Season › 2025-26 › News
Burnley defeat Everton U18s at Finch Farm
Everton U18s 0 - 1 Burnley U18s
Everton U18s lost to Burnley in this U18 Premier League game played at Finch Farm on a bitterly cold Tuesday night after Demi Akarakiri [pictured] was sent off just before half-time for mistiming a last-man tackle.
The visitors went ahead soon after that and a very young Everton side could not find a way back into the game.
Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Evans, Billington (79' Poland), Akarakiri [R:45+1'], McEveley, Matos (79' Boggan), Stewart (55' Brookes), Olayiwola, Loney, Robert (87' Adud), Pita.
Subs not Used: Wilcox
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
How to get rid of these ads and support TW
1 Posted 26/11/2025 at 09:32:37
Sorry, my bad. I didn't see both Academy sides were in play last night.
A bunch of relatively new names on this roster, a changing of the guard? Or have a lot of them moved up to the U21s?