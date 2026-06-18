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RB Leipzig contact Everton and enquire about Thierno Barry
Paul Joyce, football journalist for The Times, has reported that RB Leipzig have contacted Everton to enquire about Thierno Barry and his availability for a move to the continent.
Barry has rarely mpressed in his short time with Everton, although he does have 8 goals to his name — and incrediblyy he played in asll 38 of Everton's Premier League games, starting 21.
But he will be most remembered for a spectacular bust-up of his own creation when he gave tickets in the Everton section at the Emirates to his Arsenal-supporting friends.
Sky Sports News understands Everton are keen to upgrade their forward department, and have explored a loan deal for out-of-favour Liam Delap from Chelsea.
Reader Comments (5)
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2 Posted 18/06/2026 at 12:18:27
3 Posted 18/06/2026 at 12:35:16
If it's regarding Thierno Barry, the answer is Yes! Yes!! Yes!!!
4 Posted 18/06/2026 at 12:37:30
Well, that's if they buy him.
5 Posted 18/06/2026 at 13:20:20
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1 Posted 18/06/2026 at 12:17:35
Let's hope they buy him.