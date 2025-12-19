Kobbie Mainoo being explored as a solution to Everton’s depleted midfield?

Everton are dealing with a depleted squad going into the final matches of the calendar year. The Toffees look especially light in midfield with several key players missing.

Veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye has left for the Africa Cup of Nations along with his Senegalese teammate Iliman Ndiaye, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was in great form recently, seems to be suffering from a hamstring problem after coming off injured against Chelsea.

It’s unclear when he can return, as manager David Moyes refused to elaborate on the length of his absence. Summer signing Merlin Röhl has also dealt with persistent injury issues, while promising youngster Harrison Armstrong is out on loan at Preston North End.

It is in light of these issues that recent reports have linked Everton with out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The youngster is viewed as surplus to Ruben Amorim’s needs, and Il Mattino reports that Everton, Fulham and Galatasaray, along with clubs from the Bundesliga, could rival Napoli in the fight to sign the 20-year-old on loan.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs also weighed in on the interest. "West Ham and Everton are both open to a loan deal for the 20-year-old under the right circumstances, but sources suggest United would ideally prefer to do a deal with a foreign club if a temporary exit is sanctioned," he wrote in GiveMeSport.

However, it’s better to take the recent links with a pinch of salt as we await more credible sources to talk about a potential transfer, if at all.

