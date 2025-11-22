22/11/2025

Everton U18s were always chasing the game against Bristol City U18s after they went behind in the 9th-minute in this Premier League U18 Cup game at Finch Farm on Saturday.

Goals from Malik Olayiwola, Ray Robert and Shia Pita were never enough to catch up with the visitors who finished Group C as outright winners on 9 points.

After losing at home to Southampton U18s in October, Everton were saved from bottom slot by a draw at Wolves in their first group game back in August. But they will not be progressing in this competition.

But it was a very young side with action for a number of relatively new names, all involved from the bench.

Everton U18s: Patrick, Boggan, Poland (66' McDermott), Evans, McEveley, (46' Robert) Matos, Stewart (85' Adud), Akarakiri, Loney (46' Pita), Olayiwola, Billington (66' Brookes).

Subs all Used.

