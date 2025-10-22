Season › 2025-26 › News “I’ll be stronger and better” - Jarrad Branthwaite says after undergoing surgery Anjishnu Roy 22/10/2025 8comments | Jump to last Jarrad Branthwaite, who underwent a hamstring surgery on Tuesday, has said that the operation was successful. The Everton centre-back had suffered another major setback when he was on the verge of returning from injury. The 23-year-old was even involved in group training and David Moyes had considered including him in Everton’s squad for the trip to Etihad to face Manchester City last week. However, Branthwaite, who is yet to play a single minute of competitive football this season after an injury-riddled pre-season campaign, is facing another long spell on the sidelines. He suffered a complication with his previous hamstring injury and the club’s medical stuff recommended surgery. “Operation completed successfully. Thanks to the medical team for their work and to everyone who’s reached out with messages of support,” Branthwaite said on social media with a picture of himself in a hospital bed. “Even the negative ones add fuel to the fire and make me more determined. “It’s been the toughest spell of my career so far but challenges build character. I’ll be stronger and better. Don’t doubt it.” While Branthwaite’s recurring hamstring issues are a potential cause of concern, the Everton boss believes these injuries are development-related rather than symptomatic of a deeper issue. “He's a tall, lean boy, 22, I don’t know if he just, and I don't mean develop, but certainly his limbs and everything are still getting to the point where they should be. That might be some of the reasons for it,” said Moyes. He’s already looking forward to welcoming Branthwaite back to the team. Along with his partner, James Tarkowski, Branthwaite was instrumental in maintaining Everton’s defensive discipline which allowed the side to go on a strong run following Moyes’s return to the club in January. Impressed with his development and his performances, the Everton hierarchy were quick to tie him down to a new deal this summer in order to ward off speculation of a transfer elsewhere. Moyes is also keen on building a new-look Everton side around Branthwaite’s talents. “The thing that you mustn't forget about Jarrad is his ability on the ball, his pace, his stature. He is a left-footed centre-back and I think that he's hugely important to the future of Everton and where we go forward and how we build and that's the way I saw it in the summer,” added Moyes. “I didn't want to sign another player before I signed Jarrad. I felt Jarrad had to be (the priority), and I think for Evertonians as well, I think they probably recognised the ability he's got. “There were a lot of suitors who wanted him. So we had to fight to make sure that we kept him. I do agree that we're missing him because of his injuries.” Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Alan J Thompson 1 Posted 22/10/2025 at 14:24:42 Did Moyes actually come out with that load of rubbish.Where did he think his limbs were going to be? Couldn't he just have said that he'll be glad when he's fit. Jack Convery 2 Posted 22/10/2025 at 14:40:19 Good to hear it went well. Now hopefully the rehab regime works too and he's back doing what he does best. Jerome Shields 3 Posted 22/10/2025 at 18:45:15 Alan #1, I agree.Good luck, Jarrad, with your recovery and you will be stronger for it. Anthony Dove 4 Posted 22/10/2025 at 20:15:30 Very sad news. That probably ends any chance he had of making the World Cup and who knows what can happen before 2030. Christy Ring 5 Posted 22/10/2025 at 20:34:07 Jarrad said operation completed successfully.Hopefully he'll be back early next year 100%, but I feel for him when he has to say 'don't doubt it' to negative comments sent to him, totally disrespectful. Raymond Fox 6 Posted 22/10/2025 at 20:48:55 I hope he makes a great long-lasting recovery; we need Jarrad strong and playing in our side. With him, Pickford, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall and 7 others of similar ability, we would have a great chance of Champions League football. That's what counts; forget who's managing us -- it's the players who have to do the business. Until we can match the present top teams on the field, it's all pie in the sky. Bob Parrington 7 Posted 23/10/2025 at 01:19:42 It will be great to have Jarrad back, playing well and, hopefully, injury-free. We all know how important he is to the squad. Jim Bennings 8 Posted 23/10/2025 at 07:28:02 He'll come back stronger but I do sense that the club need to be extremely careful with this injury.We should be heeding the warning and remember what happened with Calvert-Lewin's prolonged comebacks and more so, setbacks.I think it probably would be wise to give Branthwaite the season out now for recovery time.You are looking at the end of February at the very least before he's resumed training of any sort I'd imagine, the last thing we'd be wanting for him is rushing him back in March and then setting him back 6 months.It's a huge loss because as much as Keane has done well enough this season our defence looks incredibly slow at times, there have been games where we have been dragged all over the place and probably been a bit lucky in.Moyes needs to address this situation in January, be that signing a right-back and putting O'Brien in the middle which for me would be much preferable than keeping him at right-back. 