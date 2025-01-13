Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Charlie Whitaker on the verge of a permanent move to Notts County Michael Kenrick | 13/01/2025 2comments | Jump to last One of the Everton Academy's brighter prospects, Charlie Whitaker, could be on the verge of a permanent move to Notts County in League Two. The 21-year-old arrived at Everton from fellow northwest side Blackburn Rovers when he was just 12 years old. In recent years, he has featured on a regular basis for the Toffees in their Under-18 and Under-21 sides and has scored freely as well. But his progress up through the age levels has been hampered by some significant injuries and the inevitable long periods of recuperation and recovery required. This too has made it challenging for him to secure any lower-league loan spells away from the club that are considered so essential to the development of young players. Consequently, he has been unable to make the massive step up to the Premier League side and it is now being reported that Notts County are in advanced discussions to secure Whitaker on a permanent deal. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Robert Tressell 1 Posted 13/01/2025 at 17:13:41 Very tidy player - hope he builds a good career for himself and rises up the division. Dave Abrahams 2 Posted 13/01/2025 at 19:48:08 Injuries have been the main reason he hasn’t played in the first team before now,he’s got the talent just needs an injury free spell and some luck and he will make a good living out of football and he is young enough to get back up the leagues if he goes to Notts County, the very best of luck Charlie. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb