03/11/2025





Kelly Gago’s brace, which included a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser, helped Everton Women draw with Aston Villa in a six-goal Women’s Super League thriller at Villa Park.

Following the 3-3 stalemate, the Toffees are now ninth in the league table with five points from seven games and are still looking for their first win since their 4-1 triumph at Anfield in the season opener.

Aston Villa, who hadn’t conceded a single goal in the entirety of October, had their backline breached just after 10 minutes when Gago latched on to Martina Fernandez’s pass to find the bottom corner in front of the travelling supporters.

The Blues continued to dominate the first half but were rocked by an equaliser in the eighth minute of added time at the end of the half. Noelle Maritz’s looping cross was met by Georgia Mullett at the back post.

The hosts surged ahead just two minutes before the hour mark as Mullett turned provider to set up Kirsty Hanson. Mullett’s cross from the right was turned in by Hanson’s first touch.

Hikaru Kitagawa restored parity for the Toffees just five minutes after coming on. At the 70th-minute mark, the Japanese international cut-in on to her weaker foot before curling a superb effort past Sabrina D'Angelo in the Villa goal.

The parity lasted for just four minutes, however, as Ruby Mace inadvertently hooked Ebony Salmon's cross into her own net.

Just as it seemed that Aston Villa were heading towards their second win of the season, the Blues dashed those hopes. In the fourth minute of added time, Gago emphatically volleyed past D’Angelo to salvage a point for the Toffees.

Despite the dramatic equaliser and Kelly Gago’s heroics, Brian Sorensen’s side are still winless in six matches. While they are five points clear of relegation, they will still be nervously looking over their shoulders if West Ham or Liverpool pick up points in the coming weeks.

