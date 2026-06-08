Michael Kenrick 08/06/2026 22comments  |  Jump to last

After considerable uncertainty over his future, Everton have announced that Vitalii Mykolenko has signed a new contract, extending his stay on Merseyside until the end of June 2029.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian left-back, whose previous deal was set to enter its final year, put pen to paper on a fresh 3-year agreement to ward off reported summer interest from Premier League rivals.

Mykolenko arrived at Goodison Park from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2022 for an undisclosed fee. Since replacing Lucas Digne, he has established himself as a virtually unchallenged regular in the Blues' backline, racking up 157 appearances across four gruelling seasons that included navigating multiple high-stakes relegation battles.

Speaking to evertontv after signing the extension, Mykolenko reflected on his journey and the tight-knit culture at the club:

"I feel excited to sign this new contract – very excited and proud," he said. "I remember the first message I received from Seamus [Coleman] when I signed in 2022. He gave me that confidence immediately that I'm in a proper family here.

"In the first few years of my time here, we were struggling, but our team, as a family – every person in the building gave everything to get through it. What we have now is stronger and we are getting better every season. For me, it's most important to feel confident and feel comfortable in the environment."

While Mykolenko has sometimes divided opinion among the fan base due to a perceived lack of attacking output in the final third — registering just three assists in his Premier League career — his durability and defensive numbers are highly valued. The defender currently ranks among the Premier League's Top 10 for interceptions and completed tackles since his arrival.

He was quick to praise manager David Moyes for bringing stability back to the squad, hinting at higher ambitions now that Everton have completed a year in their new stadium.

"Since the manager came in, I think we are building up. He's a very good person, which is important for me and, as a manager, he gave me freedom on the pitch.

"Next season, we want to finish much higher. I like to have realistic dreams... winning a trophy or maybe a European trophy, as some other teams have done in the past few years.

"Individually, just to play every single game, and be consistent as Jimmy [Garner] was this season. That was a good example for me because of how brilliant and how consistent he's been. I like that and want to achieve it, too.”

With the club working hard to secure their first-team assets ahead of a busy transfer window, retaining a reliable, left-sided defender looks to be a sensible piece of early summer business.

 

Reader Comments (22)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Andrew Merrick
1 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:05:32
Mykolenko signs 3-year deal...

So he's not up for replacement just yet.
Steve Brown
2 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:07:02
Very consistent player.

Equally bad going forward and defending.
Dave Lynch
3 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:21:16
Money saving exercise?
Ian Jones
4 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:26:06
We may to have to cut our cloth accordingly. For me, he's a decent left back.
Mark Ryan
5 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:26:29
That sums up our level of ambition. An average player signed up for 3 years. We should be moving him on to a Championship side. He can't even fill in anywhere else. He's a bang average full back who will not improve. I knew we were in for a Summer of this sort of crap and this confirms it. Next will be Moyes. Moyes extends his stay until 2030 wtf !
Pete Hughes
6 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:26:59
Jesus fucking wept!
What next a new 3yr deal for McNeil?
Paul Kossoff
7 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:30:12
Vitalii, you want to finish higher? Call Sly and the family Stone, that's your only chance of you and the other lot of lazy bastards finishing higher. But what do you care, you have just been rewarded for failure.
Sean Mitchell
8 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:37:26
Go away, Everton.
I’ve seen more ambition in a fuckin slug.
Joke of a club.
Paul Kossoff
9 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:40:16
Micheal K, what's your slant on him signing? In your post, you have not said anything negative on Everton giving him a 3-year contract.
Michael Kenrick
10 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:42:55
Me, negative?

You must have me mixed up with somebody else, Paul.

I am yer actual epitome of positivity, realism and perspective.

I was trying to work in an angle for him holding the unique honour of being Captain for a Day... but that stupid idea rather fell flat on its arse.
John Collins
11 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:44:28
That's me out.
Enjoy 12th place next season lads and lasses.
Paul Kossoff
12 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:45:07
Sean 8. Is that a slug from a gun, a slug of gin or a slug in your garden? I gots ta know. Odds on McNeil and Keane getting three year contracts?
Paul Kossoff
13 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:48:09
Micheal, you are the actual epitome of positivity, realism and perspective? I thought you were the three p,s positivity, perspective. and pissed.😀
Dave Abrahams
14 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:00:42
I go along with Dave @ (3) keeping him on is the way to get some money for him with a quick transfer this summer mind you I’ll miss him tackling with his right foot and his heading ability— good comic value!
John Collins
15 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:05:05
Not forgetting his wonderful crossing of a ball Dave.
3 assists in near 140 games for us.

Remember the kid in your 12 years of age team who couldn't quite reach the far post with a corner, free kick or cross.
Thats him.
Jay Harris
16 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:20:18
Im ok with him as a squad player as long as we bring in a quality LB as first choice..

It was interesting that in the Ukraine game yesterday it seemed like all his teammates were reluctant to pass to him even when he was in yards of space.

He also got completely lost for Denmarkd first goal as Dorgu gave him the runaround.
Paul Hewitt
17 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:21:48
He's a decent defender. Doubt anyone has marked Salah better in the PL. Plus his only two managers have been Dyche and Moyes. They would make the world's best left back look crap.
Mike Gaynes
18 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:24:21
I’m totally fine with this. Of course we’re going to need a much better attacking left back at some point, but at the moment we have many higher priorities. He’s a true blue, almost never misses a game, limited in skills but certainly not in heart. And the new contract preserves his market value if we do choose to sell him next year, so it’s an investment with a good likely return.
Christy Ring
19 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:42:25
He said the manager gave him freedom on the pitch, that's the problem, he's being caught out a few times this season at the near post letting the ball pass him by. I do think he's a good defender, but limited going forward, and his crossing is poor, but we had to give him a new contract, I do think we need another left back, because Moyes has no belief in Aznou.
Andrew Ellams
20 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:46:07
Definitely a cheaper option than buying a new one this. We may yet see another LB come in but I doubt anybody wants to be splashing out on two.
Steve Brown
21 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:47:59
Myko thinks you need a passport into enter the opposition’s half.
John Collins
22 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:52:31
Mike 18,

I am also limited in skills and can absolutely guarantee I am a truer Blue and got a bigger Blue heart.
Shall I bring my boots to Finch Farm?

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb