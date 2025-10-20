Season › 2025-26 › News Branthwaite's hamstring problem needs surgery Michael Kenrick 20/10/2025 106comments | Jump to last Jarrad Branthwaite will be out of action at least into the new year as the club announced that he is having surgery to fix his hamstring problem. This comes as a massive blow after he failed to start the season, and it is likely to keep him out of action until well into the New Year, with a long period of recovovery and rehabilitation to follow surgery that will take place tomorrow. He had returned to training on the grass last week with Merlin Rohl, who was fit enough to come off the bench as a late substitute at Manchester City on Saturday. Reader Comments (106) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mark Murphy 1 Posted 20/10/2025 at 12:42:36 Someone on The People's Forum has heard Jarrad is out until the new year and needs an op.Anyone can verify or dismiss this? Kevin Molloy 2 Posted 20/10/2025 at 12:58:20 No mention on Grand Old Team, Mark. Ian Bennett 3 Posted 20/10/2025 at 13:07:54 It is on X, but not sure how reliable... Ian Wilkins 4 Posted 20/10/2025 at 13:27:48 Not sure if reliable but social media forums suggesting Branthwaite out till New Year. Needs a hamstring op, having just been out for 4 months with a hamstring problem… Kevin Molloy 5 Posted 20/10/2025 at 14:00:03 GOT now covering it. Sickener. Jack Convery 6 Posted 20/10/2025 at 14:29:51 Typical, we rejoice at the RS losing again and then get hit with this news. Let's hope it's rubbish. Andrew Keatley 7 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:11:57 Fresh injury setback and upcoming surgery now confirmed by the club. I imagine he’ll be out for at least 3 months. Brian Harrison 8 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:16:45 The club have just announced that Branthwaite has had a set back and will now require surgery. Pat Kelly 9 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:25:35 EFC website confirms surgery tomorrow. That’s him out till next year, probably. Kevin Molloy 10 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:25:58 Questions have to be raised about the medical team at Everton. How many times have we had this, 'player suffers another setback from a nothing injury, now out for months'? Joe McMahon 11 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:28:59 Why, oh why do we get soo many injuries to key players? This always hits a small squad lacking in quality. Jay Harris 12 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:33:18 Just heard the news. Sickening for the lad and a real setback for us. Raymond Fox 13 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:42:24 It's being reported as if it's fact.Sorry to say it's looking like he's one that's always injured. Great shame but he's not the first. Christy Ring 14 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:42:40 Jarrad is having an operation tomorrow. I'm not a medical man, but out since start of season, and now they decide to operate, considering it’s the same injury he had previously? Massive loss. David Bromwell 15 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:45:42 Terrible news... but perhaps no real surprise. We are clearly short of defenders now. Kieran Kinsella 16 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:53:10 Kevin,How does it raise questions about the medical team? We have gone through numerous medical teams in the last 10 years, with Roberto Martinez blaming Danny Donachie, others blaming his replacements, Rafa blaming and changing everyone, etc etc. A recurrence of an injury is not uncommon. I don't think our medical team today operate in the manner they did back when Walter Smith had medics injecting painkillers directly into Michael Ball's ligaments. It is just one of those things in high-level sport. Michael Bennet 17 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:53:19 Just heard, Brian...Fucking gutted. Frank Crewe 18 Posted 20/10/2025 at 15:59:32 Branthwaite out until the new year at least. Back on the grass? Now he's back on his ass. We should count ourselves lucky Keane didn't sign for anyone else after we released him. Robert Williams 19 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:02:49 PK @22: 'That's him out till next year, probably.'And probably sold to the highest bidder thereafter. Ugh! Kevin Molloy 20 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:10:01 Kieran, I think we can point to a string of persistent injuries nobbling key players for the last 5 years at least. Often these injuries are not