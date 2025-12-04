04/12/2025





Everton will be looking to capitalise on their improved form as they host Nottingham Forest at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues beat Bournemouth 1-0 away from home to pick up three vital points and climb into the top half of the league table. They also became the first team to defeat Andoni Iraola’s side at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League this season.

David Moyes’ side have won three of their last four games and morale is expected to be high in the camp. The players will also be desperate to make amends on home turf after suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United the week before.

There will be a familiar face in the Nottingham Forest dugout for this clash as former Blues boss Sean Dyche will visit Merseyside this weekend. Dyche, sacked from the club in January, took over Nottingham Forest in October and has helped the stuttering side discover stability.

Much like the Toffees, the Tricky Trees also have three wins in their last four games, including a 3-0 hammering of Liverpool last month. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their most recent contest with Igor Jesus scoring in the 72nd minute.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

The Toffees will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl. It’s unclear whether Michael Keane will be fit to start with David Moyes stating that Keane played through an injury against Newcastle United, resulting in the centre-back missing the clash against Bournemouth.

Idrissa Gana Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam are also suspended for this fixture which might force Moyes to rejig his midfield combination. Keane’s absence might lead the Blues to continue with Jake O’Brien at centre-back and James Garner at right-back.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz are likely to start in midfield with either Iliman Ndiaye or Jack Grealish joining them while Dwight McNeil and Tyler Dibling contend for a position on the flanks.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford, James Garner, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Charly Alcaraz, Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Dwight McNeil.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest - Form Guide

Everton: D-W-W-L-W

Nottingham Forest: D-W-W-L-W

When is Everton vs Nottingham Forest?

Everton will face Nottingham Forest at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00pm GMT.

Where to Watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest?

This Premier League game will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs. Highlights will be available on Sky Sports shortly after.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb