It’s been a tough start for Thierno Barry at Everton. As December approaches, the Frenchman still awaits his first goal for the Blues with a 14-game barren run hardly the return expected from the £27m summer signing.

A quick look through online channels paints the picture. Barry has already been written off by some sections, while others have urged for patience with a player whose early career has been a nomadic, country-hopping, journey.

At Old Trafford on Monday night, the latter camp certainly had something to justify their optimism. Everton were in real danger of imploding after Idrissa Gueye’s braindead red card in the 13th minute for slapping Michael Keane but Barry, like almost every other in blue, put a shift in to help secure an unlikely win.

Despite chances being at a premium for the 23-year-old (he failed to register a single shot on goal), Barry worked for the cause and provided an outlet badly needed. The 6ft 5in forward has been accused of not putting his sizeable frame to best use, but against Manchester United, there were signs of progress.

Indeed, his 14 aerial duels won were more than any other player has managed in a Premier League game this season. Up against Matthijs de Ligt, who ranks fourth in the division for aerial duels won this season, that’s an impressive achievement. De Ligt, on average, has won 62.3% of his aerial battles in 2025/26, but managed just a 44% success rate on Monday night.

Everton, and Moyes, need far more from Barry than getting above his marker for flick-ons, but it’s a shot of positivity for a player who has had few to date.

