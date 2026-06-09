09/06/2026



(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Technically, the transfer window is not yet open, but silly season is already well under way.

Everton have been linked with countless players already, though the most prominent connection relates to Hayden Hackney. The Toffees are in talks with Middlesbrough for the midfielder.

We’ll see how that pans out, but that shouldn’t stop us looking into the transfer priorities, because whether or not Everton get Hackney over the line, there’s still some clear needs for this squad.

RIGHT-BACK(S)

There’s simply no way Everton cannot sign at least one right-back this summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is an option, but so far, one Everton have not bitten on, and he is now set to take part in the World Cup, so that could delay a deal, too.

Guela Doue is a much more exciting, mooted target, while there has also been talk of interest in Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova, who can play up and down the right side.

There’s a genuine case that Everton should sign two right-backs, but their absolute priority should be getting one in swiftly.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

Regardless of Hackney coming in or not, Everton need a top-class, dominant midfielder.

There are question marks over Idrissa Gueye’s future, while Tim Iroegbunam could possibly be moved on if the right offer were to arrive.

Someone like Manu Kone of Roma would be the dream profile; a player who can both sit and bomb forward, and generally just run the show.

If Hackney arrives, he will be a fine addition but would not solve the issue of Everton still requiring a big, powerful presence who can sit in the middle of the park — a number 6, as it were — and a player who instantly elevates that area of the pitch.

LEFT-BACK

While Everton’s need for a right-back is desperate, they also really need to realise that a left-back should also be a priority.

Vitaliy Mykolenko has just penned a 3-year deal; while that protects the asset, it’s understandable that fans are frustrated to see a frankly mediocre player sign a long-term contract.

Mykolenko should not be Everton’s starting left-back. If Everton do sign Jack Grealish again, then the need for a more attacking full-back in that area is even more obvious.

David Moyes’ handling of Adam Aznou was pathetically bad, and the Moroccan now really needs a loan if he is not viewed as being ready for the rigours of Premier League football.

So, in that case, Everton will need to dip into the left-back market.

WINGER

We do not yet know whether Tyrique George and/or Grealish will be returning to the club for next season.

If both of those players sign, then it probably means Everton are okay, numbers wise, even if Dwight McNeil is sold. In that case, Moyes would simply have to play Tyler Dibling, and a four-player unit of the former Southampton winger, George, Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye would be enough.

However, if a big offer comes in for Ndiaye, then there seems a chance Everton could cash in, and that would necessitate a move for another, top-quality wide option.

STRIKER

Everton have a decision to make when it comes to their two centre-forwards.

Thierno Barry had an up and down first season at the club, while Beto only has a year left to run on his contract.

A versatile attacking option who can play in a couple of positions could be a smart move, especially if Ndiaye were to go, but that does not solve the issue with the strikers really.

If Beto stays, then he has to be offered a new deal in order to protect his value. If Barry stays, then he has to show more of an understanding of what’s needed to be a successful, all-round forward in the Premier League.

But we cannot also fall into the trap that scoring goals is all on strikers. Chances need to be created with consistency and quality — it’s worth noting that neither Barry nor Beto underperformed their xG in 2025-26.

CENTRE-BACK

Bar the right-back and number 6, I do find that all of these other positions of need are about as much of a priority as each other.

Jarrad Branthwaite’s injuries hugely hampered Everton in 2025-26, and there’s certainly a case to be made that Everton need a better option to back him up.

Yet with Michael Keane having been given a new deal, and the urgency to sign a right-back, it seems more likely Everton will view Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski and Keane as their four options.

However, perhaps signing a development player in that position would be sensible. Someone in the 19 to 21 bracket, who can come in primarily to play under 21s football and then be on the fringes of the first-team squad, a bit like Branthwaite back in 2020.

That would change, though, if an offer were to come in for Keane, as unlikely as that seems right now.

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