-man wall. Amad fell over again when touched and another free kick this time reached Pickford.

Fernandes was allowed to waltz through but fired at Pickford, the rebound falling ti Mbuemo, his shot blocked as the Red Devils were now finding it a lot easier to get up the field and into the Everton area. Everton did mount an attack of sorts through Beto then Ndiaye but the cross evaded Ireogbunam. An Everton corner was lofted high to the back post by Garner, where it was easily headed away. Garner put in a decent cross from the right which found Beto but Dalot was there to block his shot.

Everton tried to build again, the ball coming out for Gueye who completely missed the ball with his attempted strike. Good work by Mykolenko to recover a clearance saw Gana swing over a great cross to Iliman Ndiaye who finished very neatly first time at the back post for a nice equalizing goal.

O'Brien almost scored again, reacting to a defender's glancing header but could only put it over the angle. Ugarte had a good chance to shoot but Pickford saved it confidently. And that was the end of the half in which Everton had actually played quite well and deserved more than one goal.

No changes for the Blues. Beto almost got in with a chance but Yorro's tackle stopped him at the expense of an early corner, but Keane or Beto were offside when Garner headed the ball back over the Man Utd defence.

Garner stopped a ball with his arm as he went down, the ball going out for a corner, no penalty. Alcarz drove through but the one-two with Beto went sadly wrong and a clear goal chance was spurned. Moyes then made four subs after Amorin had made three and the game became very disjointed.

Beto caught Heaven across the face as he turned, largely accidental. Iroegnbunam and Onyango got bypassed as Mount came inside, spun round, and curled an excellent strike beyond Pickford to restore Man Utd's lead,

Great work by Ndiaye saw the ball break for Onyango as Ferrnades kicked out at Ndiaye from behind, those two fighting while Amad boots the ball into his own goal as Barry was about to shot! Another Everton equalizer and 2 yellow cards.

Barry tangled with Heaven off the ball and then rolled around in agony for a good few minutes, until the referee stopped the game. Then O'Brien and Onyango tried to head the same ball.

A great ball forward to Barry was poorly controlled, a gift for Maguire to clear. But Armstrong came on and won a corner that almost saw Bayindir struggle to save. At the other end, Mount played in Dorgu who forced a great save from Pickford.

Good work from Chermiti won a late corner for Garner to balloon across to Onyango. Everton tried to go for a late goal to win it but the play was scrappy, and the game played out to a draw, with honours not exactly even, Man Utd having won the series while Everton finished ignominiously with the wooden spoon.

Man Utd: Bayindir, Shaw (57' Mount), De Ligt (88' Fredricson), Yoro (57' Heaven), Dalot, Mainoo (57' Maguire), Ugarte (72' Hojlund), Amad, Cunha (72' Casemiro), Fernandes [Y:74'], Mbeumo (46' Dorgu).

Subs: Heaton, Mee, Leon, Collyer, Kone, Mantato, Williams, Obi.

Everton: Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski (61' Aznou), Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam (84' Armstrong), Garner (61 Onyango), Alcaraz (61' McNeil), Ndiaye [Y:74'] (84' Chermiti), Beto (61' Barry).

Subs: Travers, Tyrer, Thomas, Heath, Clarke.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb