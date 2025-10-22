22/10/2025





Jarrad Branthwaite, who underwent a hamstring surgery on Tuesday, has said that the operation was successful. The Everton centre-back had suffered another major setback when he was on the verge of returning from injury.

The 23-year-old was even involved in group training and David Moyes had considered including him in Everton’s squad for the trip to Etihad to face Manchester City last week. However, Branthwaite, who is yet to play a single minute of competitive football this season after an injury-riddled pre-season campaign, is facing another long spell on the sidelines. He suffered a complication with his previous hamstring injury and the club’s medical stuff recommended surgery.

“Operation completed successfully. Thanks to the medical team for their work and to everyone who’s reached out with messages of support,” Branthwaite said on social media with a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

“Even the negative ones add fuel to the fire and make me more determined.

“It’s been the toughest spell of my career so far but challenges build character. I’ll be stronger and better. Don’t doubt it.”

While Branthwaite’s recurring hamstring issues are a potential cause of concern, the Everton boss believes these injuries are development-related rather than symptomatic of a deeper issue.

“He's a tall, lean boy, 22, I don’t know if he just, and I don't mean develop, but certainly his limbs and everything are still getting to the point where they should be. That might be some of the reasons for it,” said Moyes.

He’s already looking forward to welcoming Branthwaite back to the team. Along with his partner, James Tarkowski, Branthwaite was instrumental in maintaining Everton’s defensive discipline which allowed the side to go on a strong run following Moyes’s return to the club in January.

Impressed with his development and his performances, the Everton hierarchy were quick to tie him down to a new deal this summer in order to ward off speculation of a transfer elsewhere. Moyes is also keen on building a new-look Everton side around Branthwaite’s talents.

“The thing that you mustn't forget about Jarrad is his ability on the ball, his pace, his stature. He is a left-footed centre-back and I think that he's hugely important to the future of Everton and where we go forward and how we build and that's the way I saw it in the summer,” added Moyes.

“I didn't want to sign another player before I signed Jarrad. I felt Jarrad had to be (the priority), and I think for Evertonians as well, I think they probably recognised the ability he's got.

“There were a lot of suitors who wanted him. So we had to fight to make sure that we kept him. I do agree that we're missing him because of his injuries.”