memorable in themselves, but the attempted rehab is a farce. Jim Bennings 21 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:16:48 Branthwaite quickly becoming the new Darron Gibson, if you ask me.Spending more time injured and months recovering from injury than actually playing. Paul Hewitt 22 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:18:14 If Branthwaite is fit next summer.... Then it's time to sell. Josh Horne 23 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:26:33 Disappointing for Jarrad. We will have to do without him. Perhaps we will buy a right-back now? Christy Ring 24 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:27:58 Hopefully the operation will once and for all clear up his hamstring problem. Can we not wish him a swift recovery instead of looking to sell him? Paul Hewitt 25 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:38:03 Christy. Branthwaite is just an asset, I don't get attached to any player. If we can get good money for him in the summer, then we should sell. Ian Bennett 26 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:43:41 Lost for words. Andy Crooks 27 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:48:13 Paul, wow, " just an asset". What the fuck do you get from supporting Everton?Utterly vile comment. You ruin this site. Brent Stephens 28 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:55:45 Andy, it’s almost as if his posts are in fact a form of click bait to attract attention. Would anyone stoop so low? Paul Hewitt 29 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:55:53 You don't think if the likes of Man City or Arsenal come calling, he won't want off? You need to get over yourself. It's only bloody football, it's a game. Mike Gaynes 30 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:55:55 I feel a bit sick. Must be this new brand of coffee. Jack Convery 31 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:58:24 i wish Jarrad a speedy recovery.We'll need to dip into the freeby market surely, to get defensive cover in. An injury to one of our 3 CBs, will leave us one injury away from a crisis. According to Transfermarket the best available are :Takehiro Tomiyasu, former Arsenal RB, who has played RCB, LCB and LB. Major concern is the injury record. Knee injury kept him down to just one game last season and a calf injury season before caused him to miss a fair few games. Age 26 and Valued at £18m.Renan Lodi, former Brazil International LB. Left Al Hilal in summer. Also played for Marseille, Athletico and Forest. He could play LB if Mykolenko was needed to play CB. Myko has played CB 19 times in the past, including for Ukraine. Valued at £13m. Age 27.Sergio Reguilón, former Spurs LB. As Lodi above, providing cover for Myko. Valued at £6m. Age 28.and that is it, unless you trawl through TM to find midfielders who can play defensive positions. Jim Bennings 32 Posted 20/10/2025 at 16:59:12 Sadly I think that's probably him done for the season.Any kind of hamstring procedure or surgery usually takes 4 months recovery time and the fact we've given no definitive timescale on his return says as much. This has obviously been a major problem for him for a ongoing amount of time now given the football he's missed over the last half a year.If he's lucky he'll be back training early March, the reality is though we won't be seeing him until April and that's arguable.We really needed good news on Branthwaite because frankly our defence has looked all over the shop in most games this season. Shaun Parker 33 Posted 20/10/2025 at 17:16:42 Aren't we glad we didn't get rid of Keane now. Isn't it odd how he was lambasted last season (by myself included) and yet this season so far he hasn't put a foot wrong,Get a right-back, we have cover in Jake.And for fuck's sake, get us a striker, Andrew Merrick 34 Posted 20/10/2025 at 17:28:13 Terrible news, I'm sure a lot if us were relishing him pulling the jersey back on at last... he must have pulled it again, back on the grass. Right back is bloody essential now. Andy Crooks 35 Posted 20/10/2025 at 17:28:15 @24, if you are discerning enough to think "It's only a game", why the fuck do you devote some time, every day of your life, to come on here with snide attention-seeking comments? Kieran Kinsella 36 Posted 20/10/2025 at 17:35:34 ShaunFunny thing with Keane, as a long term critic of his myself. He actually did alright under Dyche though he was used sparingly. I wonder if the more pragmatic defensive-minded approach of Dyche and Moyes just suits him better? Whereas under Silva, Lampard etc, they tried to "play" a bit more and him being a bit more skilled on the ball was given