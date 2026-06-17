17/06/2026





England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia this evening, where, for the third consecutive tournament, the Everton number one will be a central part of their challenge.

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Jordan Pickford will enter his 10th campaign as an Everton player next season, a period that has coincided with a largely unchallenged reign as England’s first-choice goalkeeper. Since making his debut for the Three Lions in November 2017, he’s won 84 caps, ahead of facing Croatia at Dallas Stadium tonight.

​Pickford has already achieved plenty at international level. His 84 appearances are more than any Everton player has received for England, while he’s fast closing in on Tim Howard’s record for caps won (93) while representing the Blues.

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His 12 appearances for England at the World Cup are double that of the next-highest Everton player, ahead of Ray Wilson (6). Only six England players have ever played more World Cup games. Barring injury, Pickford will level Peter Shilton’s 17-game record if England reach the Round of 16.

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The 32-year-old will take pride in those appearances, but will not want his England career to pass without silverware. England’s wait for a major tournament reaches six decades this summer, with Pickford part of the teams that have come closest since. A World Cup semi-final in 2018, and back-to-back European Championship final defeats were agonising near misses.

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England are not the favourites this summer, but Thomas Tuchel has a squad talented enough to return home with success.

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Ray Wilson remains the only Evertonian to have won the World Cup, the oldest member of the 1966-winning vintage on home soil. Since then, 36 different Everton players have featured at a World Cup.

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Alan Ball, who moved to Everton in a record deal after winning the 1966 tournament with England, was part of a trophy defence that ended in the quarter-finals in 1970, alongside Brian Labone, Keith Newton, and Tommy Wright.

​In 1986, Gary Lineker won the World Cup Golden Boot while an Everton player, though Diego Maradona’s mix of genius and deception eliminated England in the last eight.

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There were successive semi-finals for Evertonians in the nineties. Anders Limpar made one brief cameo as Sweden finished third in 1994, while Slaven Bilic helped Croatia to the final four in 1998. His tournament ended in controversy, however, after his role in a red card for Laurent Blanc that saw the Frenchman miss the final.

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The closest any Everton player has come to a World Cup winner’s medal since Wilson was in 2010. John Heitinga became the fifth footballer sent off in a World Cup final as the Netherlands lost to Spain after some failed roughhouse tactics in South Africa.

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For many, the fortunes of Everton names when not wearing a blue shirt are neither here nor there. But in a summer where fans are starved of the lifeblood that is club action, support will be shown to those out in North America.

Pickford, perhaps, more than most, as an Everton name representing one of the more fancied sides. Regardless of any indifference in ‘supporting’ England, an Everton World Cup winner does have a nice ring to it.

England vs Croatia Wednesday, 17 June 2026, 21:00 BST Follow the discussion live in the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

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