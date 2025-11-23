23/11/2025





Thierno Barry is confident that his first goal in a royal blue shirt is close. The French striker is yet to get off the mark after signing for Everton from Villarreal this summer.

Barry registered his best performance since joining the Toffees in the 2-0 win over Fulham at Hill Dickinson Stadium just before the international break. He also had the ball inside the back of his net, and just as he was about to wheel away in celebration and unleash his emotions, he was met with the disappointing visual of the linesman’s flag.

However, the 23-year-old found encouragement from the supporters, as he was greeted with a standing ovation after coming off for Beto.

“When I scored and I saw the offside, I said: ‘No, it's not possible!’ Barry told evertonfc.com. “But, you know, I think now I'm close because against Sunderland I had the chance to score.

“And then I scored and I was bit offside, so I think I'm close and I just need to wait for this moment.

“For me, I think I had a good game. I helped the team a lot with my pressing. I really wanted to score in this game, but it didn't happen. We got the victory, which is the most important thing, and I was very happy with the ovation of the fans.”

The fans clapped Barry off the field when he was replaced on 79 minutes, and, delighted with the standing ovation, he continued: “I was not expecting that because I didn’t score.

“Normally, when you score, you have the ovation. But I'm really happy and I want to do more, to have another ovation but after a goal.

“I’m very happy because I like to be close to the fans. I think when the fans are with you, you can do more things on the pitch, and you have more confidence.

“You can do what you want, and the fans are happy with you. You can do crazy things and score crazy goals. You have a connection with the club.”

Speaking of ‘crazy things,’ Barry dislocated his shoulder during the game against Fulham when he was visibly in pain after going down following an awkward landing. However, he showed plenty of grit and determination and popped the shoulder back into place and continued to play on.

“When I was towards the side of the pitch, I touched the ball, and when I touched it, my arm went up and my shoulder was dislocated,” he explained.

“I fell to the ground. I asked the staff to wait to see how it was because I really wanted to continue. I just wanted to stay on the pitch and try to score.

“With the passion on the pitch, you don't feel the pain. You feel it after the game, maybe, but on the pitch, you don't feel it.”

