Everton U18s 0 - 1 Burnley U18s

Everton U18s lost to Burnley in this U18 Premier League game played at Finch Farm on a bitterly cold Tuesday night after Demi Akarakiri [pictured] was sent off just before half-time for mistiming a last-man tackle. 

The visitors went ahead soon after that and a very young Everton side could not find a way back into the game. 

Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Evans, Billington (79' Poland), Akarakiri [R:45+1'], McEveley, Matos  (79' Boggan), Stewart (55' Brookes), Olayiwola, Loney, Robert (87' Adud),  Pita. 

Subs not Used: Wilcox

 

Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 26/11/2025 at 09:32:37
Ah, Dave on another thread, this is the game you were on about!

Sorry, my bad. I didn't see both Academy sides were in play last night.

A bunch of relatively new names on this roster, a changing of the guard? Or have a lot of them moved up to the U21s?

