23/11/2025





Santiago Castro is the young Argentine set to solve Everton's striker problem but he plays for Bologna in Serie A and is contracted to them through June 2028, so the fee is expected to be at least 31M.

Castro is only 21 and has scored 4 goals so far this season, with one assist in 9 games for Bologna. It remains to be seen if that level of goal return will be enough to provide what's needed for Everton in the Premier League.

Everton should certainly be able to tempt him with a wage packet that is substantially higher than the £16k per week he reportedly gets in Italy, but the real issues should he be so tempted will be his sutability to the Premier League, and indeed how long it will take him to convoince David Moyes he is ready to play in such a demanding physical environment.