license to do that more, thus putting him into more situations where mistakes are costly. But, whatever the reason, he has been playing well of late. Bill Hawker 37 Posted 20/10/2025 at 17:43:33 Hate hearing this but it would be much much worse if Keane wasn't on his great form right now. Tarkowski and Keane can keep it going for us. Paul Hewitt 38 Posted 20/10/2025 at 17:55:09 Andy @27. Vile comment, what a snowflake. Go on the Live Forum on match days. There you will see vile comments. Let's get a few things straight. I haven't wished the injury on him, I hope he gets back fit and playing. And as for calling him an asset, he is. If Man Utd had met Everton's valuation last summer, he wouldn't even be here. Mike Gaynes 39 Posted 20/10/2025 at 17:56:26 Jack #31, last I read, Tomiyasu won't be playing until 2026 because of his current knee injury. Reguilon has moved here (US) to sign with Miami. So those two are off the table.Fact is, our situation hasn't changed. If Moyes hasn't pulled the trigger on a free agent signing so far, I doubt he will now. Jake can still cover a centre-back injury, with Garner dropping to right-back and Röhl or Iroegbunam coming in. Same as before. I just feel for Jarrad. Crushed. Andy Crooks 40 Posted 20/10/2025 at 18:11:50 Snowflake, Paul? You don't know me. I'll ask again, what do you get from supporting Everton? Jerome Shields 41 Posted 20/10/2025 at 18:13:29 Kevin #20.Totally agree. Branthwaite out for the season.F eeling for Jarrad and what he must be going through. Mismanaged and he is dependent on them after his surgery.Kieran #16Something is definitely wrong . Mike Gaynes 42 Posted 20/10/2025 at 18:18:19 I'm happy to make a significant cash bet with anybody who thinks Jarrad is out for the season. I say "No way".PH, I've never met anybody who was less of a "snowflake" than Mr Crooks. Row ZZ with that off-target shot. But you're right about Jarrad Branthwaite being an asset. In the final analysis, aren't we all? Jerome Shields 43 Posted 20/10/2025 at 18:20:59 Unfortunately, Mike, I don't gamble. Paul Hewitt 44 Posted 20/10/2025 at 18:23:36 Andy @40. Believe it or not. enjoyment. But I do have to say me love for the sport has evaporated over the last few seasons. It's nothing like it was when I was a kid. You can't even celebrate a goal, you have to wait 5 minutes for bloody VAR to say if it is or isn't. Mike Gaynes 45 Posted 20/10/2025 at 18:24:31 Not even for charitable contributions, Jerome? Tell ya what, the minute he steps back on the pitch, you send a £250 donation to Cancer Research UK. If he doesn't come back, I'll do the same to whatever charity you choose. Agreed? Jonathan Oppenheimer 46 Posted 20/10/2025 at 18:26:14 I love the comments that judge our medical team to be negligent knowing nothing about how these things are handled. Fact is that the amount of wear and tear and the modern players from such a young age contributes to some bodies breaking down, even with the best in modern medicine. But, at the end of the day, we know nothing.We just wish Jarrad the best and hope to all hope our 3 centre-backs stay healthy and Branthwaite comes back better than ever. Andrew Ellams 47 Posted 20/10/2025 at 18:56:16 Mike G, I don't think we'll see too much of him and his World Cup dream is probably over. Tommy Carter 48 Posted 20/10/2025 at 19:02:39 @31 Jack thank you for your suggestions. I'm hoping Mykolenko is not called upon to play centre-back. Incidentally, I thought his performance on Saturday was one of his best in an Everton shirt. I'm hoping we get loan cover for the Branthwaite injury. I can't see a recovery from surgery and rebuild to match sharpness being a quick process. Ake was linked in the summer and I certainly wouldn't be against that. But, if we sign a competent right-back then O'Brien can challenge Keane for the other starting position and we are sorted. For all the negativity Moyes imbues his teams with, he at least knows what he's doing with a centre-back pairing and he's manoeuvred his way at through some tough fixtures this season without leaving Michael Keane exposed in a way that previous managers have. Bill Gall 49 Posted 20/10/2025 at 19:09:06 Hope this is repairable as we only have 1 recognized replacement if Keane gets injured, and this shows up the poor recruitment of not bringing in a right-back in the previous transfer window. The only positive is he is only a young man, and will be getting the best care possible, and hopefully we will see him fully fit in the New Year. Dave Abrahams 50 Posted 20/10/2025 at 19:09:22 Very sad for us fans and the squad will be weaker without him. I just hope the lad comes through this injury and