Ancelotti: 'Football counts for zero right now'

Saturday, 14 March, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti says he isn't concerned right now about how the Premier League should proceed if the Coronavirus pandemic causes further disruption to the season, saying that people's health is of paramount concern.

Speaking in the Italian media, the Everton boss explained that Everton's team as a whole is not currently in self isolation but he was passionate in his view that the UK needs to take the situation seriously in view of what is happening in his own country.

“The Premier League did stop eventually, and it's about time,” Ancelotti told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “It was the right decision faced with the scenario. We couldn't continue. Health is the most important thing for everyone: teams, fans, media, everyone who works in football.

“In theory, we ought to get back to work on March 22, but if the situation in general should worsen, how can we even think of that? If the Coronavirus is still spreading rapidly, football cannot resume.

“To be perfectly honest, I am not interested [in how the Premier League should be decided],” Ancelotti when asked what should be done if the season can't continue. “Football counts for zero right now and it almost irritates me to be talking about it, faced with the tragedy that is unfolding in front of our eyes. This is a pandemic, a situation none of us had experienced before now.

“The number of deaths in Italy is terrible. In one day, another 250 people died. The priority is to concentrate on this fight, the rest doesn't matter.

“Italy was forced to understand that it was time to stop being superficial, they had to respect the orders and stay home, to respect themselves and others during this war.

“I watched Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech on TV and it seems to be someone here hasn't realised the gravity of the situation. Life continues as normal, to a certain degree.”

Everton closed Finch Farm, Goodison Park and their headquarters at the Royal Liver Building yesterday after one of their players reported symptoms that might be consistent with COVID-19 but Ancelotti reported good news on that front.

“We're not really self-isolating at all,” he said, “but some prevention measures did come in after a player had a fever, but his temperature has dropped now and that's the most important thing.”

Quotes sourced from Gazetta dello Sport via Football Italia

