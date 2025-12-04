04/12/2025





Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for November.

He has been decisive in the Blues’ recent run of success and has scored two goals and registered an assist across the month. Dewsbury-Hall scored the iconic winner against Manchester United, curling the ball into the far corner after beating two men as the Toffees held out to secure a 1-0 win away from home despite being a man down.

He also scored a sublime goal against Newcastle United but it only proved to be consolation as David Moyes’ side suffered a 4-1 battering on home turf.

The Toffees’ summer signing is up for the award alongside Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes, Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, Chelsea’s Reece James, Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

Dewsbury-Hall’s goal against the Red Devils at Old Trafford has also been nominated for the goal of the month award and he will be kept company by teammate Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegalese weaved through the Sunderland defence to score a wonderful solo goal at the Stadium of Light earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been nominated for Premier League save of the month after making a terrific stop off Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee.

