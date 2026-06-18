Michael Kenrick 18/06/2026 5comments  |  Jump to last

Paul Joyce, football journalist for The Times,  has reported that RB Leipzig have contacted Everton to enquire about Thierno Barry and his availability for a move to the continent.

Barry has rarely mpressed in his short time with Everton, although he does have 8 goals to his name — and incrediblyy he played in asll 38 of Everton's Premier League games, starting 21. 

But he will be most remembered for a spectacular bust-up of his own creation when he gave tickets in the Everton section at the Emirates to his Arsenal-supporting friends.  

Sky Sports News understands Everton are keen to upgrade their forward department, and have explored a loan deal for out-of-favour Liam Delap from Chelsea.

 

Reader Comments (5)

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Mike Powell
1 Posted 18/06/2026 at 12:17:35
See R B Leipzig have come in for Barry.

Let's hope they buy him.
Paul Hewitt
2 Posted 18/06/2026 at 12:18:27
Let's see if he will take a pay cut then, Mike?
David West
3 Posted 18/06/2026 at 12:35:16
Sorry, David Moyes can't come to the phone right now -- he's on TalkSport chatting shite with Jim White.

If it's regarding Thierno Barry, the answer is Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!
Mike Powell
4 Posted 18/06/2026 at 12:37:30
Bit of good news at last...

Well, that's if they buy him.
Kevin Naylor
5 Posted 18/06/2026 at 13:20:20
I'll drive him there myself.

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