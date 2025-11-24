Michael Kenrick 24/11/2025 61comments  |  Jump to last
Manchester Utd 0 - 1 Everton; Red Card for Gana [13']

Everton recovered from a moment of sheer madness when Gana bitch-slapped Keane and saw red in the 13th minute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring an excellent goal for the 10 men to defend superbly to give Moyes his first away win at Old Trafford. 

Everton are missing Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Röhl. But Seamus Coleman gets a rare start in place of Jake O'Brien, who is benched. Two goalkeepers named as subs again, with no place for Nathan Patterson.

The home side have Joshua Zirkzee leading the frontline with Cunha out and Benjamin Sesko also injured. Harry Maguire is also sidelined.

The pre-match hype seems to have been off the scale but none of that matters now with the teams finally taking to the field to get this one under way.

First Half

Everton, all in blue, got the game started, and of course played it back to Pickford for the hoof upfield. Neither side pushed up and Dewsbury-Hall was fouled in midfield, overhit his delivery straight out of play. 

Everton forced a turnover but Barry just lacked any physicality in driving forward and lost the challenge. gana drove Everton upfield, Ndiaye's cross just too far ahead of Barry. Off the ball, Takoski shoved Zirkzee over, and he wasn't happy at all, handbags drawn. 

Gana then stole the ball off Zirkzee and got the ball out to Ndiaye who tried to pivot but shot high and wide.  Then an early change for the much hyped high performer for Ireland: Coleman off inside 10 minutes. 

Mykolenko's long throw wasn't long enough, but Everton were doing a good job of spoiling the home side's efforts to play out. But Mbuemo changed that inan instance. And Fernandes fired one that Pickford saved 

Then an utterly bizarre moment as Gana lost his head. Utterly astounding! He goes at Michael Keane, pushing and then bitch-slapping him; red card!!! The most idiotic moment ever witnessed surely as Pickford and Ndiaye tried in vain to calm Gana down and get him off the field. 

Man Utd tried to take advantage but Pickford stood firm and Ndiaye eventually broke forward but he could not feed Barry. The 10 men of Everton would battle on but surely Gana had just handed them a massive advantage. Although they say in football it can be hard to play against 10 men.

Mykolenko had to produce a perfect sliding tackle to dispossess Mazraoui in the Everton box at the expense of a corner. Zirkzee ran into Tarkowski and playacted as if shot dead. 

Another Mykolenko long throw barely made it into the Man Utd penalty area. Grealish sent in a great ball but Barry couldn't get behind it. Everton were playing the better football and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall produced a purler from the edge of the box, a stunning strike. 

Amad tried to make amends but Pickford wasn't letting his shot get past him. Man Utd mounted a much better attack, but Dorgu at the far post volleyed wide. Then Amad got behind the Everton backline but he was offside.

The Red Devils were finally putting some moves together and making Everton chase the ball a little more. A Pickford punt found Barry but his layoff didn't find Ndiaye. Keane than came racing across and in hard but accurately to stop Mbuemo getting to a forward ball. 

Grealish and Barry failed to combine but at least forced a throw-in but nothing came of it. Fernandes looked to play a good cross to the far post but it went through harmlessly. Then Amad tried to force a shot that squirmed wide. 

Everton won a free-kick wide right but there was no power in Dewsbury-Hall's header. More solid defending was required at the other end and a tremendous strike by Fernandes was saved superbly by Pickford. 

Mbuemo then grabbed Garner's shirt for an obvious yellow card but Everton completely messed up the free kick. Everton continued to control the game and went in ahead at half-time despite Gana's self-destruction.

Second Half

Everton had to drop back and defend but continued to thwart the Red Devils. But they were not careful enough to retain possession after a string of turnovers. Casemiro lunged in on Grealish, yellow card, but the free-kick wasted as Tarkowski pushed a defender. 

Mount headed wide; Casemiro drop-volleyed wide; Mbuemo's cross in was deflected to Pickford; Shaw's cross was deflected behind for a corner that United made a right mess of. 

Mbuemo thought he could win a penalty but Keane was too quick to clip the ball away from him first. Dewsbury-Hall tried to break forward but was fouled, however, they completely wasted the free-kick.

Everton continued to defend but Mbeumo almost scored and then Mount curled one just wide. Grealish had to throw himself in front of Amad. When Everton did break out, Barry was flagged offside. Amad crossed in but the ball beat everyone. Mbeumo volleyed another one toward the corner flag. 

Everton did get forward and Grealish almost shot... but didn't. Dewsbury-Hall crossed beyond the back post and won a throw but Tarkowski fould a defender befre the ball came in. It set up Man Utd for one of their best setups, De Ligt cutting it back for Fernandes who blazed over.  

More slow Man Utd workaround play was again interrupted but the ball wasn't sticking for Ndiaye, who lost it numerous times.  Grealish drew another free-kick as the plan now was to play for time,  Grealish drawing another free-kick from Amad.

Garner almost set up Keane at the near post, winning a corner. But his corner didn't beat the first man at the near post, and play returned up Everton's end yet again Shaw crossed in for Zirkzee to head it goalward and Pickford was across superbly to finger-tip it around the post. Barry headed away the corner, Fernandes fires another tremendous shot, just a foot over the angle.

Moyes made some changes and the pattern of play resumed, Everton defending everything with determination and resolution into the last 5 minutes but it got more and more frenetic. 

Good work from Mainoo to get in a cross but Zirkzee heads it wide. More changes from David Moyes, making full use of his 5 subs for only the second time this season. 

De Ligt put in a good cross that Zirkzee headed goalward but Pickford again was there to palm it over. Everton broke but Beto tripped over his feet and the ball. 

De Ligt rolls a shot that Pickford saves easily. Man Utd get a corner and it looks like someone must head it home but no. And the Blues defence stands firm to the bitter end, a rousing round of boos from the home crowd as the Evertonians go wild! A fantastic win at Old Trafford for Everton and David Moyes. 

Manchester Utd:  Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui (46' Mount), Casemiro [Y:50'] (58' Dalot), Fernandes, Dorgu (58' Mainoo); Amad, Zirkzee, Mbeumo [Y:44'].

Subs not Used: Bayindir, Dalot, Heaven, Malacia, Martinez, Ugarte, Lacey.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, Coleman (10' O'Brien),  Garner, Gueye [R:14'], Ndiaye (82' Iroegbunam), Dewsbury-Hall (88' Alcaraz), Grealish (87' McNeil), Barry (82' Beto).

Subs not Used: King, Travers, Aznou, Dibling.

 

Reader Comments (61)

Christy Ring
1 Posted 24/11/2025 at 19:15:37
No live forum?
Michael Kenrick
2 Posted 24/11/2025 at 19:21:33
Cancelled for lack of interest, Christy.

Oh, wait a minute... what's that link above your post??

Neil Tyrrell
3 Posted 24/11/2025 at 19:22:23
Unlikely under Moyes, but I hope we go for it from the start. United are absolutely beatable but we can't take the first half off like at Anfield. BE BRAVE and let's try to win this!!
Mike Crosby
4 Posted 24/11/2025 at 19:35:31
Where is the Live Forum?
Raymond Fox
5 Posted 24/11/2025 at 19:45:11
Cunha being out is a large plus for us, lets hope the ref is not a homer.

I think we can get something out of this game provided we try to get at them.

Si Cooper
6 Posted 24/11/2025 at 19:59:25
I worry about the lack of pace in our back four, especially centrally. Mbeumo could have a field day.

Can only go for a low block with that defence so it looks like being 90 plus minutes of kita(ht)po.

Shame, as I think Manure are still there for the taking if you can steamroller them early on.

Always living in hope. Come on you trenchant Blues!

