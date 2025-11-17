So what can we make of the next Premier League game for Everton, following another invasive international break where whatever momentum we had in the goalfest of offside calls against Fulham has been lost because it now seems so long ago? 

And the wait will seem even longer as Everton's match at Manchester United has been selected for end-to-end coverage by Sky Sports on Monday Night Football. 

There was a claim made last time that The Blues never seem to win when we appear on MNF. Of course you could be forgiven for thinking that, but I phoned a friend who assured me that it's marginal: 7 Wins, 6 Draws, and 8 Losses in 21 games broadcast live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

So what can we expect as David Moyes returns to one of his old stomping grounds (where sadly, he was the one getting stomped on by players and fans alike as his tenure at Man Utd trying to fill Sir Alex Ferguson's shoes proved a thankless and ultimately humiliating assignment).

Who can forget the haunting image of The Grim Reaper in the crowd behind David Moyes at Goodison Park just days before the end?

Sorry, it's not really relevant to next Monday's challenge, where David Moyes has been returned to his rightful place in charge of plucky little Everton, rather than the rarified heights of managerial ambition in charge of one of The Most Famous Clubs In The World. 

Ruben Amorin has had it rough there too... but he seems to have survived to the point where things have turned around for Manchester Utd, who used to sit below Everton in the Premier League table earlier this season.

But now the natural order has been restored, what, if anything, can David Moyes do to upset this particular applecart?    

We've talked ad nauseam about the striker conundrum, with Thierno Barry perhaps showing a little more of what's required up front in the Premier League... but still yet to score. 

Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye may be energized or exhausted by their efforts on the international stage; likewise Jake O'Brien and Seamus Coleman, with Moyes likely to use the quartet as normal given the extra day or two of rest and recovery the match schedule allows.

Tyler Dibling has done nothing to enhance his chances of playing, with Adam Aznou and Charly Alcaraz continuing to be marginalised on the bench as unused subs, so it's really hard to see much changing for this encounter. 

Hopefully Everton do not suffer any more injury scares after the international break but it is being reported that Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesoko will miss this match with a knee injury. 

The Matchday Officials for the game have been announced by the Premier League, and Tony Harrington has been appointed referee for the clash at Old Trafford.

Harrington has shown 26 yellow cards to Everton players in nine matches across all competitions that he has refereed -- more than for any other Premier League club. So this must mean we go into the game with the referee already biased in favour of the home side? Well, nothing new there, methinks!

All to play for, we hope, under the beady eyes of the biased officials and Sky Sports presenters and pundits. Ho hum.

Reader Comments (18)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Mark Murphy
1 Posted 17/11/2025 at 22:40:25
I apologise if I've misread or misunderstood the opening of this but we played and won another game after the Sunderland draw?

Surely the momentum was following the home win v Fulham?

James Hughes
2 Posted 18/11/2025 at 03:08:49
I do not wish to negative but What The Fuck is this:

Everton's match at Manchester United has been selected for end-to-end coverage by Sky Sports on Monday Night Football.

The game is live on Sky, end of story, not end to fucking end.

Mark Andersson
3 Posted 18/11/2025 at 03:14:18
Moyes will no doubt keep his never ending crap record against the gun slinging mancs with our blunt knives into this fight.
Paul Griffiths
4 Posted 18/11/2025 at 03:44:09
Any excuse to trot out the old Grim Reaper photo.

Love it!

Michael Kenrick
Editorial Team
5 Posted 18/11/2025 at 09:06:45
Ooh…, I think there might be right there, Mark.

The author of this particular diatribe appears to have made a fundamental mistake. I shall have a word in his shell-like; please accept our profuse apologies. We will endeavor to correct the era in due course.

Mark Murphy
6 Posted 18/11/2025 at 09:28:05
The end of an era then Michael? Xxx
Dave Abrahams
7 Posted 18/11/2025 at 09:35:10
If we beat United I think we will be on top of them in the league again! 2-0 should be enough to do it— come on Moysey lad you know how to win there don’t you, you did it once or twice when you were the manager there!
Lee Courtliff
8 Posted 18/11/2025 at 09:37:35
Off the top of my head, 4 of those 7 wins on MNF were against Liverpool in '92, Liverpool and Leeds in '94 and Derby County in '96...that leaves only 3 in the last 29 years!!

There was Man United in '12, and I can't think of the other 2...anyone else know?

Dave Abrahams
9 Posted 18/11/2025 at 10:52:42
Lee (8), was one of them games against Sunderland (?) away when we won 3-0 and lazy arse Lukaku scored the three goals?

Another one might have been when we won 1-0 at Man City or was it Villa with our striker from Middlesborough scoring the winner, can't think of his name, began with ‘J'… It's a bit early in the day for my brain to work properly!

Dave Abrahams
10 Posted 18/11/2025 at 11:57:03
Brain slightly cleared, it was The Yak I couldn’t think of spelt with a ‘Y’!
Kevin Molloy
11 Posted 18/11/2025 at 14:26:59
I've just seen an advert for Husqvarma world leaders in robotic mowing.

And with a tinkling piano in the background I was presented with Liverpool's second goal in the derby in slow motion, and the message 'Dreams really can come true'. ;
aint that nice?

Lee Courtliff
12 Posted 18/11/2025 at 14:35:14
Yes, Dave, and the other was West Brom away when we came from 2 down to win 3-2... with "lazy arse" scoring yet again.

What a player he was for us, so badly missed.

Mike Powell
13 Posted 18/11/2025 at 17:08:22
I wish we had Lazy Arse playing for us now…
Dave Abrahams
14 Posted 18/11/2025 at 18:23:56
Mike (13),

Yes I think most of us wish he was playing for us now.

I was being ironic with ‘ lazy arse' although he was but also recognise his goalscoring instincts, same as the Yak, and injury stopped him from scoring a lot more for us.

Mark Murphy
15 Posted 19/11/2025 at 11:38:52
Even more better Dave @7, if we win and the shite lose we go above them as well!

Who are they playing?

Jamie Crowley
16 Posted 19/11/2025 at 12:47:26
Any chance we can sign this Parrott kid prior to the Man Utd game?

My God, what a finish for Ireland. Beating the bohunks in Budapest.

Seriously, we could use a kid like that. Any striker who finds the back of the net would be welcome.

Raymond Fox
17 Posted 19/11/2025 at 13:21:11
They are 4/6, we are around 10/3, the draw is a skinny 11/5.

We are still hard to score against so I'm expecting a tight game.

It should be worth watching as both teams are in decent form.
I think we have a good chance of getting something from the game, whether we can win I'm less optimistic.

Billy Shears
18 Posted 19/11/2025 at 17:16:56
If we play well (like in the Fulham game) then I think we're good enough for a point from this one!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb