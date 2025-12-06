06/12/2025





Everton beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium to pick up their fourth win in the last five games.

It was a strong performance on home soil for the Blues, who have brushed aside the concerns following their 4-1 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United to record back-to-back wins and climb to fifth in the league table.

The Toffees couldn’t have asked for a better start to the contest, with Nikola Milenkovic putting the ball inside his own net after failing to deal with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s powerful cross-come-shot inside two minutes.

While David Moyes’ side dominated the opening half hour, the visitors started to find a footing late in the first half. However, Iliman Ndiaye led a brilliant counter-attack against the run of play and Thierno Barry finished off the move to score his first goal in an Everton shirt as the hosts went into the break with a comfortable two-goal lead.

It was all Everton in the second half as Sean Dyche’s side failed to probe their way towards Jordan Pickford’s box. Dewsbury-Hall finished the game off with a clean strike 10 minutes before the end to cap off a fantastic night for the Toffees at their waterfront home.

Yes, the season is still in its infancy but after their recent run of form, it’s hard to shake off the feeling that the Blues are finding their way back into the upper echelons of the Premier League instead of constantly looking down below with concern and worry.

Here are the player ratings from Everton’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest:

Jordan Pickford: 6.5

Jordan Pickford had to get down low to make a save off Elliot Anderson just before half-time. Pickford had a rare moment of mix-up inside his own box as he inadvertently dropped the ball towards Igor Jesus' path after trying to palm it away and hitting Tarkowski in the process. Tarkowski, however, blocked the attempt off the line to save the England goalkeeper’s blushes.

Jake O’Brien: 7

Having picked up the man of the match award against Bournemouth from centre-back, O’Brien had to shift to right-back after Keane made his way back into the starting XI. He had a tidy game in defence, besides the one moment late in the game where he got nutmegged by Neco Williams before tugging his shirt and seeing a yellow for it. O’Brien also picked up an assist for Dewsbury-Hall’s goal with a simple layoff inside the box.

James Tarkowski: 8

It was an outstanding display at the back from the Everton vice-captain. James Tarkowski’s towering presence was simply too much for the Nottingham Forest forward line. Tarkowski also made a fantastic block off the line after Pickford uncharacteristically dropped the ball inside his own box, leading to Igor Jesus pouncing on the unforced error.

Michael Keane: 7

Recovered in time to enter the starting XI after uncertainty over his fitness all week. While Keane has been the standout centre-back for Everton this season, he played a capable supporting act to Tarkowski, who led the backline tonight.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 6

The Ukrainian international had his hands full trying to keep Morgan Gibbs-White and Omari Hutchinson quiet on his flank. His understanding with Grealish while going forward is not quite there yet and Mykolenko still looks limited offensively. He also picked up a late caution for a foul on Hutchinson.

James Garner: 7.5

Restored to the middle of the park, Garner was a lively presence in the engine room and had a 94% passing accuracy. He also won five duels and was a threat from set pieces. Garner also had a stab at goal after Grealish found him with the outside of his foot inside the box, but it was aimed straight towards the goalkeeper.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 9

It was his cross-come-shot that powered into the lead after taking a deflection off Milenkovic on the way, resulting in an own goal. Dewsbury-Hall also struck the post with a curling strike from a Grealish cutback at the 75th minute.

He finally got on the scoresheet 10 minutes before the end after catching the Nottingham Forest defence sleeping from a corner-kick and finding the far corner with his right foot, scoring his third goal in the last four games.

He was also extremely committed defensively and won eight ground duels and four tackles in the game, besides recording six clearances and five recoveries. Easy man of the match contender.

Charly Alcaraz: 6 (replaced by Dwight McNeil at 73’)

Alcaraz was more lively off the ball than on it. The Argentine playmaker was played through on goal shortly after half-time but the bounce of the ball was difficult for him to control, leading to the move breaking down.

Iliman Ndiaye: 8

During a period of sustained pressure from the visitors before half-time, Iliman Ndiaye stole possession in his own half and capitalised on an overcommitted Nottingham Forest attack. He launched a rapid 3v1 counter-attack and made his way up to the edge of the opposition box before laying the ball off to Barry, who finished it off calmly.

Ndiaye also brought out a great save off Matz Sels after making his way into the box with a mazy run and trying to find the far corner with his weaker foot. Switched to the left flank once Grealish came off for the final few minutes.

Thierno Barry: 7 (replaced by Beto at 61’)

Thierno Barry finally opened his goalscoring account in blue after knocking on the doors repeatedly in recent weeks. Barry kept his composure to finish off the counter-attack led by Iliman Ndiaye at the stroke of half-time to get the monkey off his back.

Barry’s linkup with his teammates, holdup play and aerial presence are also becoming sharper with every passing game and Evertonians will hope that this first goal will unlock the shackles off the summer signing.

However, his temperament continues to be a work in progress as Barry entered the referee’s book for a cynical challenge and required a talking to from his captain before being subbed off after seemingly suffering from pain in his shoulder.

Jack Grealish: 7 (replaced by Tyler Dibling at 85’)

Grealish was unfortunate not to record an assist tonight after creating three great chances for his teammates with clever cutbacks and passes into the box. However, his passing was not entirely accurate and he also got dispossessed on five occasions.

Substitutions:

Beto: 6

Positive early showing and was keen to press and block passing lanes, even throwing his body in the way in attempts to recover possession. Probably had a couple of half-chances he could’ve done better with, but one can’t fault him for not being able to score from those positions.

Dwight McNeil: 6.5

Kept things ticking from the number 10 position and often made his way to the wings to deliver crosses.

Tyler Dibling: N/A

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb