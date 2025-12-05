05/12/2025





Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall started in a deeper role in midfield and helped Everton pick up an important 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

While he has played mostly as a Number 10 since signing for the club from Chelsea this summer, injuries and suspensions forced him to slot in as a Number 6, along with Tim Iroegbunam.

Dewsbury-Hall produced another outstanding display in the middle of the park against The Cherries. He registered more final-third entries (13) and passes in the final third (25) than anyone else on the pitch, while also accumulating a match-high of 11.1 kilometres in distance covered.

The Everton Number 22 has been in excellent form this month and has been instrumental in the Blues’ positive run. He’s scored twice and registered an assist during this month and has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

Discussing his new role against Bournemouth, Dewsbury-Hall said, "Yeah, it felt good. I think my more natural position is probably an eight, box-to-box, but like I've always said, I'll play anywhere the manager wants me.

"It just happened today that I had to drop a bit deeper. I think the fans can see what I can bring to the game from that sort of area. I like to drive forward with the ball when I can, try and get on it, try and just help the team as much as I can in and out of possession.

"I'm glad that I managed to play well. I'm a bit tired now. Legs are a bit heavy, but hey, it's all worth it when you get moments like that!"

The win against Bournemouth was important for different reasons. David Moyes’s side brushed aside the disappointment of a 4-1 hammering against Newcastle United at home the week before. They also became the first team to defeat Andoni Iraola’s side at their home this season. It was also the Toffees’ first win at the Vitality Stadium in eight attempts.

"It feels really good. It was important to bounce back after the [Newcastle game at the] weekend and I was happy that we had a game in so quick after because it meant that we could put the wrongs right,” Dewsbury-Hall added.

"I thought we played really well. We limited them to hardly anything at home, which not many teams have done. It's great to get the away win, a clean sheet, 3 points and now we move on to the next one.

"It means loads to us as players. You see the little stats and records [like Everton's previous away records at Manchester United and Bournemouth] and you want to put them right.

"This is a long way to come for the fans and on a Tuesday night but to see it full is amazing for us as players. Their support is fantastic. All you could hear was them in the second half.

"I think you've seen how much it means to us with the celebrations we had with them at the end.

"Games like that where you work hard and you're grinding away, when you get little moments like that, it makes it worth it. So, yeah, it's another little record broken, another monkey off the back, and now it's just about recovering because we've got another game on Saturday and they come thick and fast.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb