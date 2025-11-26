25/11/2025

Everton U18s 0 - 1 Burnley U18s





Everton U18s lost to Burnley in this U18 Premier League game played at Finch Farm on a bitterly cold Tuesday night after Demi Akarakiri [pictured] was sent off just before half-time for mistiming a last-man tackle.

The visitors went ahead soon after that and a very young Everton side could not find a way back into the game.

Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Evans, Billington (79' Poland), Akarakiri [R:45+1'], McEveley, Matos (79' Boggan), Stewart (55' Brookes), Olayiwola, Loney, Robert (87' Adud), Pita.

Subs not Used: Wilcox

