Everton will look to shake off the disappointment of back-to-back defeats when they travel to the north-east coast to take on a high-flying Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

The Toffees have suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season after conceding five goals without reply in the two games against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

They’ve not lost three in a row under David Moyes since October 2011, while the last time the Blues lost three games on the trot without scoring under the Scot was back in October 2005.

The onus will be on Moyes’s side to provide a fitting response but newly-promoted Sunderland are hardly going to be pushovers. They’re fourth in the league table with five wins in nine games and beat Chelsea 2-1 in their most recent outing. Everton, meanwhile, have dropped to 14th in the standings with 11 points from nine games.

It’ll be a special clash for Moyes and Jordan Pickford as they both have history with the Black Cats.

This will be the Toffees’ first meeting with Sunderland since the 2016-17 season. They’ve won only twice on their last eight visits to the Stadium of the Light.

Sunderland vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Lineups

Everton Team News

Everton will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson. Branthwaite is going to be out for a lengthy spell after requiring surgery to fix his hamstring injury complication. Patterson, meanwhile, had a "small procedure on his groin" and will not be available for this game.

Everton's predicted starting XI:

Form Guide

Sunderland: W-W-L-W-D

Everton: L-L-W-D-L

When is Sunderland vs Everton?

The Blues will face the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on the night of Monday, November 3. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:00 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Sunderland vs Everton?

The Premier League fixture between Sunderland and Everton will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Fans will also be able to watch Sunderland vs Everton on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

