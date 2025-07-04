Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Idrissa Gana Gueye to sign a new contract with Everton imminently Anjishnu Roy | 04/07/2025 2comments | Jump to last Idrissa Gana Gueye will sign a new contract with Everton imminently, according to transfer journalist Santi Aouna. The deal could even be formally completed by today or tomorrow. "In the coming hours, Idrissa Gueye will sign with Everton a contract valid until June 2026, with an option for an additional year," he tweeted. Gana Gueye’s current contract with the club ended on June 30. Despite being a free agent, he and his camp have been in discussions with the Blues over a new deal. A number of clubs from France were interested in signing the former Paris Saint-Germain player. Elected Players’ Player of the Season following another impressive campaign, the 35-year-old continues to run the show at the heart of the Everton midfield. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 04/07/2025 at 15:31:37 Jack Convery 2 Posted 04/07/2025 at 15:31:37 Good news this. Best player last season and like a fine wine, ageing really well. Keane as well, apparently. Obviously the travel expenses for the scouts will be minimal so far - Alcaraz, Coleman, Gueye, Keane and a couple of the kids, plus a rumour Jack Harrison is wanted by the Moyesiah, who must have sent them to Yorkshire to see if he's still working hard. The guy asked to checkout Barry, most probaly worked from home, watching the U21 competition, which is why the James McAtee rumour started. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb