Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall says the picture of the away end at Old Trafford just after he fired Everton into the lead against Manchester United will stay with him for the rest of his career.

Dewsbury-Hall’s goal proved to be the difference for 10-men Everton, who suffered multiple setbacks early in the contest. Captain Seamus Coleman, making his first Premier League start since the final game at Goodison against Southampton last season, went off injured after 10 minutes. Three minutes later, Idrissa Gana Gueye was sent off after losing his head and slapping Michael Keane.

And yet, just 15 minutes after that bizarre incident, Dewsbury-Hall scored a sublime goal after weaving past two defenders and curling the ball into the far corner to secure Everton’s second win at Old Trafford in the last 32 years.

The Toffees also became the first side in the Premier League era to defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford, having been reduced to 10 men.

Reflecting on the feeling after his spectacular strike, Dewsbury-Hall said, "It was a bit of a surreal experience, to be fair.

"That picture [of the away end] will stay in my mind for the rest of my career, seeing them when I scored and seeing the limbs in the away end. It was an unbelievable feeling.

"And at full-time it was probably even sweeter. I'm just so happy that the fans come here and get a result like that because it makes them happy. To share moments like that, you don't forget them in a hurry."

Despite playing for most of the game with the numerical disadvantage, David Moyes’ men showed remarkable resilience, grit and industry and worked their socks off to protect the one-goal lead.

"The gaffer said to us – the first thing he said to us – was that we want to be better this year. We want to be better on the ball, we want to create more chances – but he also told us we should never, ever lose the identity of what it is to play for this football club, which is working hard, grit, determination, because that's in Everton's DNA,” Dewsbury-Hall added.

"That's what people have done for years and years at this club. I know that and I've only been here a couple of months.

"If you can mix both [quality and determination], then you've got a really good recipe for a successful season."

Everton picked up three important points on the road to climb to 11th in the league standings. They’re level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool and are within touching distance of the top half.

They’ll now turn their attention towards Newcastle United and prepare for the Magpies’ visit on Saturday.

"Look, this is an unbelievable night for the club," added Dewsbury-Hall. "You definitely have to celebrate it and enjoy it but in five days we've got another game.

"This is the life of the Premier League. You have to look forward and [on Tuesday] we'll be in, recovering, getting ready for the next game. Then it comes again.

"We've got more games coming in quick successions and if we get some good results together, we can be really pushing to the top of the table, which is what we want to be doing.

"So enjoy this, but we're firmly fixed on the next one now."

