Thierno Barry finally opened his goalscoring account for Everton after finding the net just before half-time in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Signed from Villarreal this summer, the 23-year-old struggled in front of goal and after coming increasingly close in recent weeks, he finally got the monkey off his back on his 15th league appearance.

However, manager David Moyes is unwilling to let the Frenchman rest on his laurels and expects goals to come more frequently from his striker.

“He will not be able to play another six games and only score one goal. He has been given the opportunity but I have to say Beto is beginning to show more. Barry will have to keep playing well,” said Moyes.

“In the opening games of the season, we were happy to change them around after 60 minutes because we were needing one of them to score and none of them were scoring at the time.

“The choice was to give Thierno a run in the team to get used to the Premier League but we are really hoping Beto comes back into form as well as we need the goals from both of them.”

Moyes also wants more physicality from Barry, who’s still getting used to the demands of the Premier League. While he has shown improvement in recent weeks, the persistent feeling is that the Frenchman could use his 6’4” frame better when up against towering centre-backs and he has gone down too easily.

“It’s very difficult to train physicality, you can get the boys to kick him in training a bit more – which they have done – and he has fallen down a lot but referees here play on and he’s not getting anything,” added the Toffees boss.

“When you are 6ft 4in and you’ve got what he’s got he’s going to have to learn to be a victim of being tackled and falling over.

“I still think he does it too much and I am on him even more to stay up. He is getting used to it but he’s still not there yet.

“He’s a boy who’s only been in the Premier League three months, so it would be difficult to say that’s him, he’s settled in, far from it.”