Rob Jones
7 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:17:42
What the fuck was that?!
Les Callan
8 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:22:49
Most ridiculous sending off I’ve ever seen in my life.
James O\'Connell
9 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:25:39
WTF did that just happen?

Swap studs for clown shoes

Robert Birks
10 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:25:46
Just how. How was that a sending off??

Pansies

Derek Thomas
11 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:29:25
Yet again the Referee applies the strict letter of the Law to EFC - won't happen again this season.

I saw it as Gana makes a too clever by half pass to Keane, who was - half asleep/not expecting it - words and handbags then ensued

Les Callan
12 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:31:01
This is outragious. Wikipedia reckons the ref is a Man Utd fan.
Paul O\'Neill
13 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:31:10
Blimey Robert, the 1970s want their insults back.

You can’t strike someone in the face on the field of play. It was a damn stupid thing to do, and unprofessional, and sets a terrible example. My ten year old nephew and his team mates manage to conduct themselves (considerably) better than that.

Jordan had to hold him back and wrestle him from having another go. It was the right decision. If a United player had done it we’d all want him off.

Derek Thomas
14 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:31:21
Moyes and the lads have something to defend now
Soren Moyer
15 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:33:37
Come on toffees! We can do this!!!
Les Callan
16 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:35:14
Good god Paul, you don’t really believe that was a sending off do you ?
Paul O\'Neill
17 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:41:46
I don’t think it SHOULD be a sending off, Les. But them’s the rules.
Rob Jones
18 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:42:24
It probably wasn't a sending off. But it was unprofessional, gave the ref an excuse (and we KNOW refs don't need an excuse with us), and has the potential to fracture the squad.
Christy Ring
19 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:45:49
Let's be honest, completely unprofessional by Gueye, embarrassing.
Les Callan
20 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:50:15
Even so Christy, never a sending off.
Christy Ring
21 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:53:12
Lee, harsh to say the least, but if it was an opponent, a straight red?
Craig Walker
22 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:54:23
By the letter of the law, it’s a red card but you’ll watch 1,000 games and never see it again. Like Niasse getting booked for diving or Dewsbury-Hall for taking a free kick too quickly. The game is screwed in favour of the Sky 6.

We’ve played well in that half though. I’d take a draw at this point though.

Les Callan
23 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:57:50
No. Grobelarr did much worse in the 86 cup final. Not even a yellow.
Lee Courtliff
24 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:58:40
This just makes it even worse...its the Hope that kills you, as they say.

I'm fully expecting a second half onslaught and a late winner for United.

Conor McCourt
25 Posted 24/11/2025 at 20:59:31
Brilliant first half..great intent and caused them shock. He needs to address our left side and we are getting doubled up on Myko. A goal is inevitable down that side.They will bring Diallo back there and he's so much more quality than Mazraoui.

I would take Grealish off as he's a passenger and we need to defend the second half. Get Tim on and put Dewsbury Hall left.

Oliver Molloy
26 Posted 24/11/2025 at 21:01:47
fuck the letter of the law, team mate handbags, use a bit of common sense never a red card - negligible force all day long, if there is any justice we win the fucking game.

In saying all of this what was Gueye with all his experience thinking !

Neil Tyrrell
27 Posted 24/11/2025 at 21:03:08
Letter of the law says contact to the head is a sending off *unless negligible*

I'd argue that was negligible, but still utterly idiotic from Gueye. He should be nailed to the bench until he fucks off to Afcon.

Great goal from KDH!

James Hughes
28 Posted 24/11/2025 at 21:04:22
I will bet the dressing room is intersting at half time. Not a red for me

great goal and good performance so far

Edward Rogers
29 Posted 24/11/2025 at 21:04:35
Would like to have seen Idrissa shake hands with Keane at H/T. Diffuse any future tension.
Tony Abrahams
30 Posted 24/11/2025 at 21:08:38
Very negligible, just like VAR, itself.

