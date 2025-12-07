07/12/2025





Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is going through a wonderful run of form and says he’s “feeling the best” he’s ever felt.

Dewsbury-Hall has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month in November and his purple patch has elevated Everton’s game. The Blues have won four of their last five games, including a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

Dewsbury-Hall’s cross was turned in for an own goal inside two minutes and he wrapped up all three points with his third goal in four games, 10 minutes before the end. Sandwiched in between was Thierno Barry’s maiden goal just before half-time.

"I came to Everton for a reason. I saw something that looked pretty special to me. It's a nice project and I'm glad that it's starting to feel this good now,” Dewsbury-Hall said after the game.

"Obviously, joining a new club, you want to fit in and now I'm starting to feel like I'm really settled. I'm feeling the best I've ever felt, so long may that continue and I'm just happy that I'm contributing to the team getting points and getting up the table.

"I think, apart from the blip against Newcastle, it feels like we're playing some good stuff and we're really clicking. Credit to the lads because I thought today we were really good today, apart from 10 minutes in the first half. I thought we were the dominant team and they didn't cause us many problems and we were aggressive and created chances.

"It's been a great week – two wins, two clean sheets, so you can't ask for much more.”

Asked to elaborate on his feelings, the Blues midfielder responded, "I'd say because of the way I've been treated since I came through the door. The way the fans have taken to me has been so humbling and I'm really thankful to them – and also the manager and the players.

"They want me to go and express myself and that's what you want as a player – get in that flow-state of confidence and I feel like I'm in that space now. Now it's about keep making sure that I'm doing the right things, keeping level-headed and keeping it going."

