Next Up: Man Utd vs Everton
So what can we make of the next Premier League game for Everton, at the home of a resurgent Manchester United finally finding form under Ruben Amorin?
So what can we make of the next Premier League game for Everton, following another invasive international break where whatever momentum we had in the goalfest of offside calls against Fulham has been lost because it now seems so long ago?
And the wait will seem even longer as Everton's match at Manchester United has been selected for end-to-end coverage by Sky Sports on Monday Night Football.
There was a claim made last time that The Blues never seem to win when we appear on MNF. Of course you could be forgiven for thinking that, but I phoned a friend who assured me that it's marginal: 7 Wins, 6 Draws, and 8 Losses in 21 games broadcast live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.
So what can we expect as David Moyes returns to one of his old stomping grounds (where sadly, he was the one getting stomped on by players and fans alike as his tenure at Man Utd trying to fill Sir Alex Ferguson's shoes proved a thankless and ultimately humiliating assignment).
Who can forget the haunting image of The Grim Reaper in the crowd behind David Moyes at Goodison Park just days before the end?
Sorry, it's not really relevant to next Monday's challenge, where David Moyes has been returned to his rightful place in charge of plucky little Everton, rather than the rarified heights of managerial ambition in charge of one of The Most Famous Clubs In The World.
Ruben Amorin has had it rough there too... but he seems to have survived to the point where things have turned around for Manchester Utd, who used to sit below Everton in the Premier League table earlier this season.
But now the natural order has been restored, what, if anything, can David Moyes do to upset this particular applecart?
We've talked ad nauseam about the striker conundrum, with Thierno Barry perhaps showing a little more of what's required up front in the Premier League... but still yet to score.
Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye may be energized or exhausted by their efforts on the international stage; likewise Jake O'Brien and Seamus Coleman, with Moyes likely to use the quartet as normal given the extra day or two of rest and recovery the match schedule allows.
Tyler Dibling has done nothing to enhance his chances of playing, with Adam Aznou and Charly Alcaraz continuing to be marginalised on the bench as unused subs, so it's really hard to see much changing for this encounter.
Hopefully Everton do not suffer any more injury scares after the international break but it is being reported that Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesoko will miss this match with a knee injury.
The Matchday Officials for the game have been announced by the Premier League, and Tony Harrington has been appointed referee for the clash at Old Trafford.
Harrington has shown 26 yellow cards to Everton players in nine matches across all competitions that he has refereed -- more than for any other Premier League club. So this must mean we go into the game with the referee already biased in favour of the home side? Well, nothing new there, methinks!
All to play for, we hope, under the beady eyes of the biased officials and Sky Sports presenters and pundits. Ho hum.
Reader Comments (18)
2 Posted 18/11/2025 at 03:08:49
Everton's match at Manchester United has been selected for end-to-end coverage by Sky Sports on Monday Night Football.
The game is live on Sky, end of story, not end to fucking end.
3 Posted 18/11/2025 at 03:14:18
4 Posted 18/11/2025 at 03:44:09
Love it!
Editorial Team
5 Posted 18/11/2025 at 09:06:45
The author of this particular diatribe appears to have made a fundamental mistake. I shall have a word in his shell-like; please accept our profuse apologies. We will endeavor to correct the era in due course.
6 Posted 18/11/2025 at 09:28:05
7 Posted 18/11/2025 at 09:35:10
8 Posted 18/11/2025 at 09:37:35
There was Man United in '12, and I can't think of the other 2...anyone else know?
9 Posted 18/11/2025 at 10:52:42
Another one might have been when we won 1-0 at Man City or was it Villa with our striker from Middlesborough scoring the winner, can't think of his name, began with ‘J'… It's a bit early in the day for my brain to work properly!
10 Posted 18/11/2025 at 11:57:03
11 Posted 18/11/2025 at 14:26:59
And with a tinkling piano in the background I was presented with Liverpool's second goal in the derby in slow motion, and the message 'Dreams really can come true'. ;
aint that nice?
12 Posted 18/11/2025 at 14:35:14
What a player he was for us, so badly missed.
13 Posted 18/11/2025 at 17:08:22
14 Posted 18/11/2025 at 18:23:56
Yes I think most of us wish he was playing for us now.
I was being ironic with ‘ lazy arse' although he was but also recognise his goalscoring instincts, same as the Yak, and injury stopped him from scoring a lot more for us.
15 Posted 19/11/2025 at 11:38:52
Who are they playing?
16 Posted 19/11/2025 at 12:47:26
My God, what a finish for Ireland. Beating the bohunks in Budapest.
Seriously, we could use a kid like that. Any striker who finds the back of the net would be welcome.
17 Posted 19/11/2025 at 13:21:11
We are still hard to score against so I'm expecting a tight game.
It should be worth watching as both teams are in decent form.
I think we have a good chance of getting something from the game, whether we can win I'm less optimistic.
18 Posted 19/11/2025 at 17:16:56
1 Posted 17/11/2025 at 22:40:25
Surely the momentum was following the home win v Fulham?