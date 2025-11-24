Season › 2025-26 › News
Kevin Thelwell sacked as Rangers Director of Football
Everton's former Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, has been sacked from that role at Rangers, along with CEO Patrick Stewart. The club's sporting director and chief executive were told of the decision over the weekend and no longer work for the club.
Although the club's American owners backed both men in public as recently as last month when Danny Rohl was unveiled as manager, they've now been shown the door with Rangers now seeking individuals who 'align with the vision for the next chapter'.
Both had been criticised by supporters following a poor start to the season that led to Russell Martin's dismissal in October after just 17 games as head coach.
Former Manchester United chief executive Stewart only arrived at Ibrox in December, while Thelwell\'s appointment was announced in April, although he did not take up post until leaving Everton at the end of last season.
Rangers have since been subject of a takeover from a US-based consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh, who has appointed director Fraser Thornton as interim chief executive while replacements are found.
"We've now had 6 months since we became part of Rangers to assess the club's needs as well as to get to know Patrick and Kev a bit more," chairman Cavenagh said in a club statement.
"And, simply put, when we think about what we need in both a CEO and sporting director today, it's different than who we think Patrick and Kev are.
"We want people that align with the vision for the next chapter."
Thelwell's short spell at Ibrox was largely defined by the decision to appoint Martin, who proved to be Gers' shortest-serving permanent manager in history when he was sacked in October after just 17 games in charge.
Thelwell left Everton at the end of last season after new owners The Friedkin Group made the decision not to renew his contract.
Reader Comments (12)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
2 Posted 24/11/2025 at 12:44:57
3 Posted 24/11/2025 at 12:48:59
4 Posted 24/11/2025 at 14:48:05
5 Posted 24/11/2025 at 15:08:29
Rangers have sacked chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell with immediate effect, with the Scottish Premiership club suggesting they "do not align with their vision for the next chapter".
6 Posted 24/11/2025 at 15:38:23
7 Posted 24/11/2025 at 15:55:53
Quit blunt:
"And, simply put, when we think about what we need in both a CEO and sporting director today, it's different than who we think Patrick and Kev are."
I think Thelwell's biggest problem was spending by Rangers' standards a lot of money on Chermitti. It's not like the 90s when Rangers could outspend Premier League clubs. Now they need to spend every penny wisely and blew a lot on him for zero return so far.
8 Posted 24/11/2025 at 16:52:11
The man who oversaw a disastrous summer rebuild has been shown the door and Danny Rohl left with 12 of his summer recruits.
Thelwell oversaw the signing of 12 new players but none can claim to be a major success. In fact, the dismal displays of many of the club's new faces was a key ingredient in the decision to bin boss Russell Martin after only 17 games in charge.
Ouch...
9 Posted 24/11/2025 at 17:51:34
Perhaps he really wasn't very good. But we held on to him long enough.
10 Posted 24/11/2025 at 17:53:51
11 Posted 24/11/2025 at 18:07:34
12 Posted 24/11/2025 at 18:09:59
We can add him to the list with DCL and Tom Davies of talents who'd show us doubters what they could do once they escaped from us horrendous Evertonians. Hasn't worked out too well for any of them.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
How to get rid of these ads and support TW
1 Posted 24/11/2025 at 12:40:22
Thelwell sacked