continues with what could be a very good career, I hope your confidence, Mike @42, is on the ball. Svein-Roger Jensen 51 Posted 20/10/2025 at 19:10:39 Maybe he is back next year then? Tony Abrahams 52 Posted 20/10/2025 at 19:30:47 Sell the best young defender in the country because he's had a few muscle injuries whilst filling out and growing into his very long frame?Did Liverpool sell Gerrard, or Man Utd sell Giggs? Of course they didn't because they appreciated how good they both were, so this is exactly what we should be doing with the excellent Jarrad Branthwaite right now Andy Crooks 53 Posted 20/10/2025 at 20:10:29 Paul, what can I say to that? We're all mad!! Christy Ring 54 Posted 20/10/2025 at 20:43:47 With our new owners driving us forward, hopefully it changes the culture of our club, bringing in the likes of Grealish highlights that they're taking us to the next level.So keeping Branthwaite is a must, and saying "Sell him, he's only an asset"... What's the point of even supporting and wanting your club to go to the next level if you keep selling your best players. Mick O'Malley 55 Posted 20/10/2025 at 20:49:22 Confirmed on Sky Sports News, he's going to struggle to get any meaningful game time this season so will probably miss out on the England squad for the World Cup. England are well stocked in that department; we definitely need to sign a right-back in the window. Christy Ring 56 Posted 20/10/2025 at 20:49:37 Jim I'd be optimistic of Branthwaite being back early next year, didn't Tarkowski have a hamstring operation before the summer break? Edward Rogers 57 Posted 20/10/2025 at 21:29:23 Tony @52,Absolutely spot on. Andy McGuffog 58 Posted 20/10/2025 at 21:52:54 When exactly should we be calling him out as a sicknote, and telling him to sod off? Daniel A Johnson 59 Posted 20/10/2025 at 22:02:38 Once upon a time, a fee of £40-£65M was being discussed.Now we're lucky if we can get a run of 5 games without him breaking down.Hope it gets sorted once and for all but the pattern forming is ominous. Neil Cremin 60 Posted 20/10/2025 at 22:33:45 I am not a medic, but surely the question is one of diagnostics. Why did it take 3 months for the medics to decide that an operation was needed to repair the injury? If the correct diagnosis was made at the start, then Jarrad would now be well on the way to full recovery. Jerome Shields 61 Posted 20/10/2025 at 22:45:02 Mike #45,Okay. Hope you are right. I will donate £250 anyway to charity. James Marshall 62 Posted 20/10/2025 at 23:01:44 3-6 months recovery, it all depends on the severity/damage of the fibres and exactly what needs repairing. You can't second guess it, and it's nobody's fault -- injuries happen. So, we wait. We have centre backs as cover for a reason and they haven't been doing terribly, albeit we would all like to see Branthwaite playing.There's no point moaning about it or letting it upset you - things outside of your control can't control you if you don't let them. Choose your own narrative and wait till he's fit again.The only thing worth worrying about is the players who are actually playing, not the ones who aren't. Derek Thomas 63 Posted 20/10/2025 at 23:21:19 Hope it all goes well and I'll see you sometime after Easter then, Jarrad. Colin Glassar 64 Posted 20/10/2025 at 23:45:53 Terrible news but probably not unexpected. He's a big lad who can shift, leading to continuous muscle strain.I hope he's not another Jack Wilshere or Dean Ashton who both started to pick up nagging injuries and ended their careers at a young age. Sean Kearns 65 Posted 21/10/2025 at 02:17:59 Sign a bloody right-back (preferably 2) and get Jake in the middle! The lad might be an absolute colossus at centre-back and was bought to replace Jazza in the long term anyway I suspect… Shout out to Keano as well for being a beast and never hiding. He gets well stuck in does Big Mick… the fullback situation the main thing here. We have 4 good centre-backs. Mark Wynne 66 Posted 21/10/2025 at 05:46:58 All the more reason to have signed a full-back in the summer. It looked criminal at the end of August, so this can't have come as any surprise to Moyes and Co surely?? Rob Jones 67 Posted 21/10/2025 at 08:04:44 Feel for Jarrad. It's a sickener for him as much as us.Like others, you wonder about the way players are managed at the club. This shit happens too often. Phil Roberts 68 Posted 21/10/2025 at 08:46:14 We do have some poor memories on here.After his year in Netherlands - in season 23-24 he played 35 times - missing one game through suspension and being subbed at that embarrassment which was Chelsea.In 24-25 he missed the first 5 games, played 90 mins, missed 