We have played very well, it’s nice to see us playing with composure, although it’s going to get harder as the game goes on, playing on such a big pitch with ten men.

This is why I keep crying for Moyes, to use more players, because if Everton are going to get a result tonight, then we are going to need good performances from the players who come onto the pitch from the bench.

Hopefully we can keep it up because getting something out of tonight’s game should do wonders for the team/squad.

Colin Malone
31 Posted 24/11/2025 at 21:30:47
Stop booting it up top. Give the ball to players who can keep hold of the ball.
Rob Jones
32 Posted 24/11/2025 at 21:43:34
Colin, we don't have that option.
Kieran Kinsella
33 Posted 24/11/2025 at 21:59:42
Perfectly executed gameplan. All too easy.
Joe McMahon
34 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:00:31
Christ, that put us through the ringer. The subs worked, but please Moyes subs earlier next time.
Neil Cremin
35 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:00:48
KDH certainly silenced his critics tonight

Kieran Kinsella
36 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:02:19
Funnily enough I once got sent off for fighting with a team mate but it was the high school house sports tournament so it didn't make the news as much.
Mike Gaynes
37 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:03:23
Spirit. Composure. Bravery. Relentless effort. Magnificent.
Gavin McGarvey
38 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:03:27
That was a crazy game. I only watched the second half and most of that was through my fingers. I saw the replay of the red card, but I still don't understand it. Not sure that rule was meant to punish a team whose players started attacking each other (attack is perhaps too strong a word). Still, it's a win and at old trafford no less. Well done you blues.
Mike Gaynes
39 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:05:59
Kieran #37, it happened in my team in a playoff semifinal. We were up 3-0 and the coach sent on a psycho buddy of his for his first minutes of the season. He picked a fight with our center back and both got sent off. We lost 5-3. And it took half the club to keep me away from the coach after the game.
Dave Abrahams
40 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:10:22
A well deserved win which might have been more only for losing a man but to go on and fight for that victory with 80 minutes to go and finished with Moyes and his players getting another well deserved ovation coming off the field after giving those brilliant supporters a night they and we won’t forget for a long time.

No MOTM for me although there was some outstanding performances it was a game won by the team effort— let’s get another one on Saturday night.

Neil Tyrrell
41 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:13:44
Fucking brilliant win against all odds, Pickford fantastic yet again. Well done boys!!

Singing the Blues 💙

Ian Bennett
42 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:15:01
Pleased for the away fans. Thought the players were immense.

KITAP1 😂

Andy Meighan
43 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:18:22
Never in a million years seen that result coming.

Unbelievable result considering we played nearly all game with 10 men, every one and I mean every one played out of their skin.

Fantastic performance no Mom they were all great, but them 2 saves from Pickford might just scrape it.

Not arsed about being above Liverpool they're shite and their so called supporters are pathetic.

But tonight is about us and a fabulous team effort well done to Moyes and his staff as well, we held our shape superbly, one blip the antics from Gueye but for me never ever a red.

Josh Horne
44 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:20:28
Crazy red card but Gana was totally unprofessional and opened the door for the letter of the law to be applied.

Brilliant effort from those players, great to see us on the front foot on the first half and then first class organisation and defending to shut them out in the second.

Pickford was brilliant. The crticism he gets from some "experts" is bizarre, great how he keeps making them look like idiots.

