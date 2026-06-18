18/06/2026





Paul Joyce, football journalist for The Times, has reported that RB Leipzig have contacted Everton to enquire about Thierno Barry and his availability for a move to the continent.

Barry has rarely mpressed in his short time with Everton, although he does have 8 goals to his name — and incrediblyy he played in asll 38 of Everton's Premier League games, starting 21.

But he will be most remembered for a spectacular bust-up of his own creation when he gave tickets in the Everton section at the Emirates to his Arsenal-supporting friends.

Sky Sports News understands Everton are keen to upgrade their forward department, and have explored a loan deal for out-of-favour Liam Delap from Chelsea.

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