A football finance website in Italy has been doing some sums on the investments made by The Friedkin Group at both  Everton and AS Roma.

In December 2024, The Friedkin Group officially became the owners of Everton, acquiring the club from Farhad Moshiri. In the transaction, the club was valued at approximately €450M, but the details of the transaction have never been disclosed.

However, over the last few months, two investments already made by the American ownership are on record. The first was an injection of £200M (approximately €235M) in June 2024, before completing the acquisition of Everton, to allow the company to repay a loan and make capital available for their ongoing operation.

In addition, in December 2024, at the time of the acquisition of Everton FC Co Ltd, the vehicle used by The Friedkin Group to become owners of Everton (Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited) completed a capital increase of £289M (equivalent to approximately €335M).

A further £107M, equalling approximately €121.5M, was paid between last August and September, as emerged from the official documents consulted by Calcio e Finanza. According to this data, therefore, The Friedkin Group's overall investment in Everton currently amounts to approximately £596M (€691.5M).

This contrasts with the greater investment made in AS Roma, totaling  £798.8M (€926.6M), made over a longer period since TFG took ownership of the Italian club in August 2020

Andrew Merrick
1 Posted 18/11/2025 at 15:32:13
So if Roma is the model, after the initial purchase, the investment tails off.

Do we know how the financing for player purchase is raised?

This will be more significant with our squad rebuild having some way to go yet...

Paul Hewitt
2 Posted 18/11/2025 at 16:20:45
Billionaires don't give there money away for free.

TFG ain't stupid, they will eventually come out of this quids in.

Si Cooper
3 Posted 19/11/2025 at 01:22:06
The best way to maximise their returns is to make the club successful in all arenas. I have no issues with anyone making reasonable profits if the core business is made and kept healthy.

Does the ‘sale' of the women's team count as investment in EFC as it was supposed to serve some useful financial purpose? Did they do the same with Roma?

Si Cooper
4 Posted 19/11/2025 at 01:23:43
“Billionaires don't give there money away for free.”

I don't think this is always the case.

Eric Myles
5 Posted 19/11/2025 at 08:43:04
Si #3,

I'm not an accountant but I think it would be treat as the sale of an asset, not as an investment.

Steve Brown
6 Posted 19/11/2025 at 09:08:40
The Premier League is the cash cow. TFG will invest more in Everton than Roma over time as the potential return is enormous.

The Premier League's global and domestic commercial and broadcast revenue has gone up to £12.25B for the 2025 to 2028 cycle. The domestic rights will be worth £6.7B and the international TV rights will be worth £6.5B.

In contrast, Serie A recently negotiated domestic rights worth €4.5B over 5 years and the international media rights were last sold for around €700M for a three-year period ending 2024.

If we can get into Europe regularly over the next few years, the TV revenue that TFG receive at Everton will be huge.

Michael Kenrick
7 Posted 19/11/2025 at 09:15:53
I've thought about trying to do some forensic analysis of the accounts to try and answer some of these questions, Eric — not that I'm an accountant either, but it might give me something else to do on these long cold winter nights in deepest darkest Devon!

I should really be updating all of the legacy files that drive the bulk of the ToffeeWeb pages, and was able to do a fair bit before the new site launched. But I digress...

Back to the accounts, they should be all done and dusted by the end of next month but Everton won't publish them until the New Year... The last lot weren't released to the plebs until the end of March. It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, TFG bring to the process.

Dave Abrahams
8 Posted 19/11/2025 at 09:31:10
I think TFG have made a very good purchase in buying Everton FC for just under £800M. I think they will treble that investment, at least, when they sell us in the future.

If Kenwright and others had looked after Moshiri's money a lot, lot better -- like they should have done -- the club wouldn't have been sold as cheaply as it has been.

Brian Harrison
9 Posted 19/11/2025 at 09:52:02
Obviously TFG have invested a lot of money into the club, but I am sure the big draw for them was the new stadium. They have already had the Rugby International against Australia as well as being one of the grounds chosen to hold 5 European Championship games. I am sure we will see the stadium being used for not only other sports but also pop concerts.

I think what I have noticed in the move from Goodison is how many people are buying food and drink inside the ground. When I go to the toilet at half-time, everybody seems to have a drink in their hand or are eating food. I will be very interested to see if the catering side is itemised in the accounts.

I just hope they become as successful with the football side of the club. For me, the recruitment team leave a lot to be desired. And yes, you can have a new stadium bringing in extra fans, spending more money inside the ground... but, if the team aren't in the Premier League, I believe the drop off in revenue could scupper TFG plans.

Eric Myles
10 Posted 19/11/2025 at 10:31:20
Brian #9, I thought the food and beverage service is outsourced, not in-house.
Brian Harrison
11 Posted 19/11/2025 at 10:54:45
Eric you may well be right.
John Chambers
12 Posted 19/11/2025 at 11:52:53
Don’t forget they are looking at building a new stadium for Roma that will cost €1bn+
Psul Kossoff
13 Posted 19/11/2025 at 15:23:25
They saved us, didn't they? No matter what they do from now on, we must be thankful for them stopping us signing with 777 Partners. We are next to the Royal Blue Mersey, but we would have been in shit street with the other lot.

ps: Finally I've managed to get my pw and logged into TW. Don't like all the betting ads, but I don't bet, so I'm safe. Thankfully MK is still here, MG, TA, and all the blue regulars and my old pal PF.😁

