15/03/2026





Thierno Barry has pointed out “unacceptable behaviour” from fans after sharing a clip of violence at the away end shortly after his side’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Barry, who came on as a 70th-minute sub against the league leaders, wrote on Instagram that his friends were attacked by the Toffees faithful shortly after the full-time whistle. He called their behaviour “unacceptable” while adding that football should be a place 'where everyone feels safe and respected'.

“This kind of behaviour is not acceptable in a stadium. I bring my friends to enjoy a game, and it gets ruined by a few silly people,” he wrote on an Instagram story.

“Football should be a place where everyone feels safe and respected. This type of attitude has no place in the game and is simply not tolerated in football.

“My friends and the people who were attacked had to be escorted by the Arsenal club’s security staff as well as the police because of fears of retaliation from our supporters.”

He also posted disturbing footage of violence at the Everton end and two police forces as well as Everton Football Club are investigating the altercation at the away end.

The incident is being probed by both Merseyside Police, with Everton playing away from home, and the Metropolitan Police, which oversees matches at the Emirates in the capital.

Everton are also conducting their investigation. “Everton Football Club is aware of an incident involving supporters in the away section at Emirates Stadium and will review the circumstances surrounding it,” said a recent statement.

“Violent or disorderly behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football. It does not reflect the passionate and loyal support Everton receives both home and away.

“The club will work with the relevant authorities to establish the facts and take any appropriate action.

“Anyone who witnessed or was involved in the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police via X @MerPolCC quoting reference 26000206746.”

However, speculation on social media suggests that Barry’s friends who are Arsenal fans were found celebrating Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman’s late goals fervently, prompting anger from the away supporters.

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