02/11/2025





David Moyes continues to count on club captain Seamus Coleman but has found it difficult to take Jake O’Brien out of the side.

The Everton manager was asked about the situation of Coleman in the pre-match press conference before the Blues face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday. Coleman has played just two minutes of Premier League football so far this season after signing a new deal with the club this summer.

Coleman, who turned 37 this month, made a positive impression during the most recent international break. He started at right-back in consecutive games for the Republic of Ireland against Portugal and Armenia - a feat he hasn’t managed for Everton since the 2023/24 season.

“Seamus has done really well. I was pleased he got the games for Ireland because it got him some more minutes under his belt and got him a bit more match ready,” said Moyes.

“He’s never been out of my thinking but in the main the form of big Jake’s been very good, we’ve not had any reason to do it.

“It gives us a lot of other things, it gives us a little bit more stature, he’s a very quick boy.

“Seamus has always been there and as far as I’m concerned, will always be there or thereabouts.”

