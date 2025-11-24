24/11/2025





Everton's former Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, has been sacked from that role at Rangers, along with CEO Patrick Stewart. The club's sporting director and chief executive were told of the decision over the weekend and no longer work for the club.

Although the club's American owners backed both men in public as recently as last month when Danny Rohl was unveiled as manager, they've now been shown the door with Rangers now seeking individuals who 'align with the vision for the next chapter'.

Both had been criticised by supporters following a poor start to the season that led to Russell Martin's dismissal in October after just 17 games as head coach.

Former Manchester United chief executive Stewart only arrived at Ibrox in December, while Thelwell\'s appointment was announced in April, although he did not take up post until leaving Everton at the end of last season.

Rangers have since been subject of a takeover from a US-based consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh, who has appointed director Fraser Thornton as interim chief executive while replacements are found.

"We've now had 6 months since we became part of Rangers to assess the club's needs as well as to get to know Patrick and Kev a bit more," chairman Cavenagh said in a club statement.

"And, simply put, when we think about what we need in both a CEO and sporting director today, it's different than who we think Patrick and Kev are.

"We want people that align with the vision for the next chapter."

Thelwell's short spell at Ibrox was largely defined by the decision to appoint Martin, who proved to be Gers' shortest-serving permanent manager in history when he was sacked in October after just 17 games in charge.

Thelwell left Everton at the end of last season after new owners The Friedkin Group made the decision not to renew his contract.

