20/10/2025





Jarrad Branthwaite will be out of action at least into the new year as the club announced that he is having surgery to fix his hamstring problem.

This comes as a massive blow after he failed to start the season, and it is likely to keep him out of action until well into the New Year, with a long period of recovovery and rehabilitation to follow surgery that will take place tomorrow.

He had returned to training on the grass last week with Merlin Rohl, who was fit enough to come off the bench as a late substitute at Manchester City on Saturday.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb