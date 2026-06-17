England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia this evening, where, for the third consecutive tournament, the Everton number one will be a central part of their challenge.
Jordan Pickford will enter his 10th campaign as an Everton player next season, a period that has coincided with a largely unchallenged reign as England’s first-choice goalkeeper. Since making his debut for the Three Lions in November 2017, he’s won 84 caps, ahead of facing Croatia at Dallas Stadium tonight.
Pickford has already achieved plenty at international level. His 84 appearances are more than any Everton player has received for England, while he’s fast closing in on Tim Howard’s record for caps won (93) while representing the Blues.
His 12 appearances for England at the World Cup are double that of the next-highest Everton player, ahead of Ray Wilson (6). Only six England players have ever played more World Cup games. Barring injury, Pickford will level Peter Shilton’s 17-game record if England reach the Round of 16.
The 32-year-old will take pride in those appearances, but will not want his England career to pass without silverware. England’s wait for a major tournament reaches six decades this summer, with Pickford part of the teams that have come closest since. A World Cup semi-final in 2018, and back-to-back European Championship final defeats were agonising near misses.
England are not the favourites this summer, but Thomas Tuchel has a squad talented enough to return home with success.
Ray Wilson remains the only Evertonian to have won the World Cup, the oldest member of the 1966-winning vintage on home soil. Since then, 36 different Everton players have featured at a World Cup.
Alan Ball, who moved to Everton in a record deal after winning the 1966 tournament with England, was part of a trophy defence that ended in the quarter-finals in 1970, alongside Brian Labone, Keith Newton, and Tommy Wright.
In 1986, Gary Lineker won the World Cup Golden Boot while an Everton player, though Diego Maradona’s mix of genius and deception eliminated England in the last eight.
There were successive semi-finals for Evertonians in the nineties. Anders Limpar made one brief cameo as Sweden finished third in 1994, while Slaven Bilic helped Croatia to the final four in 1998. His tournament ended in controversy, however, after his role in a red card for Laurent Blanc that saw the Frenchman miss the final.
The closest any Everton player has come to a World Cup winner’s medal since Wilson was in 2010. John Heitinga became the fifth footballer sent off in a World Cup final as the Netherlands lost to Spain
after some failed roughhouse tactics in South Africa.
For many, the fortunes of Everton names when not wearing a blue shirt are neither here nor there. But in a summer where fans are starved of the lifeblood that is club action, support will be shown to those out in North America.
Pickford, perhaps, more than most, as an Everton name representing one of the more fancied sides. Regardless of any indifference in ‘supporting’ England, an Everton World Cup winner does have a nice ring to it.
England vs Croatia
- Wednesday, 17 June 2026, 21:00 BST
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Posted
17/06/2026 at
11:04:16
I just hope, he plays as well as can and there isn't a cock up, because the anti Pickford media will blast him with both barrels. He's seen off Ramsdale and Pope and now it appears James Trafford is the Man ! Good Luck Jordan, Englands No 1.
Posted
17/06/2026 at
11:24:07
Exactly Jack. The English media seems to be waiting for Pickford to make a blunder so that they can get their favourite in. Good luck to Jordan, this seems to be his best chance to win silverware in his career. He is unlikely to win anything with Everton.
Posted
17/06/2026 at
11:36:58
Jordan is the best keeper in England.
Posted
17/06/2026 at
11:43:59
Steve (3) Steve if you mean that Jordan is the best English goalkeeper I don’t think he has a great deal of opposition.
Posted
17/06/2026 at
12:00:50
Are England, good enough to become world champions?
I think they’re in the top bracket of teams from around the world nowadays but, I think there are still a few better teams than them. We will soon find out.
Posted
17/06/2026 at
12:10:22
Not a chance. 😆
Posted
17/06/2026 at
12:12:52
Dave @4. I agree. The standard of English keepers at the moment is shocking. God help it if Pickford ever got injured.
Posted
17/06/2026 at
12:13:05
Jordan is a top keeper, they all make some mistakes sooner or later.
As far as winning a World Cup is concerned, no chance, I wouldn't be surprised if they cock up tonight.
I was 20 when we won in 1966, it was a different game then more open and fitness orientated.
They have disappointed at most WC since and I think this will be another one.
Don't get me wrong I'm a proud Englishman and I hope they do well especially for the young fans, but I think we will fall short as usual.
Posted
17/06/2026 at
12:30:15
Jordon Pickford best keeper in England ? He is the best keep in the World ! and I will tell you why.
One of the best shot stoppers, one of the best penalty savers. and bar far the best distributor with his kicks, no one in World football comes close on the latter.
Yes all keepers drop a "clanger" now and then, but if keepers were give marks out of ten for various goalkeeper requirements, the Jordan would be tops.
There is no other keeper in any of the Nations at the World Cup that I would swap.
Posted
17/06/2026 at
12:30:19
He suits international football as his main weakness - corners and not coming out his 6 yard box for crosses - is rarely tested.
He also doesn't whack it 60/70 yards to no one every time he gets it
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1 Posted 17/06/2026 at 11:04:16