2, was a late sub in 2 and then played 26 games until the injury against Southampton from which he is still recovering.He is not a sicknote. Brian Harrison 70 Posted 21/10/2025 at 10:21:00 I am sure the lad must be gutted. To have missed all the opening Premier League games and then to be back training for this to happen is hard to take. I don't think the medical team could have done anything different; they haven't tried to rush him back, but these things happen. Hopefully the operation will stop any recurrence of the injury... let's hope so. I think Michael Keane has done well covering for him, and to think of the posters at the end of last season who wanted him gone. Andy Crooks 71 Posted 21/10/2025 at 10:25:57 Spot on, Sean Kearns. When O'Brien moved to the centre against Palace, he immediately made a difference. Geoff Lambert 72 Posted 21/10/2025 at 11:07:42 Would Tarkowski be classed as No 3 centre-back now? Jack Convery 73 Posted 21/10/2025 at 12:13:37 Just had a look back at Gbamin. He had a hammy go and, when they thought he was ready to go, they put him back on the grass, his Achilles tendon went and that was it for him at Everton. So obviously it's the grass at Finch Farm. It's lethal!It is strange how some players just become injury-prone. Calvert-Lewin had all kinds of problems until Dyche took a hand and it seemed to work for a time. I just hope for Jarrad's sake this is a one-off injury and he comes back in the New Year, though I reckon we won't see the best of him again until next season. Bob Parrington 74 Posted 21/10/2025 at 12:24:13 Surely this is bullshit backroom injury management? He's been out for a few months and, only now, the decision is that he needs an op! So, at least 50% of the season without one of our star players.But, just get on with it; Keane is doing a great job. I agree with others -- in January, sign a damn good right-wingback. Duncan McDine 75 Posted 21/10/2025 at 12:33:59 It's human nature to find a scapegoat, but all teams have long-term injuries. Some clubs have more adequate cover when first-team players get crocked. For now, all Moyes can do is carry on with what he has and evaluate nearer the January window. Best of luck to Jarrad. Raymond Fox 76 Posted 21/10/2025 at 13:12:56 Some players rarely or never seem to get muscle or tendon injuries. It's like most things, it's probably a lot to do with what genes you inherit; some footballers get lucky, others don't.I just hope he can get over these injuries, but I don't think the signs are good. Christy Ring 77 Posted 21/10/2025 at 13:19:25 Just reading an article about Jarrad's injury, he's done the same hamstring three times and, after being back training this week, it still wasn't right. The experts believe it's development-related and not a deeper problem, that's why they've decided to operate, so hopefully that will cure the problem. I wish him a speedy recovery. Sam Hoare 78 Posted 21/10/2025 at 14:10:32 What a shame. Looks horribly likely that our best defender may not be reliable injury-wise moving forwards which makes it even more galling that we didn't buy a right-back this summer.I really hope he can get on top of it but to have had recurring injury issues like this so young is not a promising; it can often happen with a player who is big and yet also so quick. Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery but, in the meantime, let's get O'Brien in the middle and a right-back who can move forwards and cross the ball. Jerome Shields 79 Posted 21/10/2025 at 15:47:05 September..."The concern about recurring hamstring problems is highlighted by the recent injury to key defender Jarrad Branthwaite. An injury expert, Dr Rajpal Brar, expressed concern that this could be a re-injury that "plagues him for the entire 2025-26 season," noting that high hamstring re-injury rates make it difficult to break the cycle once a player is in it. It seems this doctor was right a month before Finch Farm. He was basically called a PhD student and a quack on ToffeeWeb.Three breakdowns and once he was back in full training, announcement of his possible return against Man City seems foolhardy at best.Really this is career-saving surgery. Good Luck and best wishes to Jarrad. Kevin Molloy 80 Posted 21/10/2025 at 16:53:03 if there was one player vital to the way we play it was this guy. Hammer blow, probably drops us down 4-5 places this season. Slow defenders means no high press, no playing on the front foot. Much more cautious. Thank God for Grealish. This season already was a gamble, insofar as we spent a lot of money on. players who will be much better 18 months from now, but who do not move us forward much in the