Jordan Pickford was decisive in Everton’s remarkable 1-0 win against Manchester United on Monday.

Despite playing most of the game a man down following Idrissa Gana Gueye’s bizarre red card, the Blues didn’t let their shoulders slump. Instead, they worked their socks off to secure only their second win at Old Trafford in the last 32 years.

Pickford was decisive in the second half, making vital saves and clinching three vital points that helped Everton climb to 11th in the standings.

The Toffees beat Fulham 2-0 before their trip to Old Trafford and Pickford believes that the team is heading in the right direction and it’s crucial to build positive momentum.

"It was a big win," said Pickford. "It's tough to come here and get a result – I think it's the first win for me here as a player – so it feels nice. To dig in and get a result like that felt really good.

"There's a long way to go in the season but we're heading in the right direction.

"We've got to build momentum. You've got to keep the consistency. We've got back-to-back wins and clean sheets now and we've got a big game coming up against Newcastle on Saturday."

That night at Old Trafford may have ended with a plethora of smiles and high-fives but it had begun in ugly fashion. Captain Seamus Coleman, making his first Premier League start since the final game at Goodison Park against Southampton last season, went down injured after 10 minutes.

Further chaos ensued when Gana Gueye slapped Michael Keane in anger for not moving in the direction of his pass and was given his marching orders by the referee. Pickford had to play the role of peacekeeper as a physical altercation was about to ensue between Gana and Keane and separated the Senegalese midfielder from the scene of crime.

Speaking about the incident, he said, "I didn't see [the red card incident] initially but Idrissa has apologised afterwards and it's forgotten about. We focus on the win and we're not going to dwell on little things like that – we focus on the win and enjoy that.

"There are moments in games where you've got to dig in, roll your sleeves up. That's what we did. There are moments in training during the week that you play scenarios where teams are a man down.

"It was a great win for us, the subs came on and made a massive impact – credit to everyone involved."

Pickford put in an inspired shift in between the sticks and despite United’s best attempts, their attackers couldn’t get close to breaching his goal. He made some excellent saves off Joshua Zirkzee late in the game that proved decisive.

"I felt in the moment all game and I work hard every day on the training pitch to put in performances and saves like that,” Pickford said.

"To put in that performance and get a clean sheet – another one, which makes it back-to-back now – is the Everton way.

"The lads kept me out of trouble sometimes and I get them out of trouble other times – that's part of a team sport."

