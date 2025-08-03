03/08/2025

Everton will be closing out the Premier League Summer Series in the United States with a friendly against Manchester United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday (10:00 pm BST).

The Blues have been winless in the Summer Series so far. They began their adventure in the United States with a 3-0 defeat against Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth in New Jersey. Defensive errors cost the side as they conceded all three goals in the second half.

In the second match against West Ham, Idrissa Gana Gueye scored the first goal for Everton in the tournament to give his side the lead in the 17th minute. However, Moyes’ side struggled to hold on to the lead as goals from Lucas Paqueta and Niclas Fullkrug on either side of the half-time break wrapped up proceedings.

The Toffees are still searching for their first pre-season victory since beating Port Vale 2-1 at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Manchester United have won both their matches in the Premier League Summer Series. They began the tour of the US with a 2-1 win against West Ham before securing a splendid 4-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Manchester vs Everton - Everton Predicted Lineup and Team News

Everton team news

Jarrad Branthwaite will miss out as he has not travelled with the team after picking up a niggle against Blackburn Rovers.

Branthwaite’s defensive partner James Tarkowski made his long-awaited return from injury in the second half against West Ham, but it could be too early for him to be included in the starting XI. He is, once again, expected to come off the bench with Jake O’Brien and Michael Keane leading the defensive line instead.

Thierno Barry could be due for a start after coming off the bench in the last two games.

James Garner could replace Tim Iroegbunam in the starting XI, while Harrison Armstrong, who assisted Gana's goal against West Ham, is likely to continue.

Everton predicted starting XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Patterson, Gueye, Garner, Armstrong; McNeil, Ndiaye; Barry

When is Manchester United vs Everton?

Matchday 3 of the Premier League Summer Series involves Everton taking on David Moyes’ former side, Manchester United, on Sunday (August 3). The match, scheduled to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will kick off at 10:00 pm BST.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton?

For fans in the UK, the Premier League Summer Series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. For those living in the US, the matches will be available live on NBC.