here and now. Effectively we've taken out the spine of the team in DCL Doucs and Jarrad, and now must negotiate the whole season with Michael Keane at centre back. Just as well he signed on for another year after all! Dale Self 81 Posted 21/10/2025 at 17:02:00 When he comes back it will be like a new signing. Alright, sorry about that. Mike Gaynes 82 Posted 21/10/2025 at 17:26:17 Jack, Gbamin's first injury was a thigh tendon, not a hammy, and he did come back from the Achilles only to blow out a knee. But I enjoy your point about the Finch Farm grass. Gaute Lie 83 Posted 21/10/2025 at 17:28:30 I hope he will recover fully. I am a little surprised the medical team didn't spot the need for surgery earlier, but then, what do I know?On the bright side is Keane, who does a good job in the middle. Score goals too. Okay, he had blunders, who does not? I believe Keane has had too much critique over the years. Martin Farrington 84 Posted 21/10/2025 at 17:30:09 He should be left alone now for the rest of the season. There's little point in hoping for him in January. Winter and hamstrings are not a good combination. Let the lad fully recover from surgery and take a carefully monitored extended rehabilitation. He wont make the England squad, Tuchel clearly doesnt rate him at present. Defensively we are solid (ish) with Keane being a revelation. January window we should be looking for the places that we have been useless at filling competently.Pace at RB LB CM, who can tackle and pass. Forward who can score is A MUST. One we can play to and not hoof to, and never put through. As many decent freebies / loans.Of those who research on TW and put great suggestions forward who seem ideal. You can bet that our purchasing department wont have a clue about those.Buying a ridiculous amount of GK'S and players not fit for purpose (yet / ever) continues. It better hadn't resurface come January. In Obi we have CB cover its just RB is a huge heap of. Academy is a waste of life and should be dismantled and sold off as war damaged. So lets hope Branners surgery goes well. But at the moment recovery isn't an urgency. Martin Berry 85 Posted 21/10/2025 at 17:54:38 To all of you who are positive about Jarrad and his operation thankyou.As for the crass moronic doom mongers,' who seem to have specialized medical knowledge, seen the x rays, spoken to the consultant etc and you have heard personally that is going out for the season so lets sell him because he is a crock at 23 !Were now in mid October, the season ends in 7 months time, yet some of you think he will be out for the season ? madness prevails amongst some of these pages. I wont be inviting any of you to a party unless its an undertakers convention.Just be positive that the problem has been identified, operated on and has been successful. Ian Bennett 86 Posted 21/10/2025 at 21:26:46 Neil 60 - I agree with the observation.How has this be mis-diagnosed for 3 months, and that he's been put back into training, to find that he needs an operation is poor, however it is dressed up. Something somewhere has gone wrong. And this isn't the first time with injuries costing players - dcl etc He needs to sort out the injuries. He's a top player, and only injuries will stop him going right to the top. He's a lad that looks susceptible to injuries when he goes to ground or throws in big tackles. Danny O'Neill 87 Posted 21/10/2025 at 21:35:53 Similar with McNeil. He needed an operation, but the club held off.He had one in the end, but I wonder how many matches that cost him and us? Rob Williamson 88 Posted 21/10/2025 at 23:26:48 Kevin at#80. I think you’ve really nailed it there mate. Not having Branthwaite means we play a lot deeper. This means the gaps appear between defence and midfield and midfield and attack. The opposition can exploit the defensive gaps and it weakens the attack. (For evidence, the average goals against per game under Moyes last season was 1.05 and this season it’s 1.2 while the goals for comparison is 1.35 compared to 1.0 - worse on both counts). The question is what does Moyes do now? He might well have stayed with Tarks and Keane, hoping that Branthwaite would return. Since that will not be happening anytime soon, does he change it? For example, replacing either one of them with O’Brien would improve the pace in the centre of the defence allowing a higher line and therefore overall a more attacking unit.