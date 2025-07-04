Idrissa Gana Gueye to sign a new contract with Everton imminently

| 04/07/2025



Idrissa Gana Gueye will sign a new contract with Everton imminently, according to transfer journalist Santi Aouna. The deal could even be formally completed by today or tomorrow.

"In the coming hours, Idrissa Gueye will sign with Everton a contract valid until June 2026, with an option for an additional year," he tweeted.

Gana Gueye’s current contract with the club ended on June 30. Despite being a free agent, he and his camp have been in discussions with the Blues over a new deal.

A number of clubs from France were interested in signing the former Paris Saint-Germain player.

Elected Players’ Player of the Season following another impressive campaign, the 35-year-old continues to run the show at the heart of the Everton midfield.

