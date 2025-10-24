24/10/2025





David Moyes has made it clear that Jarrad Branthwaite will not be rushed back to the pitch after the centre-back underwent surgery to fix his persistent hamstring issues this week.

No timeline has been outlined for the 23-year-old’s recovery as the priority is to give his body time to heal. Branthwaite is yet to play a single minute of competitive football this season after a stop-start pre-season owing to recurring injuries.

The defender was just days away from making his return to the side, as outlined by Moyes ahead of the visit to Manchester City before he suffered another setback in training. Branthwaite experienced a complication in his recovery and, after consultation with medical specialists, he underwent surgery the following day and is currently set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“We had him back, we had him back in full training,” said Moyes, when asked about Branthwaite in the pre-match press conference before facing Tottenham at home on Sunday.

“We expected him to be very close for Man City, but it just didn’t feel quite right, so we got it checked and got some work done on it.

“We won’t put a timescale on it. We’ll give him a chance to heal and take his time.”

The Everton boss also revealed that Nathan Patterson is also expected to be out for a couple of weeks after suffering an injury in Everton U21s 5-1 loss to Bradford City in the Vertu Trophy last week.

“Patto had a plantar fascia tear in his foot, which he picked up in the game against Bradford for the Under-21s,” Moyes added.

“It is probably going to keep him out for a couple of weeks.

“In that period, he’s had a little bit of an issue with his hernia, so we’re probably going to get it tidied up while he’s out with his plantar fascia.”