Mike Gaynes
45 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:20:33
No complaints about the red card. It turned this game into one that we will remember forever.
Ian Bennett
46 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:23:42
Thought James Garner was immense. Plenty of others. Credit to Barry, Dewesbury Hall etc, but Garner was excellent.
Sean Kearns
47 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:24:04
It seems harsh but it must be a red card in the most popular sport in the world… when I was a kid every lad in school sniffed the line after Fowler did it. And I mean every one of us did it even us blues… we don’t need little lads and lasses slapping each other up on the local pitches. These men are heroes to their young supporters who absolutely copy everything they do.
Mick O\'Malley
48 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:24:17
Brilliant team performance after the early setbacks, some great saves by Pickford when we needed him, Barry battled away well winning plenty of headed duels and some heroic defending, Jack taking the pressure off winning us free kicks up the pitch,and incredible away support as usual, a great night all round and to top it off we go above the RS, Come on you Blues let's beat the Geordie's Saturday
Tony Abrahams
49 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:24:19
A real team effort, I couldn’t fault anyone because we had a lot of players putting in what I would describe as proper performances tonight.

Pickford made one great save and another couple of very good saves, Michael Keane, continues to play like a central defender should do. I think it was imperative we had James Garner, in midfield, once we lost Gueye, and I thought Grealish, was very important during that second half.

A special mention for Barry, who I thought put in a very aggressive performance tonight, and I’m just delighted for the Evertonians, who made the journey to Manchester tonight.

Moyes got a monkey off his back, with fortune favouring the brave. Well done Everton💙

David Bromwell
50 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:24:44
Poor red card, no discretion from referee. But what a night. Brilliant team effort, with a special mention to young Barry, looks like we might have a player there.
Martin Berry
51 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:27:11
KHD superb and I don't know how any fans can criticize his performances this season.

Pickford ? there is no better keeper.

Everton ? a season changing match for bringing the team even more together than before.

Brilliant night for the players and the fans, lets enjoy it.

Les Callan
52 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:27:14
Just watched the sending off again. Even more ridiculous than when I saw it originally.
Rob Dolby
53 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:29:59
What a win, Gana and Keane misunderstanding lead to a mad incident. Thought the ref over reacted in giving the red. Excessive force my arse.

He also blew for a couple of totally random things from a throw in and corner. There wasn't a bad tackle in the match but the ref killed the game.

Our resilience as a team stood out, Moyes has to take credit for building the team spirit.

Amorim after spending a small fortune kept his 5 at the back regardless swapping a right back for a left back, no striking subs.

Agree with Dave, couldn't give a motm the whole team put in a great shift.

Up the toffees, roll on Saturday.

Michael Kenrick
54 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:30:09
I must say I thought Roberto did a great job as Everton pundit on Sky.
Craig Walker
55 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:31:46
All these years and all Moyes had to do was get one of his players to hit a team mate.

Everton were superb tonight. Barry was a willing runner. Everyone put in a shift. The Red card was ridiculous but could only happen to us. The points deduction, Allan’s Red versus the skunks. Sometimes we respond well to injustice.

Pleased for Moyes. I still think we’re only a striker and full back short of having the makings of a good team.

Enjoy your night, Blues.

Oliver Molloy
56 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:32:42
Barry won practically every duel, held on to the ball well and played some simple passes, he's learning and Beto won't ever start in front of him again I don't think
Christy Ring
57 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:33:49
I thought Garner and KDH immense in midfield, great 10 man team performance, looking up instead of down.
Paul Kossoff
58 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:38:01
Sly Stallone he say, YO!!!! Well done the boys in royal blue, and rubbing it in in the other dirty cheating red shite! Above us only Sky😁
Mick O\'Malley
59 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:39:21
Oliver agreed, Barry is a far better footballer and deserves his place in the team over Beto, I thought he put a really good shift in and he won virtually every headed duel, winning more contested headers in one game than any other player in the Premier League.

Everyone of them deserves plaudits for tonight and a cracking goal by KDH, good to see him score another cracker tonight, a very good night all round.

Ian Wilkins
60 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:42:00
A fantastic performance. Some win in the circumstances. I doff my cap.
Rob Dolby
61 Posted 24/11/2025 at 22:44:56
Michael, Roberto is the equivalent of the emperors new clothes in football management.

He talks some shite in an era that is full of it. How on earth did he get the Belgium job and ruin a golden age of players then get the Portugal job? Mad.

