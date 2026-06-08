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New 3-year deal for Vitaliy Mykolenko: “We want to finish much higher”
After considerable uncertainty over his future, Everton have announced that Vitalii Mykolenko has signed a new contract, extending his stay on Merseyside until the end of June 2029.
The 27-year-old Ukrainian left-back, whose previous deal was set to enter its final year, put pen to paper on a fresh 3-year agreement to ward off reported summer interest from Premier League rivals.
Mykolenko arrived at Goodison Park from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2022 for an undisclosed fee. Since replacing Lucas Digne, he has established himself as a virtually unchallenged regular in the Blues' backline, racking up 157 appearances across four gruelling seasons that included navigating multiple high-stakes relegation battles.
Speaking to evertontv after signing the extension, Mykolenko reflected on his journey and the tight-knit culture at the club:
"I feel excited to sign this new contract – very excited and proud," he said. "I remember the first message I received from Seamus [Coleman] when I signed in 2022. He gave me that confidence immediately that I'm in a proper family here.
"In the first few years of my time here, we were struggling, but our team, as a family – every person in the building gave everything to get through it. What we have now is stronger and we are getting better every season. For me, it's most important to feel confident and feel comfortable in the environment."
While Mykolenko has sometimes divided opinion among the fan base due to a perceived lack of attacking output in the final third — registering just three assists in his Premier League career — his durability and defensive numbers are highly valued. The defender currently ranks among the Premier League's Top 10 for interceptions and completed tackles since his arrival.
He was quick to praise manager David Moyes for bringing stability back to the squad, hinting at higher ambitions now that Everton have completed a year in their new stadium.
"Since the manager came in, I think we are building up. He's a very good person, which is important for me and, as a manager, he gave me freedom on the pitch.
"Next season, we want to finish much higher. I like to have realistic dreams... winning a trophy or maybe a European trophy, as some other teams have done in the past few years.
"Individually, just to play every single game, and be consistent as Jimmy [Garner] was this season. That was a good example for me because of how brilliant and how consistent he's been. I like that and want to achieve it, too.”
With the club working hard to secure their first-team assets ahead of a busy transfer window, retaining a reliable, left-sided defender looks to be a sensible piece of early summer business.
Reader Comments (22)
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2 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:07:02
Equally bad going forward and defending.
3 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:21:16
4 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:26:06
5 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:26:29
6 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:26:59
What next a new 3yr deal for McNeil?
7 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:30:12
8 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:37:26
I’ve seen more ambition in a fuckin slug.
Joke of a club.
9 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:40:16
10 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:42:55
You must have me mixed up with somebody else, Paul.
I am yer actual epitome of positivity, realism and perspective.
I was trying to work in an angle for him holding the unique honour of being Captain for a Day... but that stupid idea rather fell flat on its arse.
11 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:44:28
Enjoy 12th place next season lads and lasses.
12 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:45:07
13 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:48:09
14 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:00:42
15 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:05:05
3 assists in near 140 games for us.
Remember the kid in your 12 years of age team who couldn't quite reach the far post with a corner, free kick or cross.
Thats him.
16 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:20:18
It was interesting that in the Ukraine game yesterday it seemed like all his teammates were reluctant to pass to him even when he was in yards of space.
He also got completely lost for Denmarkd first goal as Dorgu gave him the runaround.
17 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:21:48
18 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:24:21
19 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:42:25
20 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:46:07
21 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:47:59
22 Posted 08/06/2026 at 16:52:31
I am also limited in skills and can absolutely guarantee I am a truer Blue and got a bigger Blue heart.
Shall I bring my boots to Finch Farm?
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1 Posted 08/06/2026 at 15:05:32
So he's not up for replacement just yet.