(Garner has already proved himself a more than capable RB)His team selection against Spurs will, I think, be an indicator of his thinking in this area. Given his history…… I won’t hold my breath! Mark Taylor 89 Posted 22/10/2025 at 00:49:52 Of course Brathwaite is an asset, whatever people might not like about that word. This is a matter of fact. But as with any asset, you only sell when conditions are met- price and in this case, adequate replacement. Successful clubs without big revenue streams are built on this model. That is us.It was obvious, even before we acquired Rohl, that we are very short at the back relative to elsewhere on the pitch. A decent RB and Ake (or similar) on a loan would sort things for the moment. At least Keane has been exceeding our (admittedly low) expectations. Jerome Shields 90 Posted 22/10/2025 at 05:32:04 Jarrad Branthwaite's Injury Timeline:According to his injury history, Branthwaite had a hamstring strain on 20 March 2023; out for 18 days.In the summer of 2024 he had groin issues: surgery in August 2024; out for 61 days.On 14 August 2025 it was reported he suffered hamstring injury and will miss the start of the 2025-26 season (noted as a re‑injury of the same right hamstring used in the final game of the previous season). On 20 October 2025 Everton confirmed the defender has experienced a complication in his recovery from a hamstring injury and surgery will be required”; out for 70 days.The club statement: “Following specialist consultation...will undergo a surgical procedure tomorrow … will commence a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the Club's medical team.” Questions.Was the initial injury in August 2025 correctly assessed (for grade or severity) and treated conservatively when perhaps surgical or more intensive rehab might have been preferable?Was the progression from rehab to team training to full training appropriate given his prior injury history of groin surgery and a prior hamstring strain?Were muscle strength, fatigue, imbalances, biomechanics (pelvis, hamstring: quadriceps ratio, glute/ham chain) fully addressed before returning him to full training? This is apparently a normal protocol in such cases from what I can find out.Was the decision to return him to full training made with all criteria met given the high recurrence risk of hamstring injuries?Did the club's medical team have the optimal protocol for hamstring reinjury prevention and monitoring, given he is a key player?Once he reported discomfort after rejoining training, should an earlier intervention have been triggered rather than pressing ahead?IMO there are grounds to question aspects of the medical management and rehab. I am not suggesting malpractice, but the outcome resulting in surgery raises red flags about whether best‑practice protocols for return to play and re‑injury prevention were applied or effective in this case. Ajay Gopal 91 Posted 22/10/2025 at 06:32:07 I wish Jarrad a speedy recovery, but I do worry that the hamstring could be a chronic problem for him. I am reminded of that other highly rated centre-back, Lewis Gibson (now plying his trade at Preston), who had a series of hamstring injuries, probably as a result of his body still being in the growth phase while he had joined Everton. Christy Ring 92 Posted 22/10/2025 at 07:59:58 Jarrad said it was a successful operation and thanked the positive messages.But he also mentioned the negative messages he's received... why would any fan send him negative messages, shameful. Tony Abrahams 93 Posted 22/10/2025 at 10:14:17 It’s the internet Christy, it’s giving everyone a voice, and also seems to be taking away the middle ground when it comes to people’s reasoning.Imagine having to get an operation, which could have been done months ago? A kid who has been rehabilitating since the beginning of May, and has now broken down three times, has finally been told he needs an operation, so he can’t play football. for probably another 2/3 months, which is probably a conservative estimate.We have all slagged players because we don’t think they are good enough, but any player worth his salt, wants to play football, (even the ones we might not think are good enough for us) which means I can’t understand how anyone would want to criticise a player for being injured.Brainthwaite, is getting well rewarded but he’s also shown a lot of loyalty towards Everton, when he no doubt could have refused to sign a new contract.If he hadn’t signed a new contract he would probably have forced the club to sell him to a club who would give him an even more lucrative contract, so the last thing he needs at a time like this is any negativity from Evertonians, imo.Even if you don’t appreciate him being injured, surely you can accept that footballers do get injured, and just wish the kid luck, for him to make a swift return🤞 Tony Abrahams 94 Posted 22/10/2025 at 10:23:32 I might be wrong Jerome, but remembering how Ian Snodin, was never the same player after having surgery on his hamstring, but I think they are so much more advanced now when dealing with this type of injury.I hope so for Jarod, and although it didn’t help his career, when my stepson had to have surgery on his hamstring when it came completely off the bone (I think) four days before he was due to start pre season training in the summer of 2024. He was out for just over 3 months, and has probably played about 30 games, since January, so hopefully our great young central defender, has similar results once he returns Jerome Shields 95 Posted 22/10/2025 at 11:38:56 Tony#94I do wish him well and a speedy recovery, but I concerned by the management of his injury at Finch Farm and the fact they are to do with his rehabilitation.It is tuf for someone of his age to cope with recovery, without wondering about why it was not acted on soon, by those still involved with his rehabilitation going forward.Building confidence and reassurance is everything during a recovery as I found with my own son. Hopefully he will be ok and be given time to recover, with proper protocols in place, which appear to have been absent up to now.I even wonder that his England absence may have to do with information they had. Ryan Holroyd 96 Posted 22/10/2025 at 12:33:06 You'd definitely hope, Tony, that the advancements in medical science will aid his recovery Jerome Shields 97 Posted 22/10/2025 at 12:33:18 The other thing is that rumoured offers for Branthwaite have never gone beyond that.Tony, wishing your Grandson well. Difficulty like that when young brings resilience and character to the fore. I have always found things eventually work out for the best, but it might not be as anticipated. Ryan Holroyd 98 Posted 22/10/2025 at 12:34:47 Even though the CEO said they had to fight off offers for Branthwaite from Champions League clubs for him, Jerome?Maybe the CEO lied though... Jerome Shields 99 Posted 22/10/2025 at 12:47:25 Before the present Chief Executive, Everton would have sold the shirt off their back. I think the present Chief Executive should have shut his mouth, especially with a young player who had groin surgery and probably a niggling hamstring. Groin and hamstring problems would point to a weakness in that group of muscles. He is just putting more pressure on the player and maybe even those in charge of his treatment at Finch Farm. Neil Cremin 100 Posted 22/10/2025 at 20:41:43 Danny 87, Great to see you back posting. Hope all is well.Danny, you refer to McNeil but I am beginning to question some of the decisions of Everton Football Club regarding injured players over the years. I'm sure they are not the same medical personnel but James McCarthy and Michael Keane also come to mind, playing through injuries which definitely affected performance.Jerome @90 presents a great summary of queries I have asked myself. Jerome Shields 101 Posted 23/10/2025 at 05:06:11 Tony #94,Apologies, Tony. Hadn't put my glasses on. Wishing your Stepson well, not your Grandson. Tony Abrahams 102 Posted 23/10/2025 at 08:53:18 Funny, Jerome, my grandson is only 15 months old but he loves nothing better than being in someone's arms, getting thrown up for headers.I don't think I headed a ball until I was 17 so hopefully the little fella is gonna be light years ahead of me. Alan McGuffog 103 Posted 23/10/2025 at 09:41:26 Tony, By the time the little fella is 10, there's a fair chance that heading will be outlawed. Tony Abrahams 104 Posted 23/10/2025 at 10:03:20 If you read my post above, Alan, then I think by the time that the decision is made, they will have already been 50 years too late, mate!It's obviously only a soft ball that my grandson is heading, but the joy on his face and the delight that it brings is beautiful. Clive Rogers 105 Posted 23/10/2025 at 10:37:38 Alan, that would suit Barry, he hasn't a clue how to head the ball. He might be long gone by then though. Jerome Shields 106 Posted 23/10/2025 at 10:43:05 Tony #104Wishing your Grandson the best as well.I knew a guy who was a great footballer both Gaelic and soccer. He would not head the ball as he thought it was far too dangerous and never did. He was really good at progression of the ball upfield, had some great body swerves and was a terrific finisher. He was a great boxer as well, which seems ironic. Anthony Dove 107 Posted 24/10/2025 at 11:24:32 I notice that no one on this thread has mentioned that the injury will rule him of consideration for the World Cup. His previous injuries weren’t helpingbut he will be devastated. Hopefully all will come good for him in 2030, and of course before that theEuros in 2028. 